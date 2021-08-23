The best DreamCloud mattress sales and deals in August 2021

The latest DreamCloud mattress sale is the ideal chance for you to get one of these luxury hybrids at a cheaper price, as you can save $200 on any mattress and receive up to $399 worth of free sleep accessories with your purchase. It's the best deal for anyone looking to upgrade their bed in one go, and you don't need a specific DreamCloud promo or discount code to secure your savings either - they're applied automatically.

If you're after a cooling hybrid mattress with the contouring of foam and the supportive bounce of coils, DreamCloud is one of the best mattress brands available online. Not only that, but it offers a 365 night trial, plus free shipping and returns if you decide it isn't the right choice for you. You'll also get a lifetime warranty on any DreamCloud mattress, so there are plenty of perks here. You can also save up to $175 on the brand's Platform Base (now from $225) for proper support.

These DreamCloud mattress sale offers aren't new - we've seen similar discounts pop up ever since Black Friday. However, we didn't see the Premier model drop any lower in the DreamCloud Black Friday sale last year, and this month's offerings still represent some excellent cheap mattress deals. Whether we'll see any further DreamCloud mattress price cuts ahead of the Labor Day mattress sales remains to be seen, so for now these are the best deals available...

DreamCloud Mattress: From $1,198 from $699 at DreamCloud

Save $599 - You can pick up a DreamCloud from just $699 right now, thanks to that $200 discount. You'll also get $399 worth of gifts added to your order, taking your total savings to $599. This five-layer hybrid uses a mix of foam and supportive innerspring coils, and packs in a lot of features for the more affordable price.

DreamCloud mattress price: how much do they cost?

With the latest discounts (no promo code needed), the entry-level DreamCloud mattress in a box is priced from $699 (was from $1,198). It comes in six different sizes, with the queen size now costing $999 (was $1,598), while the Cal king is priced $1,199 (was $1,798).

The DreamCloud Premier costs from $899 with a discount (was $1,398) and rises up to $1,699 for a Cal king size in the sale (was $2,298). Completing the line-up is the DreamCloud Premier Rest, the most luxurious of the range and designed with a sumptuous cashmere pillow top. The queen size costs $1,599 (was $2,198) in the sale, while a twin starts from $1,099 (was $1,598), costing $200 more than the Premier.

DreamCloud has been running this $200 discount across the site for a while now, as well as offering hundreds of dollars worth of free bedding accessories. That means these discounts are fairly standard, though we have seen starting prices drop even further to $599 with past DreamCloud promo codes.

That means you're likely to find a luxury hybrid mattress for less in the DreamCloud mattress sales, with all three models being offered at a lower prices than comparable competitors such as Saatva, Helix and Casper.

DreamCloud mattress sale: today's best prices

1. DreamCloud Mattress deals A popular hybrid mattress with a big focus on comfort Sizes: 6 (Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, cal king) | Depth: 14 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Hybrid (foam and coils) | Comfort: 6.5 (medium firm) | Trial: 365 days | Warranty: Lifetime warranty | MSRP: $1,198 - $1,798 Sleeps cool Hotel quality comfort Responsive innerspring feel Some may find it too tall

The award winning DreamCloud hybrid mattress combines the contouring of foam with the bounce and support of individually wrapped coils. A hybrid mattress like this is perfect if you're looking for the reduced motion transfer and form hugging structure of memory foam but still want the give of a coil mattress. The DreamCloud offers all of this through five separate layers and a cooling design to avoid any of the over-heating that many associate with a foam mattress.

A cooling quilted foam and cashmere cover sits on top of a layer of pressure relieving gel memory foam. Underneath you'll find an extra layer of supportive foam as well as individually wrapped coils and a base layer to keep everything in line.

All of these layers work together to offer up an incredibly comfortable sleep. The coil layer works with the extra foam support to reduce motion transfer, while also working with the gel memory foam and cover to help with air flow through and disperse heat for a cooler sleep as well.

A Twin size starts at just $699 (was $1,198) for a twin size in the DreamCloud mattress sale, with a queen size coming in at $999 (was $1,598) and the Cal king priced $1,199 (was $1,798).

2. DreamCloud Premier mattress deals The ideal DreamCloud hybrid mattress in terms of features vs price Sizes: 6 (Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, cal king) | Depth: 15 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Hybrid (foam and coils) | Comfort: 6.5 (medium-firm) | Trial: 365 days | Warranty: Lifetime warranty | MSRP: $1,398 - $2,298 Less motion transfer Improved edge support Premium high-loft memory foam More expensive than the standard

The six-layer DreamCloud Premier mattress is designed to ensure reduced motion transfer, which could help you sleep better if you're regularly disturbed by your partner tossing turning in bed next to you. The materials are more luxurious than the cheaper DreamCloud Mattress too, starting with a Mongolian cashmere-blend cover.

