How to change region on Netflix: access blocked Netflix content anywhere

Netflix is an absolute must-have these days and, as we're staying inside more and more, having as much fresh content to watch is important to just about everyone. That's why countless people are searching for how to change region on Netflix.

If you're not quite sure what we mean, essentially Netflix broadcasts different TV shows and movies in different countries. So, if you're from the US but you've traveled to Canada, you won't have the same library to choose from.

The quickest and easiest way to change your Netflix location is to use a Netflix VPN. You'll be able to pick from a huge variety of locations, and the best VPN should be able to get access to tons of Netflix libraries, including the US, UK, Canada, Australia, Japan, and many more.

Below, we'll outline exactly how to change your Netflix location, and give our top recommendation for which VPN to use.

Please note: Using a VPN to circumvent Netflix's geo-restrictions is against its Ts&Cs, and may result in having your account terminated.

How to change region on Netflix

First of all, you'll need to have an up-to-date Netflix subscription (if you don't, sign up here).

Then, you'll need to grab yourself a top-quality VPN service that can change your Netflix location effectively and reliably. Our top recommendation is ExpressVPN, thanks to its great speeds, excellent streaming performance, and easy-to-use apps for loads of devices. Head over to the ExpressVPN website to sign up.

If there's a particular show you want to watch but isn't available where you are, it's worth checking out a site like FlixWatch to see in which countries it's available. If you're on holiday, you might just want to relocate yourself back home, so you can skip this step.

Then you need to connect to your VPN. Choose a server in your country of choice, and connect. ExpressVPN has a range of over 3,000 servers in 94 countries, so you should be able to find a working server quickly.

Once you're connected to your server of choice, all you need to do is head over to Netflix. If all is well, you'll be able to browse the new region's content.

If something hasn't worked, try reconnecting to the server, clearing your cache, or opening Netflix in a private browser. If none of that works, try contacting your VPN's live chat support – they should be able to inform you of the best servers to connect to, and any tricks to make it more reliable.

(Image credit: sitthiphong/Shutterstock)

Why does Netflix show different content in different regions?

The answer to this is all to do with the licencing of shows and movies. In certain territories, different networks will have licencing deals with different shows. If a show is available in that country on another streaming service, it's unlikely to be available on Netflix.

However, by using a VPN you can relocate yourself to a country that Netflix does have the licence to broadcast a certain show.

For example, in the US It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia is only available on Hulu. However, the same show is available on Netflix in the UK. So, if you only have a Netflix account and not Hulu, you can use a VPN to change your location to the UK and watch It's Always Sunny on Netflix.

How does a VPN change Netflix region?

Netflix determines where you're located by your IP address, and your IP address is given to you by your Internet Service Provider when you use its servers. These servers are invariably located in the country you're using the Internet in at the time.

However, a VPN reroutes your traffic through its own servers, and since a good VPN will have servers all over the world, you can choose where your traffic comes from.

That means you'll be using an IP address from the VPN server, not your ISP, and subsequently your location will be defined by that IP.

Then, when you visit Netflix, the site will see your IP and think you're in your chosen country – and then you'll be able to watch all the content that's available there.

What VPN is best for changing Netflix region?