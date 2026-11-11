Securing your digital life can feel overwhelming, but the most effective protections are the ones you can activate in just a few minutes. Your iPhone comes equipped with built-in features engineered to safeguard your identity, shield your finances, and keep your personal information private.

You do not need technical expertise to take advantage of them either, you just need to know where to look. Here are five essential settings that will help protect you and your iPhone from day-to-day threats.

1. Make a stolen passcode useless If a thief memorizes your passcode before snatching your phone, that six-digit number used to be enough to reset your master Apple account password and lock you out permanently. Stolen Device Protection eliminates this flaw. When enabled, your iPhone demands Face ID or Touch ID authenticationfor sensitive actions whenever you are away from familiar locations like home or work. Crucially, it imposes a mandatory one-hour delay before anyone can alter account credentials outside those trusted zones, giving you time to mark the hardware lost via iCloud. To enable it, go to Settings, tap Face ID & Passcode, and turn on Stolen Device Protection.

2. Catch scammers in the act Scammers frequently rely on high-pressure calls and spoofed texts to trick you into wiring funds or surrendering credentials. Introduced in iOS 27, Impersonation Risk Detection serves as Apple’s built-in defense against this social engineering. The system monitors on-device interaction patterns and behavioral cues during high-stakes actions without reading your personal messages, emails, or photos. If you attempt a large transfer or sensitive account change under signs of coercion, your iPhone flags the event and directs supported banking apps to require secondary verification before funds can leave your account. To activate it, open Settings, tap Privacy & Security, scroll down and select Impersonation Risk Detection, then toggle it on.

3. Kill spam calls before they ring Most financial fraud starts with an unsolicited call from someone posing as a bank representative, courier, or tax official. Silence Unknown Callers stops these intrusions before your phone even rings. To set this up, open Settings, Apps, tap Phone, and check Silence Unknown Callers. Then go to Settings, tap Messages, and toggle on Filter Unknown Senders.

4. Find your phone even when it’s switched off Standard location tracking fails if a thief turns your phone off or the battery drains completely. Expanding your configuration to include the entire Find My network solves this problem. To turn both on, open Settings, tap your name at the top, select Find My, tap Find My iPhone, and toggle on both Find My network and Send Last Location. This lets nearby Apple devices locate your iPhone even when it is powered down or offline, while Send Last Location sends one final location ping right before the battery dies.

5. Stop your lock screen from leaking data Leaving your lock screen on its default settings makes it easy for anyone nearby to see private texts, calendar alerts, and one-time bank codes. Tightening what shows up and what works while your phone is locked keeps your personal business to yourself. To hide your alerts, open Settings, tap Notifications, select Show Previews, and choose When Unlocked. Next, head to Face ID & Passcode, scroll down to Allow Access When Locked, and switch off Control Center, Wallet, and USB Accessories.

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

More from Tom's Guide