Taking its cues from some of the best memory foam mattresses, this DreamCloud hybrid has a one-inch thick Euro Top Cradle Layer followed by a one-inch thick Euro Top Support Layer, plus a 2.5-inch layer of contouring memory foam to relieve pressure points.

Underneath all that foam lives 8.5 inches of individually wrapped coils or a fine-tuned layer of support that naturally adjusts to your body position during sleep. While this isn't a proper cooling mattress, those coils should help boost airflow too. At the bottom of the mattress a porous foam base keeps the bed steady while further reducing motion transfer.

While the price does rise to reflect these enhancements, you're still getting a great deal here. Starting at $899 with a discount, the DreamCloud Premier still undercuts some of the pricier mattresses on the market while offering some luxury features to boot.

3. DreamCloud Premier Rest mattress deals Sink into a cashmere Pillow Top with this luxury hotel-level hybrid Sizes: 6 (Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, cal king) | Depth: 16 inches | Turn: No | Filling: Hybrid (foam and coils) **Comfort:** 6.5 (medium firm) | Trial: 365 days | Warranty: Lifetime warranty | MSRP: $1,598-$2,498

The DreamCloud Premier mattress range continues with the Premier Rest, the most expensive model in the brand’s range and the one to pick if you want the best materials DreamCloud has to offer. It’s designed as a Luxury Firm offering (rated 6.5 out of 10 on the firmness scale) and is suited to all sleeping positions, so no-one misses out here.

There are seven different layers inside the Premier Rest, including gel memory foam that works in tandem with a spring coil system to disperse body heat and help you sleep cooler. Those individually wrapped coils, plus Low Motion-Transfer Support Foam, should also dampen how much you feel your partner moving in bed next to you.

Anyone with aches and pains will know the benefits of contouring memory foam, which makes you feel as though you’re being cradled, all while pressure is relieved on your hips, knees and back.

The DreamCloud Premier Rest works with all bed types, from divans and box springs to adjustable beds, so if you love your existing bed base, there’s no reason to replace it. It takes around 24 hours for the Rest to be ready to sleep on. Like its cheaper siblings, this one comes on a 365-night trial and is covered by DreamCloud’s lifetime warranty.

Considering the premium quality materials and seven different layers on offer here, the price with a discount is reasonable at $1,599, especially for a hybrid. For a similar luxury hotel-style mattress with a reasonable price tag, read our Saatva Classic Mattress review.

Which DreamCloud mattress should you buy?

The DreamCloud Premier is, on paper, the better DreamCloud mattress. It offers extra motion protection, plenty of cooling features, and additional edge support for just a little extra cash over the base model. However, the DreamCloud still offers an excellent night's sleep, just with less direct focus on these aspects of your sleep, and for less cash.

You won't go wrong with either DreamCloud mattress sales, as they both offer impressive spec sheets for their prices. You'll get a fantastic night's sleep on both models, but if you are concerned about waking up when your partner shifts or you want extra cooling tech packed in it's easy to make the jump to the Premier model.

DreamCloud promo code: do you need one?

You won't need a DreamCloud promo code to find great discounts on these mattresses, as all discounts and free accessories are automatically applied at checkout for you and are available to browse on the site as well.

That means you won't need to hunt down any specific discount codes to secure your savings. Simply add your chosen DreamCloud mattress to your cart and you'll find all your free gifts ready and waiting for you, plus your saving clearly marked.

DreamCloud mattress Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals in 2021: what we expect to see

These DreamCloud mattress sales are offering some excellent discounts this week, but we've always seen this fantastic value up for grabs. In fact, these price cuts are very similar to the DreamCloud mattress Black Friday deals we've been enjoying over the last few years, and the savings on offer rarely change too dramatically.

Last year's DreamCloud Black Friday deals saw the same $200 saving on already discounted mattresses, though prices did drop even further down to $599 on the baseline model. The DreamCloud Premier saw similar discounts over Black Friday mattress deals last year, with the same savings and free gifts as we're seeing right now as well.

Considering we've been seeing this extra $200 price cut and free accessories available on Black Friday since at least 2018, it's highly likely that this is the same offer we'll be seeing in 2021. However, prices may well drop back down to $599 on the base DreamCloud model come November, if not before.

