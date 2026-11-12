$9 for these impressive sports headphones is just ridiculous — the JLab Go Air Sport are going for peanuts in the Walmart Black Friday sale
The perfect $9 gift for runners and gymgoers
Walmart’s Black Friday sale is up and running and when I scanned the deals available one immediately jumped out to me as someone who’s been testing and reviewing the best running headphones for a decade.
The JLab Go Air Sport are just $9 in the Walmart sale, and even though they are an older model, that’s too good a price to ignore for a set of reliable sports headphones with an earhook that ensures a secure fit no matter how vigorous and sweaty your workouts get.
Two colors of the JLab Go Air Sport headphones are reduced to just $9 in the Walmart sale, which is a silly price given how good they are. The earhook ensures a secure fit during workouts, and the sound quality will surprise you given how cheap the headphones are.
JLab is a brand that tends to offer better value than most even at full price, and the $29 the Go Air Sport will usually set you is already a bit of a steal, though they are overshadowed by the newer JLab Go Air Sport+ if you're spending that much.
For $9, there’s nothing on the market that’s better than the Go Air Sport, though. The sound quality is pretty good, the battery life is excellent at eight hours on the buds and 32 hours in total with the case, and the fit is rock solid.
As a bonus, the best color of the headphones is one of the two included in the sale. I’m a sucker for JLab’s teal design, but if you’re not a fan, then the more understated graphite color is also reduced to just $9.
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Nick Harris-Fry is an experienced health and fitness journalist, writing professionally since 2012. He spent nine years working on the Coach magazine and website before moving to the fitness team at Tom’s Guide in 2024. Nick is a keen runner and also the founder of YouTube channel The Run Testers, which specialises in reviewing running shoes, watches, headphones and other gear.
Nick ran his first marathon in 2016 and became obsessed with the sport. He now has PBs of 2hr 25min for the marathon and 15min 30sec for 5K. Nick is also a qualified Run Leader in the UK.
Nick is an established expert in the fitness area and along with writing for many publications, including Live Science, Expert Reviews, Wareable, Coach and Get Sweat Go, he has been quoted on The Guardian and The Independent.
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