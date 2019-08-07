Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus Hands-on Review: Big-Screen Phone to Beat

There are now two versions of the Galaxy Note: regular and supersize. And the Galaxy Note 10 Plus (starting at $1,099) is the latter.

At 6.8 inches, the Note 10 Plus is significantly bigger than the 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 and last year's 6.4-inch Galaxy Note 9 . In fact, practically everything about this big-screen phone is bigger than before, including the RAM, storage, number of cameras, battery capacity and, yes, the price.

At the same time, Samsung trimmed off some things to make this handset lighter and slimmer than the Note 9, including the headphone jack. The Galaxy Note 10+ also includes some enhancements to the S Pen (such as converting handwriting to text), a more seamless way to connect the phone to your PC and new video effects to make your footage look more compelling.

Is this $1,099 phone worth it when the Galaxy S10 Plus does a lot of the same things for $100 less? Read on to get our impressions, and be sure to check out our Galaxy Note 10 vs. Galaxy Note Plus comparison for more info.

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is available for pre-order for $1,099 starting Aug. 8 at 12:01 a.m. ET. The phone goes on sale Aug. 23. The phone starts with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, but you can opt for a model with 512GB of storage.

Samsung is offering a credit for those who pre-order through Samsung.com, but you should check out all the Galaxy Note 10 deals before you decide where to buy.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus (left) and Note 10 (right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Galaxy Note 10 Plus Tech Specs

Galaxy Note 10 Plus Price $1,099 Display 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED (3040x1440) CPU Snapdragon 855 (US); Exynos 9825 (WW) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB microSD Slot? Yes Rear cameras 16-MP ultra-wide (ƒ/2.2); 12-MP wide angle (ƒ/1.5-f/2.4); 12-MP telephoto (ƒ/2.1); time-of-flight VGA Front cameras 10-MP (ƒ/2.2) Battery 4,300 mAh Charging 25W; 45W optional OS Android 9 Pie with Samsung OneUI Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, Aura Blue Size 6.4 x 3.0 x .31 inches Weight 6.9 ounces

Design: Bigger screen, smaller package

I have to give credit to Samsung. They managed to cram a 6.8-inch display into a design that's both thinner and lighter than the Galaxy Note 9, which had a 6.4-inch display. This is partly because the Galaxy Note 10 has slimmer bezels, thanks to its Infinity-O display with a cutout for the front camera in the top center portion of the screen.

Samsung also removed the headphone jack, which at this point feels more inevitable than controversial. It also allows the Galaxy Note 10 Plus to pack a bigger battery. Make no mistake, the Note 10 Plus looks and feels like a phablet, especially compared with the regular Note 10 and its 6.3-inch screen. This is definitely a two-handed device, but it's a sleek one.

If you like your phone to be flashy, I would pick up the Aura Glow version of the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. The iridescent silver design changes colors based on how the light hits the back of the phone. A close second for me is the Aura Blue in terms of fashion, but you can also get more traditional Aura Black and Aura White.

I do have one nitpick. While I'm glad Samsung ditched the dedicated Bixby button found on previous models, I wish the volume controls and power button were on the right side instead of the left. After all, most people are right-handed.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus Display: Infinity-O to the extreme

Short of a foldable phone , you won't find a larger screen on an Android phone than the 6.8-inch AMOLED panel on the Galaxy Note 10 Plus. And it is a sight to behold, with the same rich colors and wide viewing angles we've come to expect from Samsung. The screen has the same Quad HD+ resolution as before, but it's certified for HDR10+, compared withHDR10 for the Note 9.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The center cutout or punch hole at the top center of the Galaxy Note 10's screen isn't as offensive as the cutout on the Galaxy S10 Plus. That's because this has a single front camera, compared with two on the S10 Plus that are located on the right side.

The one letdown with this screen is that it doesn't offer a refresh rate of 90Hz as some had rumored, which offers smoother performance in phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro . This would have been a welcome upgrade for folks stepping up from the Note 10 to the Note 10 Plus.

S Pen: Handwriting to text, Air Actions and AR Doodle

The S Pen has learned some new tricks with the Galaxy Note 10, but I'm not yet sold on how useful they are. The handwriting-to-text feature is designed to let you convert your scribbles and import them, such as into Microsoft Word docs. The functionality generally worked during my brief hands-on time, but the phone sometimes missed a letter. More important, it just didn't feel instant.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

If you like the idea of using the S Pen as a pseudo-magic wand, there's Air Actions. This S Pen feature lets you do things like change modes in the camera app by waving the stylus from side to side, or zooming in on a subject by drawing a small circle in the air. It's fun to try, but I'm not sure how often I'd use it.

