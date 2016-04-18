Amazon Prime Video: Here's What You Get for $8.99

If annual commitments make you break out in hives, you may be excited to learn that Amazon Prime and Amazon Prime Video are now both available on a month-to-month basis. Here's what you need to know.

How Much Does Amazon Prime Video Cost?

Prime Video, by itself, will cost you $8.99, while basic Prime will cost you $10.99. For a full year of either you'll pay more than the $99 annual subscription for the whole kit and caboodle.

From Amazon first tested the waters with this arrangement through Sprint, earlier this month. As of April 4, through the carrier you can sign up for Amazon Prime for $10.99 per month. That's $131.88 per year.

What Comes with Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will pay $107.88 per year for access to thousands of movies and TV shows. Amazon is known for its original programming such as The Man in the High Castle, Hand of God and Transparent. The service now goes head to head with the $9.99 monthly Netflix service.

Does Prime Video Come with Any Of Its Own Perks?

Prime Video subscribers do not enjoy any of the other perks of a Prime membership, except the ability to share video with one other adult. The news comes just as Netflix is forcing grandfathered subscribers to up their subscription fee from $7.99 to $9.99.

How Do I Access Amazon Prime Video?

You can access Prime Video through a browser. Select titles are available for download to a Fire Tablet, Android device, iPhone or iPad. The time you have to view a title varies, but you will be notified if your time is almost up. Movies and TV shows are swapped on and off the service monthly. Things not currently available through Prime Video may be added, and you can add them to your Watchlist to help you keep track.

What Do I Get From Prime if I Pay Separately?

That money gets you access to free two-day shipping, Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Photos and the Kindle Owners' Lending Library. You can share your benefits with another adult member, and you get early access to specific deals on the site. While it doesn't make sense on an annual basis, if you just want free and fast shipping for the holidays, it could be a good deal.

