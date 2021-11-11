Pakistan vs Australia live stream — how to watch the T20 World Cup game live

The Pakistan vs Australia live stream promises to be one of the most exciting games of the T20 World Cup 2021, as this highly fancied Pakistan team meet the overachieving Aussies in the second semi-final.

Pakistan vs Australia live stream, DATE, TIME, CHANNELS The Pakistan vs Australia live stream takes place today (Thursday, November 11).

► Time 2 p.m. GMT / 9 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Willow via Sling or Fubo.TV

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

With New Zealand beating England in the first semi-final yesterday, the tournament looks to have Pakistan's name on it. They're the form team, having played five and won five, including convincing victories over India and their potential final opponents, New Zealand.

And it's hard to find a weakness in their side. Openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam have been superb throughout, hitting 478 runs between them, with averages of 66 and 71 respectively. The middle order have barely needed to bat, but just for good measure Shoaib Malik has managed to top them both in the averages, hitting 99 runs for the loss of just one wicket.

Bowling-wise, they can call upon the fearsome Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, with Imad Wasim and Shadab Khan offering excellent support. In fact they're so strong all round that it's difficult to see how Australia can beat them.

However, as England found out yesterday, T20 cricket can turn on its head in an over. Plus, the toss will be a factor here, as there's expected to be dew in Dubai for the second innings. If Australia win it and bowl, and if David Warner and Aaron Finch co can make hay in the power play, it could all be up for grabs.

And whenever they bat, Pakistan won't look forward to facing Australia's bowlers either. Adam Zampa has been one of the most dangerous spinners in the competition, and the pace trio of Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc would challenge any side.

So, while Pakistan may be the favorites, it would be folly to write Australia off entirely. You can find out who reaches the final by watching the Pakistan vs Australia live stream at the T20 World Cup.

And don't forget to visit our full T20 World Cup 2021 hub for a guide to how to watch every game, plus fixtures, tables and more.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream wherever you are

The Pakistan vs Australia live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the T20 contest.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream in the UK

The Pakistan vs Australia live stream will be shown live in the U.K. on Sky Sports and via the Sky Go app. You'll be able to find it on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket, with coverage starting at 1.30 p.m and the game at 2 p.m. GMT.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Another option is Sky's Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £19.99 or month-long access for £33.99. It's available on virtually every streaming device and is a great option if you just want to watch for a fixed period.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Pakistan vs Australia live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream in the US

Cricket fans in the U.S. can watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream on either Willow TV or ESPN Plus.

If you choose the Willow TV route, you can watch via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

But if you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 and Willow TV is offering its first month for just $5 — so you could watch the entire T20 World Cup 2021 for just $15.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN so you can access them wherever you are and watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream as if you were sat at home.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream in Australia

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream, in the form of Fox Sports or Kayo Sports.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available for Kayo if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream in India

Fans in India can watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream on either Star Sports or Disney Plus Hotstar.

If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K). There's more details here.

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to follow the Pakistan vs Australia live stream wherever you are are.

How to watch the Pakistan vs Australia live stream in Pakistan

Lucky cricket fans in Pakistan can watch their team in the Pakistan vs Australia live stream on the state-owned channel PTV Sports — which means they can enjoy the game for free.

It also means they can tune in via the PTV Sports website, where they can follow the Pakistan vs Australia live stream without needing to sign up or create a registration of any kind.

Of course if you're usually based in Pakistan but aren't there right now, you can still enjoy your local coverage, for free, simply by signing up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action wherever you are are.