With AR Doodle, Galaxy Note 10 users can draw right on top of people in the camera view, and whatever you draw will follow that person as they move around the frame. It could be fun at parties.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cameras: Four sensors but the big story is video

With its four camera sensors, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus is definitely an upgrade over the Galaxy Note 9's two cameras. The back of the Note 10 Plus houses a wide-angle camera and telephoto lens like its predecessor, but adds an ultrawide shooter to fit in more of the frame and a depth sensor to achieve more convincing bokeh effects when shooting portraits.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That's the same three-camera setup Samsung included with the Galaxy S10 Plus , but for the Note 10 Plus, Samsung adds a depth sensor, the same thing you'll find on the pricier Galaxy S10 5G . Up front, the Note 10 Plus has a single 10-MP camera, which is fine by us, and it has a new Night Mode to get better images in dim lighting.

The main attraction for the Note 10 Plus is what Samsung calls pro-grade video. For example, the phone offers Live Focus video effects, so you can blur out the background or change the background to black and white while the subject is in color. There's also a Zoom-In Mic feature that amplifies the audio in the frame. And Samsung backs this all up with an improved video-editing app that's optimized for the S Pen for more precise trimming.

Specs and performance: Not quite cutting edge

With its Snapdragon 855 processor, the Galaxy Note 10 should offer comparable performance to the Galaxy S10 and S10 Plus, but the addition of UFS 3.0 storage should provide a speed boost. Still, we were hoping that Samsung would have used the newer Snapdragon 855+ chip to achieve higher clock speeds.

The Note 10 Plus should have plenty of memory for multitasking, as it offers 12GB of RAM standard, compared with 8GB for the regular Note 10. And you get 256GB of storage standard with the option of upgrading to a 512GB model. Unlike the Note 10, the Note 10 Plus includes a microSD card slot for expansion.

MORE: Best Smartphones of 2019

When it comes to gaming performance, the Note 10 Plus has an AI-based Game Booster mode for optimizing performance and power consumption based on the game. And you'll even be able to stream games from your PC to this phone using Samsung's Play GalaxyLink, a P2P streaming service that the company says will be available at launch.

A 3D Scanner: But for What?

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus does something unique, thanks to its depth sensor on the back. You can scan objects in 3D with relative ease. You just walk around the object and the phone creates a 3D model.

Samsung demonstrated this feature during its launch event with a stuffed bear, as you can see in the below tweet.

The Galaxy Note 10 doubles as a 3D scanner. Pretty impressive in action. #SamsungEvent #samsunggalaxynote10 #galaxynote10 pic.twitter.com/Jnyr2X7iX0August 7, 2019

After the phone is done creating the 3D model, you can embed it into videos and the object can become animated and even mimic dance moves that are on screen. It's a fun demo but I'm not sure how people will use this yet.

Galaxy Note 10 DeX for PC: A simpler way to connect

No dock required, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus can easily sync with your PC using a single USB cable. Once connected, you'll be able to drag-and-drop files back and forth and use your laptop's mouse and keyboard to navigate the phone. And with the Link to Windows app, you'll be able to receive notifications and send and receive messages on the desktop.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I see this feature being appreciated by those less comfortable relying on the cloud for computing.

Battery and charging

The Galaxy Note 9's battery was the biggest yet in a Galaxy phone at 4,000 mAh, but the Note 10 Plus ups the ante with a 4,300 mAh battery, which is even bigger than the 4,100 mAh pack in the Galaxy S10 Plus. The result is that the Galaxy Note 10 should last all day on a charge; it should surpass the already impressive Note 9 (11 hours and 16 minutes) and the S10 Plus (12:35) and land on our list of phones with the best battery life .

MORE: Smartphones with the Longest Battery Life

The Note 10 Plus comes with a 25-watt charger that should prove swift, but there's an even faster 45-watt charger that Samsung will sell separately. We'll have to see for ourselves how much of a difference it makes, but Samsung says it will take just 30 minutes of charging for the Note 10 Plus to last the whole day.

Outlook

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus is not a phablet for everyone, and that's made clear by its $1,099 starting price. If you really want an S Pen with your phone, the regular $949 Galaxy Note 10 should suffice for most users, because it has the same processor and mostly the same cameras (minus the depth sensor on the back) in a more compact design.

But if you want a really big screen, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus may be worth the splurge, as it also offers more RAM, more storage, microSD expansion and especially a bigger battery. At $999, the 6.4-inch Galaxy S10 Plus is a good in-between option, as it provides comparable performance to the new Notes along with a headphone jack.

Stay tuned to our full rated review to see how the Note 10 Plus stacks up to all the best Android phones, as well as the iPhone.