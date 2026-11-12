As cooler weather begins to creep in, the days of enjoying your outdoor spaces are quickly winding down. Whether you're looking to give your patio and garden a cozy refresh or prepare them for the winter months ahead, now is the perfect time to get everything in tip top shape.

Luckily, Amazon and Walmart are rolling out major fall savings ahead of Black Friday. From gardening essentials and cozy fire pits to outdoor lighting and stylish patio furniture, the retailers are offering discounts on everything you need to enjoy the rest of the season. Even better? These must-have outdoor essentials start at just $10.

If you're ready to make the most of your outdoor space this fall, keep scrolling to check out my favorite patio and garden deals to shop on Amazon and Walmart. I've rounded up the deals that are actually worth shopping ahead of Black Friday.

Editor's Choice

PHANCIR Bird Feeder for Outdoor Hanging: was $26 now $10 at Walmart These Hummingbird feeders from Feed Garden will attract birds and keep away pests like ants! Best of all, the colored glass and blown shape makes them look beautiful too. They're also easy to hang/reposition and durable. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Remiawy Rake for Leaves: was $38 now $17 at Walmart This metal rake features a 18-inch wide head for faster fall clean up. This allows it to pick up large leaves, clippings and lawn debris with ease. It also features an adjustable handle ranging from 38.8 to 65 inches. Read more Read less ▼

BN-LINK Solar Lights Outdoor: was $29 now $19 at Walmart If you're after a soft glow, or decor, these solar lanterns will add style to your backyard, front porch or even indoors. In addition, they feature an attractive dancing flame design that mimics real flames. Read more Read less ▼

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $27 now $22 at Amazon These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered. Read more Read less ▼

DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

MIXC Plant Covers : was $32 now $29 at Amazon If you're hoping to keep your plants warm and cozy while temperatures drop, you need these plant covers. They're made of high quality, non-woven fabric that allows air and moisture to reach your plants, while still allowing them to breathe. They protect plants from snow, hail and frost in the winter, as well as insects and birds during the growing season. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $34 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Ohhani Patio Furniture Cover: was $42 now $29 at Walmart Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 90" L x 60" W x 29" H furniture cover on sale for $29 to keep your furniture protected from the elements! Read more Read less ▼

Summsun Store Outdoor Chair Cushions (Set of 4): was $39 now $33 at Amazon These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from a polyester fabric with a double-layer waterproof coating. With a dimension of 8.5 x 16 x 2 H, these are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. They are available in 7 different colors. Read more Read less ▼

VIVOHOME Bird Bath: was $39 now $35 at Amazon This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

50 Gallon Outdoor Deck Box: was $79 now $36 at Amazon This deal is an affordable way to add storage to your patio or garden, and keep tools and other bits and bobs out of sight. The neutral design and color means it'll easily blend in, too. Read more Read less ▼

Grandpa's Weeder Stand Up Weed Puller: was $44 now $39 at Amazon This weeding tool isn't cheap, but it saves you from having to bend down to dig up weeds from your yard. The 4-claw design can get rid of weeds easily on soft soil. Our U.S. Editor-in-Chief, Mike Prospero, wrote: "It worked very well in my testing, saving me from unnecessary back pain." Read more Read less ▼