Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on review: Crazy 100x zoom, crazy $1,400 price

The Galaxy S20 Ultra doesn’t flip and it doesn’t fold, so why does it cost $1,400? Because Samsung packed its most advanced camera ever into this flagship phone, which is capable of 10x lossless zoom and a crazy 100x Space Zoom. The S20 Ultra has a positively huge 6.9-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. And it has 5G connectivity standard.

From the price and the screen to the megapixels, everything is supersized about the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Here’s our hands-on Galaxy S20 Ultra review with our impressions thus far of the phone. Stay tuned for our full rating, but right now I’d say the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a definite shot at making our best phone list. You just have to be willing to carry around a bigger beast of a device.

Gulp. The Galaxy S20 Ultra starts at $1,399 and is available for pre-order February 21. The Galaxy S20 Ultra hits store shelves March 6. The starting configuration includes 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, but you can upgrade to a 16GB/512GB model if you need more memory and storage for $200 more. For those scoring at home, that’s a $1,700 smartphone.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available through all the major U.S. carriers, including AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile and Verizon.

Galaxy S20 specs

Price From $1,399 Display 6.9-inch quad-HD AMOLED (120Hz) Rear cameras Wide: 108MP (f/1.8); Telephoto: 48MP (f/3.5); Ultra-wide: 12MP (f/2.2) Camera zoom 10x lossless zoom, 100x digital zoom Front camera 40MP (f/2.2) Video Up to 8K at 24 fps CPU Snapdragon 865 RAM 12GB/16GB Storage 128GB/512GB microSD Yes, up to 1TB Battery 5,000 mAh Size 6.6 x 2.7 x 0.34 inches Weight 7.7 ounces

Galaxy S20 Ultra design and colors

The Galaxy S20 Ultra looks a lot like the Galaxy Note 10 , complete with a camera cutout in the top middle portion of the display and very narrow bezels all the way around.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

On the back, the camera array dominates the glass design, and it protrudes a fair amount from the rest of the chassis. It’s a much more prominent rectangle than the square camera array on the iPhone 11 Pro .

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be available in gray, black, blue and pink. I’m partial to the blue color. The black model is kind of boring.

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra (from left to right) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Make no mistake. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is a beast of a phone. It measures 6.6 x 2.9 x 0.34 inches and weighs 7.7 ounces. By comparison, the iPhone 11 Pro (which has a smaller 6.5-inch screen) is a heavier 7.97 ounces but is smaller and thinner at 6.2 x 3.1 x 0.32 inches.

Galaxy S20 Ultra camera: Space Zoom (mostly) impresses

Samsung invented a new camera architecture for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which includes a 108MP main wide sensor that captures highly detailed images and uses a process called nona binning to merge 9 pixels into one. Samsung says every camera sensor is now larger in this phone, which enables the Galaxy S20 Ultra to capture more light and detail.

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S20 Plus (clockwise from top) (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

We’ll have to conduct camera face-offs against the iPhone 11 Pro and the Pixel 4 XL , but the Galaxy S20 has the potential to become the best camera phone .

The biggest deal is the Galaxy S20’s Space Zoom camera. This 48-MP sensor uses a folding optic lens to deliver up to 4x optical zoom and then a combination of hardware and software to deliver 10x lossless Hybrid Optic zoom.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It doesn’t stop there. You can go all the way up to 100x Super Resolution zoom (digital zoom) when shooting. I aimed the S20 Ultra at the Javitz Convention Center over a block and a half away, and I could make out the license plate on a parked car. However, when you zoom in that far the results are too shaky to capture a sharp image. I got much better results at 30x zoom when I aimed the Galaxy S20 Ultra across the street at another building.

The other standout camera feature on the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera is Single Take mode. When you engage this mode, the phone takes a 10-second video and snaps multiple images, giving you an entire gallery of options to choose from for sharing. The S20 Ultra will pick the best-looking still shot, take a 12MP ultrawide photo, a portrait with Live Focus mode and capture both a sped-up video and a normal speed video.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

I was impressed with the Single Take mode’s results when I recorded a juggler in action with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. This mode is best for when you have an interesting subject in motion.

I didn’t have much time for testing the front 40MP camera, so stay tuned for more results.

