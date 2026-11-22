When I think about Adam Driver as an actor, two words come to mind: stoic and intense. I see a disciplined actor with no social media presence who lets his work speak for itself.

Part of that discipline comes from his military background, while the rest stems from his time at Juilliard. Driver would have loved to come up in the 1960s and 1970s, as he feels cut from the same cloth as Robert De Niro and Al Pacino.

Currently, Driver stars in “Paper Tiger,” James Gray’s New York City crime drama about two brothers whose business dealings become entangled with the Russian mob. Driver has received rave reviews for his performance, with some critics calling it the actor’s best work. In honor of “Paper Tiger,” here are Driver's five best movies.

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5. 'What If' — the underrated rom-com that proves he’s hilarious

What If Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Daniel Radcliffe Romantic Comedy HD - YouTube Watch On

The irony of Driver’s career is that despite being known for his intensity, he’s extremely funny. Driver’s breakout role came as Adam Sackler in the HBO comedy “Girls.” Since this list concerns movies, I’ll select another project from that era: “What If,” or in some territories, “The F Word.” (“What If” is a better title, for what it’s worth.) One night, Wallace (Daniel Radcliffe) and Chantry (Zoe Kazan) meet and hit it off. Although Chantry has a boyfriend, Wallace elects to be her friend because he’s in love with her.

Wallace and Chantry seem perfect for each other, but bad timing and unfortunate circumstances keep them apart. Driver plays Allan, Wallace’s best friend. Allan is a boisterous friend who encourages Wallace to tell Chantry how he feels. “What If” is a charming rom-com with a hilarious performance from Driver, who deserves recognition for his line delivery in the “greatest moment of my life” speech.

Watch on Pluto TV.

4. 'The Force Awakens' — the only 'Star Wars' sequel that got him right

Star Wars: The Force Awakens Trailer (Official) - YouTube Watch On

Like many “Star Wars” fans, I have problems with the sequel trilogy. My biggest gripe is with “The Rise of Skywalker,” especially the entire Palpatine debacle. It’s difficult to tell the story of Driver’s career without a “Star Wars” movie, so I’ll go with “The Force Awakens,” the highly entertaining popcorn blockbuster that kicked off Lucasfilm’s Disney era. Thirty years after the events of “Return of the Jedi,” the galaxy faces a new Imperial threat: the First Order.

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The Resistance, led by General Leia Organa (Carrie Fisher), recruits a new set of rebels, including Poe Dameron (Oscar Isaac), Finn (John Boyega), and Rey (Daisy Ridley). Driver plays Kylo Ren, a ruthless warrior in the First Order out to find the location of Luke Skywalker. Driver’s intensity translates seamlessly to a villainous role. Kylo is Gen Z’s version of Darth Vader. Driver plays Ren as a brooding, sad boy with daddy issues. It’s a subversion of masculinity and an interesting addition to the “Star Wars” lineup of iconic villains.

Watch on Disney+.

3. 'BlacKkKlansman' — the Oscar-nominated role that made Spike Lee call him a 'beast'

BLACKkKLANSMAN - Official Trailer [HD] - In Theaters August 10 - YouTube Watch On

Spike Lee said it best. While speaking with BBC Radio 1 for “BlacKkKlansman,” Lee described Driver as a “beast.” Lee went on to praise Driver’s range as an actor. No arguments here, Mr. Lee. In “BlacKkKlansman,” John David Washington stars as Ron Stallworth, the first Black detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Looking to infiltrate the local Ku Klux Klan, Ron poses as a white supremacist over the phone. The Klan buys it and wants to meet Ron. Since he’s Black, Ron recruits his white Jewish co-worker, Flip Zimmerman (Driver), to pose as him. The ruse works, and the duo infiltrates the Ku Klux Klan to thwart its nefarious plans. “BlacKkKlansman” is a witty and sharp critique of racism and extremist political movements.

It’s also a film that eerily resembles events from the current day, which is scary in itself. Driver’s grounded presence is the perfect counterbalance to Washington’s excessive charisma. Driver earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, the first of his career.

Rent/buy on Amazon

2. 'The Last Duel' — Ridley Scott’s misunderstood box office flop

The Last Duel | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios - YouTube Watch On

I enjoy Driver as a heel. He knows how to get under my skin as a villain. He did it in “Star Wars,” and he arguably did it better in “The Last Duel.” Ridley Scott’s period piece is based on the last trial by combat in medieval France. The movie is split into three parts, detailing the viewpoints of Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon), Jacques le Gris (Driver), and Marguerite de Carrouges (Jodie Comer).

Marguerite accuses Jacques of rape while Jean is out of town. With no physical evidence, it becomes Marguerite’s word versus Jacques’s, with the latter vehemently denying the accusation. Believing he must defend his family's honor, Jean requests a duel to the death, which Jacques accepts.

Don’t let the box office failures turn you away from this excellent drama and Scott’s best movie this decade. It’s a shockingly violent movie, but also one that rewards patience. It’s not good vs. bad. Instead, it’s about morally complex characters, making for a far more interesting dilemma.

Watch on Hulu

1. 'Marriage Story' — a brutal masterpiece you shouldn't watch during a rough patch

Marriage Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If I were having trouble in a relationship, “Marriage Story” might be at the bottom of the pile of films to watch. Noah Baumbach’s drama about a couple going through a divorce features some of the meanest, rawest, and most emotional scenes I’ve ever seen. At times, it punches you in the heart and makes you question everything you knew about love. At the center of the movie are Charlie (Driver) and Nicole Barber (Scarlett Johansson), a married couple.

Charlie, a theater director, and Nicole, an actress, agree to a divorce. Charlie remains in New York, while Nicole heads to Los Angeles with their son, Henry (Azhy Robertson). The couple begins divorce proceedings cordially, but when lawyers get involved, it becomes cutthroat. Some of these scenes between Charlie and Nicole, especially the climactic argument, are like watching a car crash — you can’t look away. It’s an acting tour de force for Driver and Johansson, who earned their respective Oscar nominations.

Watch on Netflix.

(Image credit: Future)

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