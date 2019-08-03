Best Galaxy Note 10 Preorder Deals

Get ready, phablet fans. Samsung's highly anticipated Galaxy Note 10 will make its big debut this Wednesday (Aug. 7). And though we still may be a few days from finding out officially what Samsung has planned for its new phablet, retailers and carriers are already offering early Note 10 preorder deals. (And with the Note 10 coming out, it's also a great time to find excellent Galaxy Note 9 deals.)

Just keep in mind that no one actually knows when the new phone will actually ship, though some rumors suggest the phone's likely to be on retail shelves by the end of August. So these promos are essentially reservations instead of preorders. Still, the savings are realm, and they're a good indication of the type of deals we can expect as we get closer to the Note 10's big day.

Galaxy Note 10 at a Glance

The Galaxy Note 10 will reportedly boast a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with a 2280 x 1080 resolution. It'll be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It'll also feature three rear cameras — a 12MP main lens along with 16MP wide angle and 12MP telephoto cameras.

It's expected that there will also be a Galaxy Note 10+ with a larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a 3040 x 1440 resolution. This model will also have 12GB of onboard RAM, instead of 8GB, and a time-of-flight sensor will join those three rear cameras for improved portrait shots.

The Note 10 is rumored to start at $999.99, which would fall in line with the Note 9's debut price; the Note 10+ will almost assuredly cost more. That's a substantial amount of cash for any device, but these deals below can take some of that burden off your wallet.

Confirmed Note 10 Preorder Deals

These deals are already in place, even before Samsung officially unveils the Galaxy Note 10.

Preorder Note 10, get $50 off Duo Wireless Charging Pad

Pre-register and preorder your Note 10 preorder at Best Buy and you'll get the Samsung Duo Wireless Charging Pad for just $50. That's 50% off and the cheapest the accessory's ever been. View Deal

Preorder Note 10, get $50 Samsung accessory credit

Reserve your Note 10 direct through Samsung and you'll get a $50 credit toward eligible Samsung devices and accessories. Keep in mind this is a reservation and not a preorder. View Deal

Leaked Note 10 deals

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile are promising aggressive Note 10 preorder deals. According to an earlier leak, Verizon plans to offer a free Note 10 when you buy a Note 10+ 5G. The leak confirms not only the BOGO promos, but it also confirms the fact that there will be a version of the Note 10 capable of connecting to emerging 5G networks.

Expect the carriers to come out with more concrete preorder details and deals once the Galaxy Note 10 officially debuts.