Last but not least, the Galaxy S20 is capable of recording 8K video at 24 fps, and you can also turn moments from your clips into 33MP photos. When you’re done shooting, you can cast 8K videos to Samsung QLED TVs or share them with other Samsung devices.

Galaxy S20 Ultra display: Now with 120Hz

The Galaxy S20 Ultra is the first Samsung phone with a 120Hz display, which is designed to deliver smoother motion when you’re scrolling and especially playing games. You can also toggle between 60Hz and 120Hz in settings, which will come in handy if you want to save battery life.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Samsung is working with partners on content to maximize this display. Microsoft’s Forza Street will be one of the first games to take advantage of the 120Hz display. Plus, there’s a new 240Hz touch sensor that should lead to less input lag and make fans of first-person shooters happy.

Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G: A future-proof 5G phone

While most early 5G phones supported just millimeter wave (mmWave) technology, the Galaxy S20 Ultra is compatible with both mmWave technology and sub-6 GHz bands. The latter gives you a lot more range at the expense of data speed, while mmWave is much faster but requires that you be within line-of-sight of a nearby node.

Verizon’s 5G network is built on mmWave and available in more than 30 cities, while T-Mobile and AT&T both offer low-band networks. (T-Mobile’s reaches 5,000 cities, while AT&T is in 20 cities.) Sprint’s midband network delivers slightly faster speeds than T-Mobile and Verizon, but it’s not nearly as fast at Verizon’s 5G network. No matter the carrier, though, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will work with any carrier’s 5G setup.

I didn’t have a chance to run a speed test on the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but our demo unit was getting a 5G signal and downloaded web pages instantly. 5G networks are still rolling out across the country, but this feature is a necessity if you plan on holding onto this flagship for two years or more.

Galaxy S20 Ultra specs and performance

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will be the first phone on the market with Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 865 processor, which promises faster performance and has fared well in early benchmarks. This CPU gets paired with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. But you can order the S20 Ultra with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

One handy performance feature is that you can allocate up to three apps to be stored in RAM so that they launch instantly. And that number goes up to five apps if you opt for the 16GB model.

Note that you can expand the Galaxy S20’s storage with a microSD card, and the phone will support cards up to 1TB in size.

Galaxy S20 Ultra battery life and charging

The biggest question surrounding the Galaxy S20 Ultra is how long it will last on a charge. Samsung is stuffing this phone with a ginormous 5,000 mAh battery, which is the biggest yet in a Galaxy S series device — certainly bigger than the 4,500 mAh battery in last year’s Galaxy S10 5G . But this phone is going to need that capacity in order to power the 6.9-inch display and deliver the juice needed to maintain a speedy 5G connection throughout the day.

When it’s time to power back up, the Galaxy S20 Ultra supports fast wired 25-watt charging out of the box, as well as Fast Wireless Charging 2.0 (15 watts).

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Galaxy S20 Ultra software

All Galaxy S20 phones come with Samsung’s new One UI 2 software, which streamlines the interface to make it easier to jump into your favorite apps, change settings and more. This rides on top of Android 10, which includes great new features like Smart Reply, a dark mode and better privacy controls.

Samsung is also trying to build better experiences into the S20 line, starting with Google Duo integration. Google’s answer to FaceTime, this video chat app is built right into the phone dialer and contacts apps, and you can video chat with up to 8 people. Plus, you can video chat in full HD for the first time.

Other software features include Music Share for sharing out your Bluetooth connection to your car (so someone else can control the playlist for a while) and Spotify integration with Bixby routines, so your Galaxy will recommend playlists based on your preference and even the moment of the day.

Outlook

I’m kind of torn about the Galaxy S20 Ultra so far. This Android device has all the makings of the ultimate flagship phone, thanks to its huge 6.9-inch display, powerful 100x Space Zoom camera and 5G capability. But it also doesn’t feel one-hand-friendly and the price is pretty obscene at $1,399

I see a strong case for the Galaxy S20 Plus, which costs $200 less at $1,199. It has a 6.7-inch screen that’s almost as immersive as the Ultra’s packed in a more compact design. However, the S20 Plus’ camera is capped at 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. See our Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S20 Plus face-off for more details.

Overall, the Galaxy S20 Ultra feels like a leap forward for Samsung based on the specs and especially the camera, but I’ll have to spend more time with it before I can decide whether it’s worth the steep price.