How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 — live stream every game online

Here we are again, ready to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams online. As we walk up to the pitch, we are waiting to see if Australia can be both host and back-to-back champions.

T20 cricket 22 at a glance The T20 World Cup 2022 starts group play on Sunday (Oct. 16). The Super 12 round begins on Saturday, October 22.

While the bounce will be steeper in Australia, that home-pitch advantage isn't the only reason why they're a favorite. They've fielded a strong set of batsmen and the bowling attack is not to be underestimated.

At the same time, Australia has a potential bit of news in the background. David Warner's lifetime ban on captaincy may be ending, as Cricket Australia is considering changing its code of conduct. Current captain Aaron Finch is set to retire after this tournament, and the change would likely go down before Australia finds its new full-time captain.

Behind Australia, England is highly ranked as a competitor. Even with Yorkshire cricketer Jonny Bairstow hurt, the team has the depth to make progress in the tournament and possibly take it all.

India is next in people's esteem, but they're without Jasprit Bumrah and Ravindra Jadeja, while Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul both need to step up.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 cricket coverage from your home country — after all, there's nothing like enjoying the action with commentators and pundits you already know. But what if you're not there when the game is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, a Brit who's currently in the U.S. could watch the T20 World Cup 2022 live stream from Sky Sports, even though they're not in the U.K.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sky Sports or another service and watch the match.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams in the UK

You'll be able to watch every T20 World Cup 2022 match live in the U.K. on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) and via the Sky Go app. Every game will be on Sky Sports Cricket, with some also on Sky Sports Main Event, and there'll also be plenty of supporting coverage including highlights and analysis packages.

If you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £22/month to add those channels. If you don't have Sky at all, it'll cost you at least £41/month, depending on which other channels you choose.

Whichever package you go for (opens in new tab), you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky sub, you could also consider its Now Sports streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £19.99 or month-long access for £33.99 — though you'll also need to pay an extra £5/month for full HD quality plus the ability to watch on up to 3 screens at once. Still, Now Sports is available on virtually every streaming device out there and is a great option if you don't already have Sky and just want to watch for a fixed period.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams in the US

Despite the USA not having qualified for the tournament, American cricket fans have a couple of choices when it comes to the T20 World Cup 2022.

The entire tournament will be shown on the excellently named Willow TV (opens in new tab), which is available via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV. You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering $3 off for your first month of Willow TV, down to $7 (opens in new tab) and Willow TV is offering its first month for just $5 — so you could watch the entire T20 World Cup 2022 for just $42.

Another option is ESPN Plus, which will also be showing every game in the T20 World Cup; subscribers can also stream the game through the ESPN Plus website.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN so you can access them wherever you are.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. Willow TV is available as an add-on to either.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams in Canada

T20 World Cup live streams will be available in Canada via Willow (opens in new tab) and HotStar (opens in new tab).

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams in Australia

Aussies also get a couple of options for where to watch the T20 World Cup 2022, in the form of Fox Sports (opens in new tab) or Kayo Sports (opens in new tab).

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but this merely gives you the ability to access three simultaneous streams, rather than two.

Plus, there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use ExpressVPN to watch all the action on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams in New Zealand

New Zealanders can see how the Black Caps get on in the T20 World Cup on Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams in India

If you're watching the T20 World Cup in India, you'll need to tune in to either Star Sports (opens in new tab) or Disney Plus Hotstar (opens in new tab). If you're cutting the cord and going the Hotstar route, you can pay Rs. 499/year for the new Mobile plan, which lets you watch on one mobile device, Rs. 899/year for the Super plan (2 devices, including TVs and laptops) or Rs. 1499 for Premium (4 devices plus 4K). There aremore details here (opens in new tab).

If you already subscribe to one of those services but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action wherever you are are.

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live streams in Pakistan

Lucky cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the entire T20 World Cup 2022 on the state-owned channel PTV Sports (opens in new tab) — which means they can enjoy all the action for free.

What's more, Pakistan fans wanting to see how their side gets on in Oman and the UAE will also be able to watch via the PTV Sports website (opens in new tab), where they can enjoy the T20 World Cup without needing to sign up or create a registration of any kind.

Of course if you're usually based in Pakistan but aren't there right now, you can still enjoy your local coverage, for free, simply by signing up for a VPN such as ExpressVPN to live stream the action wherever you are are.

