Don’t wait for Black Friday to upgrade your commute: the Sony, Bose and CMF by Nothing headphones and earbuds I use to stay in the zone have already dropped in price

I'm a big fan of the commuting bubble. What is it? Well, it's what I've lovingly called the place I go to when I commute on public transport. As soon as I put on my headphones or dig my earbuds out of my bag, I slip into my own little bubble to focus on work, read a book, or (more often than not) lock in on transport delays and timetables.

And some of my personal favorite earbuds — from CMF by Nothing, Sony and Bose — are on sale for Black Friday. This year, with prices across tech climbing higher and higher it's nice to see some deals on products I can truly recommend.

I use each pair of earbuds for a different instance, whether I need focus or awareness of what's going on around me. Hopefully, they'll be able to help you create a commute bubble of your very own come Monday morning.

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Block out the noise and enter the bubble

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CMF By Nothing Buds 2a : was $29 now $19 at Amazon The CMF Buds 2a are some of the finest budget earbuds you can buy, at just $29, and even cheaper for Black Friday. The sound quality is impressive and the customizable ANC makes them a winner for daily use. Minor drawbacks, like the plasticky feel and lack of in-ear detection, are typical at this price point, and the overall performance makes them an excellent yet affordable choice — for $19, you really can't go wrong.

My favorite kind of journey is one where I can block out the surrounding noise and focus. Whether it's finishing off some work or getting stuck into my latest book, decent ANC is essential.

With the early Black Friday sales, you don't need to break the bank because you can pick up the CMF by Nothing Buds 2a for just $19 on Amazon — that's less than grabbing lunch at my nearest restaurant!

These buds also have EQ customization in the app, so the sound quality can be altered to suit you. But yes, the best part is the ANC. It's shockingly good, and it blocked out all of the ambient sound around me.

Paying attention to changes

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When I'm in a situation where I don't know my exact route, or there are cancelations happening because of the weather (more often than not), I need to be totally aware of my surroundings. Open-earbuds are the answer.

For the past few months, I've been keeping the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds in my bag, and they come in handy more often than you'd think. Being able to listen to my music in excellent quality while also paying attention to chatter and announcements around me is incredibly useful.

Bose are at the higher end of the open-earbuds market, but the price point is worth it, especially during Black Friday sales for $40 off on Amazon.

The all-rounder

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Sony WH-1000XM6: was $459 now $378 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM6 are the flagship noise-cancelling headphones everyone should have. The 40-hour battery life can take me through most of the week, and the lightweight design makes them comfortable to wear all day long.

This is the ultimate "please don't bother me" option — the Sony WH-1000XM6. These over-ear headphones are the perfect balance between blocking out your surroundings and staying aware.

The noise-cancelling on these cans is some of the best I've used, but you can also switch modes to have the ambient sound loud and clear in your ears. This means that when I'm on a flight, for example, I can tune out the cabin noise and welcome it back in just before landing so I don't miss any announcements.

Out of the three earbuds and headphones on sale, the Sonys are the ones I reach for the most in my collection as they come in handy more regularly, but one of the other options may suit you better.