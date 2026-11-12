Is your Samsung TV sluggish? The counterintuitive fix to disconnect it from Wi-Fi will speed it up — here's why and what to use for streaming instead
To fix a slowing Samsung TV, try taking away its smartest feature
Many Samsung smart TVs can eventually develop the same frustrating habit: menu lag. Hit the home button and the interface hitches, bogged down by banners, background app data, and buffering before it even lets you select an input. The TV displays 4K video easily enough, but it starts stumbling the moment it has to juggle all those background apps and menus.
If clearing the cache or restarting only gives you temporary relief, there is a more permanent fix. Disconnect the TV from Wi-Fi and let a streaming device like a Fire TV Stick or Roku handle your apps instead.
Why an offline screen runs faster
Cutting your TV's Wi-Fi does not mean giving up Netflix, Disney+, or YouTube. Instead of forcing your television to download and run those services directly, you plug a streaming stick into an HDMI port and connect that to your home internet instead.
Keep in mind that budget devices like a Roku or Fire TV still have their own home-screen ads, though mid-tier models (like the 4K sticks) will generally feel much snappier than an older or budget TV’s own sluggish software.
If you want the cleanest interface with no third-party banner ads, an Apple TV is your best option, though it still shows promotional trailers for Apple’s own shows. By taking the TV itself offline, you stop it from serving built-in ads and tracking your viewing data, leaving it to do what it does best: just show the picture.
If you use them, you'll lose Samsung's TV Plus free channels, SmartThings phone controls, and native casting, though your new streaming stick can cover most of these needs through apps like Tubi, its own remote, and built-in AirPlay or Google Cast (depending on the stick you buy).
This is one of our top budget streaming stick picks for a reason: it's cheap, plugs right into any HDMI port, and instantly breathes new life into your TV. You get sharp 1080p picture quality, reliable access to every major streaming app, and Alexa voice search without spending more than you have to.
How to disconnect your TV from Wi-Fi
Freeing your screen from the internet takes just a minute, though the exact steps will depend on your model. Start by grabbing your remote, pressing the Home button, and opening the All Settings menu. From there, navigate to General & Privacy, select Network, and tap Network Status.
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Next, select Disconnect to sever the active Wi-Fi connection and clear the saved network from the television's memory. To finish up, plug your streaming stick into an open HDMI port, connect it to your Wi-Fi, and let its remote take over your daily viewing.
Since an offline screen stops pulling down automatic updates, simply hop back onto your network for five minutes every few months to grab any vital firmware patches before cutting the connection again.
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Kaycee is the How-To Editor at Tom’s Guide, crafting no-nonsense tutorials across phones, home hacks, TVs, beauty tech, and grooming. If it plugs into a wall, sits on a vanity, or refuses to work when you need it most, she’s probably written a guide on it. Beyond troubleshooting everyday life, Kaycee is an award-winning poet, a quintessential Aries, and perpetually replaying the same four RPGs on repeat.
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