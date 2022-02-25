Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream — how to watch Carabao Cup Final online

The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream will see one team walk away with the first domestic silverware of the season, in the form of the Carabao Cup. And with neither side guaranteed another trophy this year, both will be determined to triumph on the famous Wembley turf.

Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream, date, time, channels The Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream takes place Sunday, February 27.

► Time 4.30 p.m. GMT / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports and Now

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN Plus

The Carabao Cup / EFL Cup / League Cup (delete according to how old you are) has sometimes been seen as the poor relation among the big trophies, and there's no doubt that these two teams would prefer to win the Champions League or EPL.

But that's far from a given; Chelsea are way off the pace in the Premier League and though they should go through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, tougher tests await. For Liverpool, manager Jürgen Klopp will be well aware that his side hasn't won the silverware it should have done and though they are in good shape to take the bigger prizes, it wouldn't hurt to start filling that trophy cabinet.

Of course only one side can win, and Liverpool are the deserved favorites going into the game. They're in a fine run of form at the moment, having won their last nine games in all competitions, scoring 25 and conceding just three in that time.

New boy Luis Diaz is already finding the back of the net, Sadio Mané and Mo Salah still look hungry after their African Cup of Nations exertions and they have enviable strength in depth. That may be important, because Roberto Firmino has been ruled out through injury and Diogo Jota is doubtful.

Klopp otherwise has close to a full squad to choose from, and is expected to stick with reserve 'keeper Caoimhin Kelleher in goal ahead of Adrian. Who plays in midfield is less certain, but there'll be quality across the team regardless.

Chelsea's injury worries have eased slightly ahead of the Carabao Cup Final. Ben Chillwell will definitely be missing, but Mason Mount should be fit to play and Reece James, Hakim Ziyech and Mateo Kovacic have all recovered from knocks.

In fact, boss Thomas Tuchel's main concern may be whether to start the misfiring Romelu Lukaku; he was benched for the midweek Champions League win against Lille and could well be among the subs here too.

The Carabao Cup Final promises to be a thrilling encounter between two of England's best sides at the home of English football. Find out how to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream below.

And if you fancy watching either team in the league this season, make sure to check out our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub. We've also got guides to the England vs Wales, Scotland vs France and Ireland vs Italy live streams in the Six Nations rugby, if you want yet more sport this weekend.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on ESPN Plus, as the streaming service has shown every single game in the Carabao Cup and it's not about to change that for the final.

The final kicks off at 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT, with coverage starting at 11 a.m. / 8 a.m. so you can take in all the build up to the big match.

ESPN Plus costs $6.99 a month, with an annual subscription working out cheaper at just $69.99 a year. If you want even more value you can get a combined bundle that includes ESPN Plus, Hulu and Disney Plus for just $13 — that's all the sports and entertainment you could need for one very low price.

You can get access to ESPN Plus on just about every type of device possible including smartphones, tablets, laptops and video game consoles. Not to mention certain Smart TVs also offer the app. Head to our ESPN Plus hub page for full details of how to sign up and what else it offers.

ESPN Plus costs $6.99/month or $69.99 for the whole year. As well as showing the Carabao Cup Final, ESPN Plus has soccer coverage including La Liga, Bundesliga, the English Championship and MLS.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on DAZN and enjoy the Carabao Cup Final in full online.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £25/month to add those channels.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99 but Sky is currently offering a great deal here: you can sign up for six months of access for just £25/month right now. Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream on beIN Sports, which has the rights to the entire Carabao Cup tournament this season.

You might already have beIN as part of your cable package, but if not you can sign up for a standalone subscription which will cost you $19 per month, or $179 annually.

Alternatively, sports streaming service Kayo Sports offers beIN as part of its package, and there's even a 14-day trial option so you can watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool game for free.

After the trial period, a basic Kayo Sports plan costs $25 a month. At the lowest tier, you can stream on two screens. Upgrade to a premium plan and you can simultaneously watch on up to three devices.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Liverpool live stream via beIN Sports. Sky subscribers can add beIN to their television package for an additional $31 per month.

Carabao Cup: The route to the final

Chelsea and Liverpool have both had to fight through some tricky matches to reach the final. Here's the path they each took.

Chelsea

Third Round: Chelsea 1-1 Aston Villa (Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties)

Fourth round: Chelsea 1-1 Southampton (Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties

Quarter-final: Brentford 0-2 Chelsea

Semi-final first leg: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

Semi-final second leg: Tottenham 0-1 Chelsea

Liverpool

Third round: Norwich City 0-3 Liverpool

Fourth round: Preston North End 0-2 Liverpool

Quarter-final: Liverpool 3-3 Leicester City (Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties)

Semi-final first leg: Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal

Semi-final second leg: Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool