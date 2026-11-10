After years of waiting, GTA 6 is finally within reach. But with preloads opening and the game demanding up to 212 GB of storage, launch day is already exposing hardware bottlenecks for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S owners.

Since Rockstar has skipped physical game discs entirely, shipping boxed editions as digital download codes, every single player will be pulling this colossal install through a network connection.

To ensure you aren't stranded staring at error codes, download pauses, or an overheated machine, here are the five essential checks to run on your console right now.

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1. Clear room on your internal drive (or the right expansion) A 212 GB install means most players will need to make some tough sacrifices. Before opening your wallet, start with a thorough clear-out: head into your console’s storage manager to purge games you haven't touched in months, lingering DLC add-ons, and video captures quietly eating up dozens of gigabytes. If you already own an external USB drive, you can temporarily offload old titles there as a "cold storage" archive, but current-gen performance demands mean you cannot play GTA 6 directly from an external USB port. If deleting your backlog still doesn't free up enough space, upgrading your high-speed storage is your only remaining option: Xbox Series X|S: Slot an official storage card like the WD Expansion directly into the port on the back. PlayStation 5: Install an approved internal M.2 NVMe SSD into the expansion bay beneath the faceplates.

2. Check your platform's preload unlock time Preload timing varies significantly between platforms, with release windows shaped by whether your console operates on a unified global rollout or a regional schedule: Xbox Series X|S: Preloading unlocks simultaneously worldwide, going live first in the US on Monday, November 9 at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT (which corresponds to midnight GMT on Tuesday, November 10 for UK players). PlayStation 5: Downloads roll out on a strict regional basis, unlocking at midnight local time on Tuesday, November 10 across each player's respective time zone globally. If you opted for a physical boxed edition, keep in mind that these packages rely entirely on an enclosed digital voucher rather than a physical disc. These boxed versions will not arrive on store shelves until Thursday, November 12. While players with digital pre-orders get a two-day head start over physical buyers to clear that massive 212 GB download, physical buyers will still have a full week to download the files before servers officially open on launch day.

3. Run pending system updates and test your connection Nothing kills download momentum like an unexpected system lockout. If an essential operating system update is pending, your console will pause your queue and cut off background network services until it is installed. Power up your console manually ahead of launch day, check for any pending firmware updates, and install them so your machine is clear to download uninterrupted: Xbox Series X|S: Press the Xbox button on your controller to open the guide, then navigate to Profile & system, Settings, System, and Updates. If your console is fully up to date, you won't see an available update. PlayStation 5: Head to Settings, System, System Software, System Software Update and Settings, and run any pending updates.

4. Let your console download while it's turned off Both consoles can quietly pull down the entire 212 GB package overnight, but only if your standby settings actually allow it: Xbox Series X|S: Check Settings, General, and Power options. While the default "Shutdown (energy saving)" mode allows basic auto-updates, switching your power mode to Sleep ensures an uninterrupted network connection so queued preloads won't stall overnight. PlayStation 5: Head to Settings, System, Power Saving, and Features Available in Rest Mode. Ensure Stay Connected to the Internet and Enable Turning On PS5 from Network are toggled on, then check under Settings, Saved Data and Game/App Settings, and Automatic Updates to confirm auto-downloads are active. You can switch back to energy-saving mode once the install finishes.

5. Clean your console vents and give it room to breathe GTA 6 will push the PS5 and Xbox Series X processors harder than almost any title this generation. If your console has accumulated a carpet of dust inside its vents over the past few years, extended play sessions will quickly trigger thermal throttling or abrupt emergency shutdowns. Pop off your faceplates and vacuum the dedicated dust catchers on the PS5, or use a soft brush and compressed air around the Xbox vent grills. And, as is standard practice, ensure your console sits in an open space with at least 4 to 6 inches of clearance on all sides, free from enclosed entertainment cabinets, deep carpets, or tight wall corners.

(Image credit: Future)

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