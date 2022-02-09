Live
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog — all the Galaxy S22 news as it happens
Find out the latest on the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy Tab S8
By Philip Michaels published
If everything goes as we expect at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked today, we're going to see three new phones and three new tablets from Samsung. Though given the sheer number of leaks surrounding the Galaxy S22 smartphone and Galaxy Tab S8 tablets, you can be forgiven if you feel like you've already seen these devices.
Samsung is hosting another Galaxy Unpacked event this morning, starting at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT. And like all Samsung product events in the past year-and-a-half, this one's a virtual affair.
You don't have to wait until Samsung executives take the stage to be pretty confident that the Galaxy S22 is going to be a big topic of discussion. Samsung always introduces a new flagship phone lineup this time of year, and the number of S22 rumors making the rounds suggest a new phone is about to appear. Samsung has confirmed as much, promising a device that's more like the Galaxy Note in an announcement teasing today's Unpacked event.
But Unpacked won't just be about phones. New tablets could also be in the mix, given the amount of Galaxy Tab S8 rumors floating around.
Our Galaxy Unpacked 2022 hub rounds up everything we're expecting to hear about today, but here's a quick recap of the products likely appearing during Samsung's event.
What to expect at Samsung Unpacked
Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus: Samsung's tipped to roll out three new phones that should bear a resemblance to the Galaxy S21 models they're replacing. The Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus are expected to see camera improvements and a new 4nm processor, though screen and battery sizes could be smaller than what the S21 offered.
Galaxy S22 Ultra: The highlight of the lineup should be the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is the phone we're expecting to adopt a lot of the Galaxy Note's features — including a built-in S Pen. We're also expecting a very bright display, a new Super Clear camera lens and faster 45W charging.
Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8 Plus: The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus are both tipped to include an S Pen, but the Tab S8 is said to offer a 11-inch LCD with 120Hz refresh rate, while the Tab S8 Plus would up that to a 12.4-inch OLED. Both would be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip.
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra set to be the most interesting device in the bunch. That's expected to be a 14.6-inch OLED display, and it should give Samsung a formidable competitor for Apple's iPad Pro. There's a notch up front that will reportedly house dual front cameras. And there's a rumored optional keyboard that could make this a viable laptop replacement.
How to watch Samsung Unpacked event
Samsung offers multiple ways to watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream, including through its YouTube channel. We'll post the feed below once it goes live later today.
Samsung certainly has a lot of ways to watch its Unpacked event — everything from TikTok to Amazon Live to Reddit will be hosting a feed. But the most intriguing way might be virtual reality. Or as we're now ordered to call it by Mark Zuckerberg, the metaverse.
For a VR take on today’s proceedings, head over to Samsung 837X. That's the immersive section of Samsung's flagship New York store where you can watch product reveals like the one today.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra feels like the star attraction headed into Unpacked, and for good reason — it's rumored to revive many of the features we missed when Samsung went through 2021 without issuing a new Galaxy Note. But don't sleep on Samsung's other rumored Ultra product, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
This is, potentially, a 14.6-inch tablet with some serious power — enough maybe to even be a viable alternative to the iPad Pro. Our colleague Mark Spoonauer certainly thinks so, and he never imagined himself getting excited about an Android tablet. Find out the five ways the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra could challenge Apple's tablet dominance, from the included S Pen to its rumored design.
If you're even thinking about the possibility of picking up whatever Samsung's announcing today, you'll want to act now and reserve your place in line for pre-ordering your phone or tablet. Samsung's been running a promotion where you can guarantee a $50 credit toward other Galaxy products by making a reservation to place an order and today's your last day to do so.
You're not obligated to pull the trigger on a purchase, but registering will make you eligible for other offers once pre-orders begin. Samsung's reservation site shuts up shop at 9 a.m. ET — an hour before Unpacked gets underway.
Good morning and welcome to our Samsung Galaxy Unpacked live blog. We'll be bringing you all the big news as the Galaxy S22 range is unveiled, together with information and analysis around everything else that gets announced.
