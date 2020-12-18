How to download an India VPN

A VPN enables you to spoof your internet provider and appear as if you’re in a different location than you really are. The best VPN services provide many other benefits too, particularly in a country like India, where internet censorship is on the rise – and unsurprisingly, India VPN services are on the rise too.

Firstly, a VPN hides your real IP address, meaning internet service providers (ISPs) and websites can’t identify your computer. Governments or other authorities won’t be able to identify you, even if they force your ISP to provide them with metadata.

Secondly, a VPN enables you to access geo-blocked content, such as overseas streaming services. This is one of the most popular reasons for downloading a VPN.

A VPN also enables you to access other restricted websites and content, although in places where this content could be illegal, like India, we caution against this.

In this article, we’ll explain how to download a VPN in India on web browsers, desktop computers and mobile devices.

Which VPN is the best for India?

The top VPN for use in India is ExpressVPN. With superior encryption, a wide array of VPN protocols, and an excellent range of server locations, ExpressVPN is clearly the top VPN available in 2020, enabling you to route your internet through countries across the world.

ExpressVPN is also ideal if you’re travelling or working outside India, but want to access local content. There are three ExpressVPN servers in India, including one in Chennai and one in Mumbai.

The third server is known as a double hop, a special VPN connection that routes your internet through two different servers, providing superior anonymity to a single VPN connection. Double hopping is only necessary if you require absolute privacy and anonymity online. Express VPN provides a Mumbai connection via the United Kingdom.

(Image credit: ExpressVPN)

Downloading a VPN for desktop

Most commonly, you can download a VPN client from the company’s website. Most companies provide apps for macOS and Windows operating systems. The best platforms will go further and provide compatibility with the Linux OS.

After downloading the app, log in using your account credentials. If you haven’t created an account yet, you’ll typically be directed to the company’s website where you can sign up. Most providers offer a VPN free trial, enabling you to try a few different platforms before you commit to a paid subscription.

(Image credit: NordVPN)

Downloading a VPN for mobile

Downloading a VPN for your mobile device is as simple as heading to the app store on your device and downloading the relevant app – although we’d recommend signing up on-site and then following a link to the app store. This makes sure you’re not caught out by a malicious copycat app. All the top VPNs provide their customers with natively built apps that are simple and easy to use.

VPN apps are also typically small in size. For example, the ExpressVPN app is only around 25 MB on iOS. This makes it easy to install a VPN on devices with minimal built-in storage, or where internet connection speeds are slow.

Once you’ve downloaded the app, it’s as simple as either logging in to your account or creating one. As with desktop apps, it’s usually possible to receive a free trial on the best VPN platforms. If, after the trial, you still want to subscribe, you’ll need to pay for an ongoing subscription. Fortunately, there are plenty of cheap VPN subscriptions, typically ranging between $2 and $6 per month.

Downloading a VPN browser extension

The top VPN platforms also provide browser extensions for their customers. This is useful if you want to run your internet surfing through the VPN, but not your other app and system requirements. Because a VPN often results in slower download and upload speeds, this will appeal to many people.

Browser extensions can also typically be downloaded from the company’s website, and are free if you already have a subscription. Some browsers, such as Google Chrome, will allow you to download a Chrome VPN extension from their in-browser store.

Which VPN do we recommend for users in India?

ExpressVPN stands out from the competition in terms of price, features, and value. With servers in nearly 100 countries, excellent censor-evading power, blazing connection speeds, and reliable access to multiple streaming services, ExpressVPN has everything that one would need from a VPN in India. While some users may prefer certain features of other top VPNs, it’s the best overall option for most users – and now Tom’s Guide readers can claim three months absolutely free.View Deal