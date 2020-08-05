Samsung Galaxy Note 20 unveiled: What we like, what we don't

The $999 Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is the phablet to get if you want a big-screen phone with an S Pen without the sticker shock of the $1,299 Note 20 Ultra. But you do give up a fair amount of features for the lower price.

The regular Note 20 has a 6.7-inch display that lacks the Ultra’s 120Hz refresh rate; it doesn’t have Samsung’s crown jewel 108MP camera, and it even forgoes a glass back for a predominantly plastic design.

But the Galaxy Note 20 does have plenty of other upgrades, including a fast Snapdragon 865 Plus chip, new S Pen features and gestures, the ability to play Xbox games and lots of new productivity enhancements. Read on for a deeper dive into Samsung’s entry-level Galaxy Note 20 experience.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 costs $999 and comes in one configuration with 128GB of storage, no microSD expandability and 8GB of RAM. The phone is available in Mystic Gray, Mystic Green and Mystic Bronze, with the last of the three being the only common color between the Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra.

Wireless carriers and retailers have started posting Galaxy Note 20 deals as pre-orders begin August 6; the phone ships on August 21. You can find the best deals in our guide on how to pre-order the Galaxy Note 20.

It’s worth pointing out that if you want more than 128GB of storage, whether that’s built-in capacity or through a memory card, you must upgrade to the Note 20 Ultra. It’s just one of the ways in which the regular Note 20 pales in comparison to the pricier version.

Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Ultra: Specs

Galaxy Note 20 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price $999 $1,299 Display 6.7-inch AMOLED (FHD; 60Hz) 6.9-inch AMOLED (QHD; 120Hz) CPU Snapdragon 865 Plus Snapdragon 865 Plus RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 128GB 128GB, 512GB microSD Slot? No Yes Rear camera 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8); 64MP telephoto with 3x lossless zoom (ƒ/1.8); 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) 108MP wide (ƒ/1.8); 12MP telephoto with 5x optical zoom (ƒ/3.0); 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2) Front camera 10MP (ƒ/2.2) 10MP (ƒ/2.2) Battery 4,300 mAh 4,500 mAh Charging 25W wired; 15W wireless 25W wired; 15W wireless OS Android 10 with One UI 2.0 Android 10 with One UI 2.0 Colors Mystic Gray, Mystic Green, Mystic Bronze Mystic Bronze, Mystic Black, Mystic White Size 6.36 x 2.96 x 0.32 inches 6.48 x 3.04 x 0.32 inches Weight 6.84 ounces 7.33 ounces

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Design

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You don’t often see $999 flagship phones with plastic bodies, but Samsung has decided to buck tradition and eschew metal and glass from the smaller Galaxy Note 20. While the Note 20 Ultra enjoys the finest materials modern handsets have to offer, the regular variant employs a "specially reinforced polycarbonate material" on the back. According to Samsung, this material delivers similar durability to glass, while helping the device achieve its lower price point compared to the Note 20 Ultra.

Otherwise, the regular Note 20 pretty much looks like the Note 20 Ultra, except for a flatter display, slightly thicker bezels and more rounded rear camera housing. I actually like the look of the camera stack on the back of the Note 20 Ultra — sure, it’s very large — but it is a pretty impressive set of sensors and optics, and it deserves having some attention drawn to it.

The smaller, cheaper Note 20 is rated IP68 water resistant just like its pricier sibling and supports wireless charging — so at least no corners were cut underneath the polycarbonate.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Display

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Note 20 has a conventional 60Hz, 6.7-inch full HD OLED screen that is technically worse than what you get on any of the three Galaxy S20 models in terms of both refresh rate and resolution. That’s too bad, because the Note 20 Ultra’s dynamic 120Hz panel is legitimately innovative, and could really help the device last longer on a charge if it’s everything it’s cracked up to be.

The panel in the Note 20 Ultra benefits from LTPO technology, allowing its refresh rate to adjust dynamically, based on what’s on screen. Samsung tells us that if you’re watching a movie on the Note 20 Ultra’s screen, the refresh rate of the panel will ramp down to 24Hz, to match the framerate of the content, thus saving battery life.

Thankfully, the screen on the Note 20 is at least a bit more responsive to S Pen actions than the Galaxy Note 10’s — though that, too, is an area where the Note 20 Ultra is superior. Samsung has shortened latency when using the stylus to 26ms, which is a 40% improvement compared to last year’s Note devices. The Note 20 Ultra, however, brings that down even further to a barely-perceptible 8ms.

