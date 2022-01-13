OnePlus 10 Pro release date: When will the phone reach the US?

It took several announcements, but OnePlus finally revealed just about everything we need to know about the OnePlus 10 Pro — save for one critical detail. While the new OnePlus flagship is now available in China, it's unclear just when the OnePlus 10 Pro will reach other countries such as the U.S. and UK.

That's a big deal. OnePlus phones have a dedicated following in those countries from smartphone users who appreciate how OnePlus packs premium features into devices that don't cost as much as some of the other best Android phones. Naturally, these OnePlus fans are just a wee bit curious as to when the OnePlus 10 Pro is coming their way.

All OnePlus has told us is that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come to markets outside China "later in 2022." That's a pretty wide window and a long time to potentially wait if you've got your sights set on a OnePlus 10 Pro.

So when will the OnePlus 10 Pro reach the U.S. and UK? We can't say for certain. But we can make an educated guess.

When has OnePlus released phones in the past?

OnePlus' past behavior may provide some clue as to what will happen this time around with the OnePlus 10 Pro. Typically, the company unveils its big flagship phone for the year in early spring, with the date inching forward in recent years.

Phones Announcement Date U.S. Release Date OnePlus 9/OnePlus 9 Pro March 23, 2021 April 2, 2021 OnePlus 8/OnePlus 8 Pro April 14, 2020 April 29, 2020 OnePlus 7/OnePlus 7 Pro May 14, 2019 May 17, 2019 OnePlus 6 May 2, 2018 May 21, 2018 OnePlus 5 June 20, 2017 June 20, 2017

Five years ago, OnePlus released its flagship phone in late June. Gradually, that date has crept forward, with the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro debuting in March a year ago. Given the pattern of release dates for recent OnePlus flagships, you'd expect that March release schedule to continue — assuming OnePlus doesn't continue trying to move up the release of its phone.

Two factors could impact rollout plans for this year. First, the Covid-19 pandemic is ongoing, with the Omicron variant of the disease causing a surge in cases. Potentially that could impact production, possibly delaying OnePlus' launch plans. Second, the chip shortage that's dogged the electronic industry for most of 2021 is continuing into this year, which could also impact release dates for things like phones.

OnePlus 10 Pro vs. Galaxy S22

There's also the small matter of the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is expected to arrive in a month's time. Specifically, the latest rumor has the Galaxy S22 debuting at the Samsung Unpacked 2022 event on February 8 or February 9 with the phone itself shipping before the end of the month.

Like the OnePlus 10 Pro, the Galaxy S22 (seen here as a render) is likely to run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. (Image credit: Super Roader/YouTube)

You wouldn't think that the launch of a Samsung phone would have much of an impact on OnePlus' plans, but the devices aren't completely unrelated. In recent years, Samsung has been the first phone maker to feature the latest Snapdragon system-on-chip in U.S.-bound handsets — to the point where some have speculated that Samsung enjoys an exclusivity window with Qualcomm's silicon. Even if such a deal isn't in place, generally the first phone to land in the U.S. with Qualcomm's latest chipset has been a Samsung flagship.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, Qualcomm's new top-of-the-line silicon. But it's largely expected that the U.S. version of the Galaxy S22 will run on that chipset, too. If that's the case, the OnePlus 10 Pro might appear after the Galaxy S22 launches, pushing its release into March at the earliest.

We don't have a lot of rumors to go on for when the OnePlus 10 Pro might arrive in other countries like the U.S. or UK. In part, that's because rumors have largely focused on the phone's specs in the build-up to the OnePlus 10 Pro's January reveal. For another reason, as 9to5Google reports, this is the first time OnePlus has really done this kind of staggered release, which is more reminiscent of how its stablemate Oppo handles phone launches. (OnePlus and Oppo merged last year.) The lack of rumors could also suggest that a OnePlus 10 Pro debut in the U.S. is not imminent.

For now, all we really have to go on is a tweet from leaker Max Jambor dating back to November. Jambor had mentioned the staggered launch plans for the OnePlus 10 Pro, with the early release in China. That same report includes a timeline where the global launch of the phone is pegged for the March/April timeframe.

pic.twitter.com/C6v5ohqJcVNovember 17, 2021 See more

If that's true, it sounds like we'll be waiting at least a couple of months before the OnePlus 10 Pro finds its way to our hands. That timing would be consistent with past OnePlus flagship releases.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

There's a reason the OnePlus 10 Pro is such a highly anticipated phone. Besides the new Snapdragon chipset, there's the promise of ongoing camera improvements fueled by OnePlus' partnership with Hasselblad. We're also told the fast-refreshing display uses new LTPO 2.0 technology, and we're eager to see that in action.

But all signs — from OnePlus' history to rumors about the U.S. launch date — point to a March or April launch for the OnePlus 10 Pro. OnePlus fans can take comfort in the fact that the date isn't all that different from the past few years, though the release of the phone elsewhere may make that of little comfort.