Hurry! LG's amazing OLED TV deal is $600 off at Amazon now

Cyber Monday TV deals are now in full swing, knocking money off all kinds of TV. So no matter what you're looking for, there's money to be saved. Now one of the best OLED TV deals we've seen over the past few weeks is back, but don't expect stock to last long.

Right now you can get the LG OLED CX series 55-inch from Amazon for just $1,396. It's slightly more than its lowest price, but it's still $603 off the $1,999 list price. That's pretty good for the best TV we've tested this year.

The LG CX OLED TV is the best TV we tested this year. Now it's back on sale for $1,396. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen for this amazing OLED TV and one of the best Black Friday TV sales we've seen.

In our LG CX OLED TV review, we appreciated the set's amazing display, built-in Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support, and a ton of other smart features. From LG's webOS 5.0 to the addition of smart home control and an intuitive motion-control remote, it's one of the smartest TVs we've ever seen. It's also the best TV we reviewed in 2020.

LG has improved on its superb OLED with a more powerful processor, the addition of Dolby Vision IQ (which adjusts HDR performance based on the ambient lighting) and beefs up the sound with AI-powered audio tuning.

And while the LG CX OLED's premium price might put off some shoppers, it packs in more premium value than more expensive OLED competitors. It's the best TV you can buy this year.

There are plenty more Cyber Monday TV deals out there if this isn't for you, including 4K OLED TVs for as low as $1,200 over at BestBuy. And don't forget, Cyber Monday deals are available on just about every gadget you can think of, so check out what else has had its price cut.