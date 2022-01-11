Samsung Galaxy S22 release date leaks — here’s when the phone could launch

It looks like the release date plans for the Samsung Galaxy S22 are getting firmer, at least if a new report out of South Korea is to be believed. And based on the schedule being laid out, Samsung's latest flagships could be in our hands as soon as six weeks from now.

That's the word from the Digital Daily , a South Korean publication that claims a source within Samsung has revealed the phone maker's plans for rolling out the Galaxy S22. According to the report, Samsung's next Unpacked event will take place on February 8, with the Galaxy S22 making its debut at that time. Pre-orders for the phone would begin the next day, February 9.

The Digital Daily report goes on to say that phones will be in users' hands on February 24, a little more than two weeks after the unveiling at the rumored Unpacked event.

Samsung hasn't announced any official plans for an Unpacked event yet, and a company spokesperson declined comment to the Digital Daily on its report.

This new report isn't all that different from what we've previously heard about the Galaxy S22 release date. Some sources have claimed the event will take place on February 9 instead of a day earlier, but everyone seems to agree on early February as the likely time for Samsung's next product event.

When it does appear, the Galaxy S22 is expected to come in three different models. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are rumored to have smaller screens than their Galaxy S21 counterparts, while the Galaxy S22 Ultra is tipped to get a design similar to Samsung's Galaxy Note lineup, complete with a built-in S Pen. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset should power all three phones, which are all in line to get camera improvement.

Samsung just rolled out the Galaxy S21 FE , but that launch isn't expected to alter its plans for the Galaxy S22. If the February 8 launch date is accurate, we'd expect further details from Samsung a week or so before the event itself.