Scotland vs France live stream — how to watch Six Nations 2022 clash online

Les Blues haven't won the Six Nations since 2010, although they were runners-up in both 2021 and 2020. This looks like it could be the year when they realise their immense potential and return to the big time.

They started with a bonus-point victory over Italy — no surprise there — then followed it up with an impressive 30-24 win over Ireland. That was Ireland's first defeat in 11 games and has left plenty of pundits tipping the French for the title this season.

In scrum half and captain Antoine Dupont they have the world player of the year and their side is a settled one; the returning Jonathan Danty is the only change from the team that beat Ireland.

But don't write off the Scots yet. They beat England in their opening fixture and have home advantage against the French, even if defeat against Wales last time out did crush their own dreams of a grand slam.

They do have to contend with several injuries here, though, with Rory Sutherland, Jonny Gray, Jamie Ritchie, Cam Redpath, Scott Cummings and Matt Fagerson all missing here.

Here are the teams:

Scotland: 15 Stuart Hogg (c), 14 Darcy Graham, 13 Chris Harris, 12 Sione Tuipulotu, 11 Duhan van der Merwe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Ali Price, 8 Magnus Bradbury, 7 Hamish Watson, 6 Rory Darge, 5 Grant Gilchrist, 4 Sam Skinner, 3 Zander Fagerson, 2 Stuart McInally, 1 Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: 16 George Turner, 17 Oli Kebble, 18 WP Nel, 19 Jamie Hodgson, 20 Nick Haining, 21 Ben White, 22 Blair Kinghorn, 23 Mark Bennett

France: 15 Melvyn Jaminet, 14 Damian Penaud, 13 Gael Fickou, 12 Jonathan Danty, 11 Yoram Moefana, 10 Romain Ntamack, 9 Antoine Dupont (c), 8 Gregory Alldritt, 7 Francois Cros, 6 Anthony Jelonch, 5 Paul Willemse, 4 Cameron Woki, 3 Uini Atonio, 2 Julien Marchand, 1 Cyril Baille

Replacements: 16 Peato Mauvaka, 17 Jean-Baptiste Gros, 18 Demba Bamba, 19 Romain Taofifenua, 20 Thibaud Flament, 21 Dylan Cretin, 22 Maxime Lucu, 23 Thomas Ramos

How to watch the Scotland vs France live stream for free in the UK

The entire Six Nations rugby will be shown on free-to-air TV in the U.K. — and that's great news wherever you are.

The games are being split between BBC and ITV, but in the case of the Scotland vs France live stream you'll find it on BBC, or BBC iPlayer online, with kick off set for 2.15 p.m. GMT.

If, however, you're a Brit with a valid TV licence who isn't in the U.K. right now, you can still watch services from your home country.

The Scotland vs France live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Scotland vs France live stream in the US

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Scotland vs France live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

The game starts at 9.15 a.m. ET / 6.15 a.m. PT.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Scotland vs France live stream by using a VPN.

In addition to showing the Six Nations rugby and selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Scotland vs France live stream in Canada

Canadian rugby union fans can watch the Scotland vs France live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Scotland vs France live stream in Australia

Those lucky Aussies can watch the Scotland vs France live stream on Stan Sport and enjoy all the Six Nations action from the other side of the globe.

Stan can be accessed via a wide variety of devices including many smart TVs, iOS and Android phones, Chromecast, Apple TV and more — plus it costs a very reasonable $20 AUD per month ($10 for a standard subscription and $10 for the Sport add-on). A 7-day FREE trial gives you a taste of the platform — and the good news is that the free trial also includes the Sport add-on.

As well as the Six Nations rugby, Stan also has Champions League 21/22 live streams and Europa League coverage plus tennis action from Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and lots more.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Stan account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Scotland vs France live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Scotland vs France live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services.

Six Nations table

Position Team P PD Bonus Pts 1 France 2 33 1 9 2 England 2 30 2 6 3 Ireland 2 16 2 6 4 Scotland 2 0 1 5 5 Wales 2 -19 0 4 6 Italy 2 -60 0 0

Six Nations fixtures

Saturday, February 26

Scotland vs France (2.15 p.m GMT)

England vs Wales (4.45 p.m. GMT)

Sunday, February 27

Ireland vs Italy (3 p.m. GMT)

Friday, March 11

Wales vs France (8 p.m. GMT)

Saturday, March 12

Italy vs Scotland (2.15 p.m. GMT)

England vs Ireland (4.45 p.m. GMT)

Saturday, March 19