Galaxy Note 10 Release Date Tipped for Aug. 23

Samsung might have chosen which day to launch its Galaxy Note 10, according to a new report. And you won't have to wait long.

The Korean tech giant is planning to release the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ on Aug. 23, the Yonhap News Agency is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. Samsung will apparently begin pre-orders on Aug. 9, just two days after it unveils the device at a press event on Aug. 7.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ have been the worst-kept secrets in the smartphone market over the last several months. Although Samsung hasn't confirmed any rumors, those rumors are all lining up and seemingly confirming everything we need to know about the devices.

According to the reports, Samsung's next flagships will offer big screens (6.3 inches for the Note 10 and 6.75 inches for the Note 10+), run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and offer Sound on Display technology so they can eliminate the earpiece and deliver sound through the screen. They'll also feature in-display fingerprint technology and an improved S Pen, but they'll ditch the headphone jack, according to reports.

You can also expect four cameras on the Note 10+, including a time of flight sensor for better bokeh effects and enhanced AR performance.

According to the Yonhap report, Samsung will make 5G variants of both the Galaxy Note 10 and the Galaxy Note 10+. However, it'll only make the 5G version of the Galaxy Note 10 available in South Korea. Elsewhere, the Galaxy Note 10 will only be available in 4G LTE versions. The 5G Galaxy Note 10+ will be available in any market where 5G is available, including the U.S.

When the Galaxy Note 10 lineup hits store shelves, it won't be cheap. According to Yonhap, Samsung is planning to list the Galaxy Note 10 version at around $1,000, and the Galaxy Note 10+ could go for about $1,200. Exact pricing, of course, will vary by market.

Look for much more on the Galaxy Note 10 and Samsung's plans between now and Aug. 7. And be sure to keep checking our latest Galaxy Note 10 news and rumors page in the run-up to the big unveiling.