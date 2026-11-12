$9 for these impressive sports headphones is just ridiculous — the JLab Go Air Sport are going for peanuts in the Walmart Black Friday sale

Walmart’s Black Friday sale is up and running and when I scanned the deals available one immediately jumped out to me as someone who’s been testing and reviewing the best running headphones for a decade.

The JLab Go Air Sport are just $9 in the Walmart sale, and even though they are an older model, that’s too good a price to ignore for a set of reliable sports headphones with an earhook that ensures a secure fit no matter how vigorous and sweaty your workouts get.

JLab Go Air Sport: was $29 now $9 at Walmart Two colors of the JLab Go Air Sport headphones are reduced to just $9 in the Walmart sale, which is a silly price given how good they are. The earhook ensures a secure fit during workouts, and the sound quality will surprise you given how cheap the headphones are.

JLab is a brand that tends to offer better value than most even at full price, and the $29 the Go Air Sport will usually set you is already a bit of a steal, though they are overshadowed by the newer JLab Go Air Sport+ if you're spending that much.

For $9, there’s nothing on the market that’s better than the Go Air Sport, though. The sound quality is pretty good, the battery life is excellent at eight hours on the buds and 32 hours in total with the case, and the fit is rock solid.

As a bonus, the best color of the headphones is one of the two included in the sale. I’m a sucker for JLab’s teal design, but if you’re not a fan, then the more understated graphite color is also reduced to just $9.