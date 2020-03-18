Cheap headphones deal at Best Buy knocks $150 off Surface Headphones

Wireless headphones with noise cancellation often come with a steep price tag. Thankfully, this headphone deal at Best Buy nets you rich, immersive sound for less.

For a limited time, you can get the Microsoft Surface Headphones for $199 at Best Buy. Normally $350, that's $150 off and the second-lowest price we've ever seen for these wireless headphones. Microsoft offers the same price.

Microsoft Surface Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Best Buy

The Microsoft Surface headphones pack a spacious soundstage, adjustable noise cancellation, and a premium, cozy design. You can get them at Best Buy for $150 below their retail price. View Deal

Microsoft Surface Headphones are among the best noise cancelling 'phones you can get. They pack 40mm drivers, adjustable noise cancelling and are comfortable to wear over a long period of time.

In our Microsoft Surface Headphones review, we were impressed by their spacious soundstage and adjustable noise cancellation. Though we though the bass was a bit strong, we gave the Surface Headphones a 4 out of 5 star rating for their excellent connectivity.

Combining adaptive ergonomics with durable build quality and a sleek platinum finish, the Surface Headphones are an attractive pair of cans. When it comes to audio performance, the Surface Headphones do an impressive job of delivering powerful bass and spacious sound. While they don't rise to the standard set by Bose and Sony, they're a pleasant surprise with solid sound and noise cancellation. The latter works well, but it's not as refined as Bose's and Sony's.

In one test, frequencies were well-balanced on the Foo Fighters' "Learn to Fly," creating a lively atmosphere spearheaded by crashing hi-hats and energetic riffs.

Weighing in a 10.2 ounces, Surface Headphones are on par with the weight class of the Bose QC35 II (8.2 ounces) and the Sony WH-1000XM3 (9 ounces). They offer the same relaxed comfort as their aforementioned adversaries despite the extra ounces.

At $150 off, Surface Headphones are an affordable option.