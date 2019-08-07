Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Hands-on Review: Meet the Anti-Phablet

Samsung built the Galaxy Note brand on delivering the best big-screen phones around, but the best thing about the new Galaxy Note 10 is how delightfully small it is. The 6.3-inch Note 10 is one of the most compact big-screen phones yet, thanks to its nearly bezel-free Infinity-O screen — and some features Samsung left on the cutting room floor. The Note 10 also boasts several S-Pen enhancements (including gestures), a better camera for video recording, and an easier way to mirror the phone on a PC.

The Note 10 does involve some trade-offs. You won’t find a headphone jack, and the microSD card slot is gone, too (though it’s still on the larger Galaxy Note 10 Plus). The Note 10’s screen also isn’t as sharp as its predecessor's screen, though I didn’t really notice the difference during my hands-on time. Here’s what we like — and what we don’t — about the Galaxy Note 10 so far.

Check out our Galaxy Note 10 Plus hands-on review to see if you might prefer Samsung’s even bigger 6.8-inch phone, as well as our Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus comparison.

The Galaxy Note 10 is available for pre-order for $949 starting August 8th at 12:01 a.m. ET. The phone goes on sale August 23. Samsung is offering a credit for those who pre-order through Samsung.com, but you should check out all of the Galaxy Note 10 deals before you decide where to buy.

Galaxy Note 10 Tech Specs

Galaxy Note 10 Price $949 Display 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED (2280x1080) CPU Snapdragon 855 (US); Exynos 9825 (WW) RAM 8GB Storage 256GB microSD Slot? No Rear cameras 16-MP ultra-wide (ƒ/2.2); 12-MP wide angle (ƒ/1.5-f/2.4); 12-MP telephoto (ƒ/2.1) Front cameras 10-MP (ƒ/2.2) Battery 3,500 mAh Charging 25W; 45W optional OS Android 9 Pie with Samsung OneUI Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue Size 5.9 x 2.8 x .31 inches Weight 5.9 ounces

Design: Remarkably light and sleek

The Galaxy Note 10 is easily one of the most striking phones of the year, especially if you get it in the Aura Glow color. That model gives off a silvery iridescence that changes hues as the light hits it at different angles. You can also get it in Aura White, Aura Black and Aura Blue, with that last color exclusive to Best Buy and Samsung.com.

Galaxy Note 10+ (left) and Note 10 (right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The most impressive thing about the Galaxy Note 10 is how it feels in your hand. At 6.3 inches, the Galaxy Note 10 has a slightly smaller screen than the 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9, but it’s remarkably thinner and lighter. The Note 10 weighs just 5.9 ounces and is 5.9 x 2.8 x 0.31 inches thick, compared to a whopping 7.1 ounces and 6.3 x 3 x 0.34 inches for the Note 9 .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

In fact, Samsung’s new phablet didn’t feel like a phablet at all when I put it in my hand; it just felt normal. The only annoyance for me is that the power button and volume controls are on the left side of the phone; I’d prefer these to be on the right, but southpaws will be pleased.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Yes, the headphone jack is gone. Samsung ditched the 3.5-millimeter jack on the Galaxy Note 10, as well as the microSD card slot to achieve a sleeker design. So you’ll need to be aware of those trade-offs.

Galaxy Note 10 Display: Great, but not the sharpest

The Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch Infinity-O display, which has a cutout located in the top center of the panel. Personally, I find the Note 10’s punch hole less distracting than the one on the Galaxy S10 , which is on the right side, but it’s still noticeable on this Note when you’re using an app with a white background.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

One notable downgrade from the Note 9 to the Note 10 is the display. The Note 10’s Dynamic AMOLED screen packs 2280 x 1080 pixels, which is full HD+ compared to 3040 x 1440 or quad HD for the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. I don’t think most people will notice, and you still get the same great colors and HDR+ certification.

S Pen: Air Actions, handwriting to text and AR Doodle

The S Pen has gained some new tricks on the Galaxy Note 10, but some of them come across as more gimmicky than useful, at least based on my hands-on impressions.

The S Pen on the Galaxy Note 10 lets you convert handwriting to text. Say you scribble a note using the Screen Off memo feature. From there, you can save the note and then export it to a Word doc, PDF or other file and send it out. But I found this to be too many steps; I’d prefer an instantaneous conversion, like PDAs did decades ago. Yes, the Note 10 picks up punctuation and works in 62 languages, but it just seems like too much work.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You don’t have to apply nearly as much effort to use the new Air Actions gestures for the S Pen. For instance, you can change camera modes in the camera app just by swiping the stylus in the air while you press the button, and you can zoom in by making a circular motion with the S Pen. This worked, but it took some practice to get the hang of it.