Galaxy Note 20: S Pen, Xbox and special features

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Note line’s S Pen stylus is, of course, its hallmark accessory. And with the Note 20, Samsung’s made a few useful improvements. The company says handwriting-to-text conversion is more accurate than ever before, which is sure to please the Note faithful.

Additionally, the Note 20 includes five new S Pen navigation gestures that take the form of directional strokes that will send you to your home screen, or back, or to the recent apps page and so forth. Samsung has also expanded its Notes app to sync across all your devices, including your PC, Mac or tablet.

One of Samsung’s more clever additions to the Note 20’s repertoire is the ability to append audio annotations to typed or written notes. Say you’re a student, and you want to include a recording of a lecture synced up with notes you’ve jotted down. You can highlight the pertinent words and attach a recording of your instructor’s voice so that, when tapped on, you’ll hear exactly what was being said at the moment you created that line. It’s a wonderfully simple addition we suspect avid note-takers are going to get quite a lot of mileage out of.

Samsung has also deepened its relationship with Microsoft to allow seamless syncing with OneNote and Outlook, as well as support for cloud gaming via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. You can play more than 100 console-quality games at home or on the go for $15 per month.

The software tweaks continue. Samsung’s DeX mode, which allows you to extend your phone’s display to an external monitor or TV, now supports Miracast for wireless use. That means you don’t even need a USB-C-to-HDMI cable to enjoy a pseudo-desktop class experience anywhere.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Cameras

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy Note 20’s camera system is identical, at least in terms of specs and hardware, to what’s inside the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus. That means buyers get a primary 12-MP camera with an ƒ/1.8 aperture alongside a 64-MP telephoto that doesn’t actually employ any optical zoom advantage compared to the main lens — it simply relies on sensor cropping to deliver 3x lossless magnification. The last optic is a 12-MP ultrawide one, and on the front, buyers get the same 10-MP selfie cameras as in the Note 20 Ultra.

Forgive us for being somewhat underwhelmed about the regular Note 20’s trio of lenses before we’ve had a chance to take some pictures. While the cameras in the S20 range are good, they lack the software finesse of Apple’s and Google’s imaging systems. We hope Samsung has tweaked some things under the hood to get more out of the Note 20’s equipment.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung has incorporated the best Qualcomm has to offer in both of its Note 20 models: the Snapdragon 865 Plus. This is the fastest CPU in Android phones this year, and the only other device that currently has it is Asus’ ROG Phone 3, which is geared for gaming. That silicon is paired with 8GB of RAM for the regular Note 20; the Ultra gets 12GB.

The regular Snapdragon 865 is of course no slouch, having debuted in the Galaxy S20 line earlier this year before making its way to newer flagships, like the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, the Plus edition is just a little bit better, with a 10% faster peak clock speed and 10% faster graphics rendering.

Still, the 865 Plus likely won’t be quite powerful enough to outshine the upcoming A14 Bionic in Apple's iPhone 12 range. The ROG Phone 3, which uses the very same chip as the Note 20, totaled 3,393 points in the system-wide Geekbench 5 benchmark. For comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro achieved 3,509, even though Apple’s device has just a quarter of the RAM of Asus’ gaming phone, and half the RAM of the standard Note 20.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20: Battery life and charging

Inside the Galaxy Note 20 is a 4,300-mAh battery armed with 25-watt wired charging and 15-watt wireless charging. That’s a good sight more than last year’s Note 10, which featured just a 3,500-mAh battery and, as a consequence of its big 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, lasted just 9 hours and 25 minutes in our custom battery test. Here’s hoping the Note 20 will fare better when we test it.

That 4,300-mAh battery will be taxed with 5G connectivity across both sub-6GHz and millimeter-wave networks. Both consume more energy than LTE — especially millimeter wave — so we’re crossing our fingers that the Note 20 doesn’t feel desperate for more juice in day-to-day use.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Outlook

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On paper, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 appears to be yet another strong phablet from Samsung, with more than enough power for the kinds of productivity-minded users who will flock to it, and certainly a robust set of features. The problem is that the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra exists, and that its impressive set of features make the regular Note 20 feel underwhelming.

We can’t pass judgment on the standard Note 20 until we’ve gotten it in for review. But with the Note 20 Ultra leaps and bounds more compelling than the entry-level model in a number of key ways — from its design and design to its camera — it’s hard to really look forward to the 6.7-inch version. In fact, the cheaper Note doesn’t even seem to be all that special a value compared to similarly-specced rival devices.

That said, if Samsung can deliver a software experience on the Note 20 that transcends the hardware, it’s quite possible many of those perceived shortcomings won’t matter — and that this will be a phablet truly better than the sum of its parts. Stay tuned for our full review of the Galaxy Note 20.