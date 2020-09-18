Netflix is one of the most popular online streaming services available today. Not only is there tons of content, but new shows and movies are added all the time – and that’s especially true of US Netflix, which carries a vast catalogue of regional content. Unfortunately, Netflix blocks much of this content, so users outside the US can’t access it. That’s where a Netflix VPN comes in handy, opening up this wide world of content.

The best VPN will enable you to “spoof” your IP address, so Netflix and other streaming services will think you’re in the US, even if you’re connecting from elsewhere. Not every VPN can do this properly, though, and other factors like speed and stability also come into play. In this article, we’ll look at how to watch US Netflix with a VPN, and which are the best to use.

Download and install your VPN

Getting started with a VPN is easier today than ever before. There are plenty of free VPN options, although they don’t usually work that well for streaming. They have strict data limits, few servers – which means slower connections – and often fail to get past Netflix’s geo-blocks.

The best providers today, however, are reliable and relatively cheap – well worth the investment. Not only will you get a more stable and fast connection, but you can count on better security, a wider range of server locations, and support for every device in your house.

How to get started

1. Sign up with your preferred VPN provider (we recommend ExpressVPN, for reasons given below).

2. Download and install the software.

3. Connect to a server in the US, or whichever country’s Netflix you’d like to watch. Most providers will give some indication of which servers are fastest or have the fewest users connected. Use this to make sure you get a stable connection.

Having a large number of servers around the world is one of the things that differentiates an okay VPN from a really good one, as this will enable you to watch Netflix in a greater number of countries, and also helps keep streaming speeds blazing fast.

4. Go to Netflix, and you should see an updated catalogue with new titles. If you don’t, clear your browser’s cookies and cache or go incognito, and/or change to a different server, then try again.

Which VPN for Netflix should I use?

Choosing the right VPN for Netflix is essential – you don’t want to pay for something just to find out that it doesn’t work. Fortunately, most offer a VPN free trial or no-quibble money-back guarantee, so you can test it out first and see if it works with Netflix and any other streaming service.

Which VPN should you use?