T20 World Cup 2022 cricket: Full fixtures and times

Group Stage:

Sunday, October 16th

Sri Lanka vs Namibia @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Kardinia Park, Geelong

UAE vs Netherlands @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at Kardinia Park, Geelong



Monday, October 17th

West Indies vs Scotland @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Zimbabwe vs Ireland @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at Kardinia Park, Geelong



Tuesday, October 18th

Namibia vs Netherlands @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Kardinia Park, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs UAE @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at Kardinia Park, Geelong



Wednesday, October 19th

Scotland vs Ireland @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

West Indies vs Zimbabwe @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at Bellerive Oval, Hobart



Thursday, October 20th

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Kardinia Park, Geelong

Namibia vs UAE @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at Kardinia Park, Geelong



Friday, October 21th

Ireland vs West Indies @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Zimbabwe @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at Bellerive Oval, Hobart



Super 12 fixtures:

Saturday, October 22nd

Australia vs New Zealand @ 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST at SCG, Sydney

England vs Afghanistan @ 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST at Perth Stadium, Perth



Sunday, October 23rd

Winner Group A vs Runner Up Group B @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

India vs Pakistan @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at MCG, Melbourne



Monday, October 24th

Bangladesh vs Runner Up Group A @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Bellerive Oval, Hobart

South Africa vs Winner Group B @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at Bellerive Oval, Hobart



Tuesday, October 25th

Australia vs Winner Group A @ 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST at Perth Stadium, Perth



Wednesday, October 26th

Runner Up Group B vs England @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at MCG, Melbourne

New Zealand vs Afghanistan @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at MCG, Melbourne

South Africa vs Bangladesh @ 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST at SCG, Sydney



Thursday, October 27nd

Runner Up Group A vs India @ 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST at SCG, Sydney

Pakistan vs Winner Group B @ 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST at Perth Stadium, Perth



Friday, October 28th

Afghanistan vs Runner Up Group B @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at MCG, Melbourne

Australia vs England @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at SCG, Sydney



Saturday, October 29th

New Zealand vs Winner Group A @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at SCG, Sydney

Bangladesh vs Winner Group B @ 11 p.m. ET / 4 a.m. BST at The Gabba, Brisbane



Sunday, October 30th

Runner Up Group A vs Pakistan @ 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST at Perth Stadium, Perth

India vs South Africa @ 7 a.m. ET / 12 p.m. BST at Perth Stadium, Perth



Monday, October 31st

Australia vs Runner Up Group B @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at The Gabba, Brisbane



Tuesday, November 1st

Afghanistan vs Winner Group A @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at The Gabba, Brisbane

England vs New Zealand @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at The Gabba, Brisbane



Wednesday, November 2nd

Winner Group B vs Runner Up Group A @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

India vs Bangladesh @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide



Thursday, November 3rd

Pakistan vs South Africa @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at SCG, Sydney



Friday, November 4th

Runner Up Group B vs New Zealand @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Australia vs Afghanistan @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide



Saturday, November 5th

Winner Group A vs England @ 4 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. BST at SCG, Sydney

South Africa vs Runner Up Group A @ 8 p.m. ET / 1 a.m. BST at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide



Sunday, November 6th

Pakistan vs Bangladesh @ 12 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. BST at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

Winner Group B vs India @ 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST at MCG, Melbourne



Semi-Finals:

Wednesday, November 9th

Group 1 Winner vs Group 2 Runner Up @ 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST at SCG, Sydney



Thursday, November 10th

Group 2 Winner vs Group 1 Runner Up @ 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide



Final:

Sunday, November 13th

Winner Of Semi-final 1 vs Winner Of Semi-final 2 @ 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. BST at MCG, Melbourne

T20 World Cup 2022 cricket: Tables

SUPER 12 GROUP 1 Position Team Played Net RR Points 1 Afghanistan 0 0 0 2 Australia 0 0 0 3 England 0 0 0 4 New Zealand 0 0 0 5 Group A Winner 0 0 0 6 Group B Runner Up 0 0 0

SUPER 12 GROUP 2 Position Team Played Net RR Points 1 Bangladesh 0 0 0 2 India 0 0 0 3 Pakistan 0 0 0 4 South Africa 0 0 0 5 Group A Runner Up 0 0 0 6 Group B Winner 0 0 0

Group A Position Team Played Net RR Points 1 Namibi 0 0 0 2 Netherlands 0 0 0 3 Sri Lanka 0 0 0 4 United Arab Emirates 0 0 0