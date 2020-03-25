Samsung Galaxy S10 and Note 10 are getting the S20's best camera features

The Samsung Galaxy S20's bundle of new camera features are coming to last year's flagships, the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10.

Samsung announced the update this morning, sharing that the "innovative features found on its flagship Galaxy S20 series [are coming] to the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note10 series through an upcoming software update starting from March."

The upgrade includes the stand-out Single Take function, which we consider one of the top Galaxy S20 features to enable. Using AI, Single Take captures a number of video clips and images at once, and shows you which shot the phone thinks is best.

Night Hyperlapse is also coming to the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy S10 series, which are still some of the best phones you can get. The low-light mode intends to offer improved hyperlapse videos in dark surroundings. Users might have known how to turn on Night Mode for the Galaxy S10, but the upcoming camera update will automatically bring low-light capabilities of last year's phones up to par with the Galaxy S20 series.

The Note 10 and S10's camera upgrades will be joined by the S20's new gallery and sharing features. This includes Clean View mode, which groups similar shots together for a more organized-looking gallery, as well as Quick Crop mode for easy editing. The AirDrop-like Quick Share and Music Share Bluetooth features are coming to the older devices, too.

Samsung did not specify when the software update will release for Note 10 and S10 owners, just that the rollout is starting from March. If you want to bring the Galaxy S20's best camera features to your older phone, keep an eye out for available updates.