Last but not least, there’s a new AR Doodle feature that has the potential to create viral moments with your friends. Using the S Pen, you can draw on a live view of a subject or multiple subjects, and whatever you draw on them (a hat, mustache, etc.) will travel with them as they move about the frame.

The Galaxy Note 10 AR Doodle feature is cool and creepy! Watch this. #ARDoodle #SamsungEvent #samsunggalaxynote10 pic.twitter.com/XU3Ih3KeZJAugust 7, 2019

The AR Doodle feature seems like fun, as you can see in the above video demo. But it helps if you're at least a decent artist if you want to get the most out of it.

Cameras: A focus on video

Samsung decided to use the same camera sensors on the Galaxy Note 10 as on the Galaxy S10, which means you should not expect a leap in performance when taking still shots.

The back of the phone houses a triple-camera setup that includes a wide-angle 12MP shooter, an ultra-wide camera that takes 123-degree pics, and a 12MP telephoto lens that’s limited to a 2x optical zoom. I say limited because phones like the Huawei P30 Pro already offer a 5x optical zoom using clever prism technology. The Galaxy Note 10 Plus offers a fourth sensor, a VGA depth camera that’s optimized for taking bokeh shots and better depth effects.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Where Samsung hopes the Galaxy Note 10 stands out is with its video prowess. The phone sports a Live Focus mode for video, which lets you blur out the background or add special effects– like colorizing just the subject while keeping the background black and white. We tried this out and it worked pretty well. We did not get to try the new Zoom-in mic feature, which can help minimize background sound so that, with a tap, you can focus just on the person you identify.

There’s a single 10MP camera up front that shoots wide-angle selfies (80 degrees), and it now offers a Night Mode that should deliver better results in dim conditions.

Samsung is also including an improved video-editing app on the Note 10 that’s optimized for the S Pen, so it should be relatively easy to trim clips and perform other tasks with more precision than using your finger. If you want even more versatility, you’ll be able to download Adobe Rush for Galaxy phones.

Galaxy Note 10 Specs: No Snapdragon 855+, but faster UFS 3.0 storage

The Galaxy Note 10 should be one of the fastest Android phones around when it launches, but it may not hold the title for long. That’s because this phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 CPU , and not the 855+ processor that’s coming to other handsets like the Asus ROG 2 Phone, promising higher clock speeds.

However, the Galaxy Note 10 will boast UFS 3.0 storage, so the read and write speeds should be plenty snappy. You’ll get 256GB of storage standard, complemented by 8GB of RAM;the Galaxy Note 10 Plus packs 12GB of RAM.

DeX for PC: A more seamless desktop experience

If you like the idea of using your Note 10 on a bigger screen, Samsung makes it pretty easy with its upgraded DeX mode. All you need is a USB-C to USB-C (or USB-C to USB-A) cable to see your Note 10 on a laptop. From there, you can continue to run apps like PowerPoint, drag-and-drop files on and off the device to the desktop, as well as receive messages and notifications.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I’m glad that you don’t have to jump through hoops to use DeX now, and that it works without a dock, but I’m not sure how much I would use the feature in my day-to-day use since I rely more on the cloud.

Galaxy Note 10 battery life and charging

With a capacity of 3,500 mAh, the Galaxy Note 10’s battery is smaller than both the Galaxy Note 9 (4,000 mAh) and Galaxy Note 10 (4,300 mAh), but it should still provide good endurance. A lower screen resolution than the Note 9 should help the Note 10 sap less power.

When it’s time to juice back up, you’ll be happy to know that the Note 10 ships with a 25-watt charger, which is the same that comes in the box with the Galaxy S10 5G . You’ll be able to get from 0% to 100% in a little less than an hour. Samsung will also sell an optional 45-W charger that promises to get you through the whole day after being plugged in for only 30 minutes.

The Note 10 also features speedy wireless charging at 15 W, as well as the convenient Wireless Power Share feature pioneered by the Galaxy S10, so you’ll be able to charge other Qi-compatible phones and gadgets using the back of the Note 10.

Outlook

Power users and spec heads will have a bone to pick with Samsung over the Galaxy Note 10. You get a smaller screen than the Note 9, a smaller battery and no headphone jack nor microSD card slot. So what’s left? A very svelte big-screen phone that offers faster performance, better cameras and improved productivity features, including an enhanced S Pen and DeX for Windows.

However, some of the Note 10’s features come across as gimmicky, such as the handwriting to text conversion, Air Actions and AR Doodle. I’ll have to spend more time with these before I render a verdict.

Should you get the pricier $1,099 Galaxy Note 10 Plus instead? If you want a bigger, 6.8-inch screen and beefier battery, if may be worth the premium. But if you like the idea of using a phablet with one hand, the regular Note 10 should not disappoint. Stay tuned for our full review, including benchmark results.