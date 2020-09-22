The best India VPN 2020

As internet freedoms in India gradually become stricter, more and more people are seeking the best VPN possible to access the web from India.

That’s down to the fact that while India VPNs can provide excellent privacy and security for general browsing, they can also access content that’s blocked by your ISP or even the government – all by simply connecting to a server in a different country.

So, that could include TikTok, WeChat and PUBG Mobile, but your India VPN will also be able to let you watch TV and movies from abroad by unblocking US Netflix, Hotstar, Hulu, BBC iPlayer and even Amazon Prime. Not bad for a cheap, simple app, then.

What makes the best India VPN?

If you want to avoid government restrictions, it’s important you sign up to a VPN with powerful privacy features. Things like a kill switch, split tunneling and excellent encryption are essential. Then, it’s worth making sure that your chosen service can unblock the streaming sites that you want to use.

If you’re going on holiday, you should make sure your chosen VPN has a few servers in India as well. If it does, you’ll be able to access services like Hotstar and watch live cricket and tons of TV that you wouldn’t have access to outside the country.

When it comes to TikTok and other banned Chinese apps, there’s a lot of debate over which VPNs can unblock what, and if they work at all. So, in case your chosen service doesn’t do what you need it to, you should look for a money-back guarantee – that way you’ll get a full refund if it’s not good enough for you.

Fulfilling all of those is ExpressVPN, and that’s why we’ve named it the best India VPN on the market. However, there are some other good options available, so read on to see which one is the best fit for you.

1. ExpressVPN – the best India VPN on the market

2. IPVanish – great value VPN with free cloud storage

3. Surfshark – the cheapest India VPN available

The best India VPNs today

Coming in at #1 is ExpressVPN – not only is it the best overall VPN, but it also beats the competition as an India VPN. With seriously powerful encryption and a wide range of protocols to choose from, it’s a powerful and secure VPN service, but it’s also far more than that.

With ExpressVPN you’ll be able to stream India-exclusive content when you’re on a holiday or a business trip, and when you’re back home you’ll be able to choose from a huge selection of worldwide media to access – including Netflix libraries from around the world, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Peacock. Plus, you’ll be able to find cheap or free ways to watch cricket matches and other sport.

That’s no good without excellent connection speed, though, and ExpressVPN doesn’t disappoint here. In our testing, it delivered class-leading speeds on all the servers we tested, and has two dedicated server banks in India; one in Mumbai, one in Chennai.

What brings this all together, though, are Express’s excellent apps. Want Express on your Fire Stick? No problem. Router? Easy. As well as Windows, Mac, iOS and Android, Express has a huge range of apps – all of which work really smoothly and look great – so whatever you want to protect, you’ll be able to do so with ease.

If we had to find a fault, it’d be that you can only use ExpressVPN on five devices at the same time, but you can install the app on all your devices and log in and out as you wish - you don't have to commit to a set five.

Overall, there isn’t a service that can beat ExpressVPN’s performance today, and that’s why it’s the best India VPN on the market right now – and with the 30-day money-back guarantee, you can try before you buy.

Get 49% off plus 3 free months of the best India VPN

As soon as you open IPVanish you can tell it means business – the black and green scheme looks exactly as you'd expect it to, and you're treated to tons of rolling graphs and changing data.

However, it's not just a looker. IPVanish has two dedicated server locations in India (New Delhi and Mumbai), meaning wherever you are, you should be able to get great connections.

It's great for streaming too, and can unblock Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and tons more. While it can't access BBC iPlayer, for anything else you'll be able to get streaming exclusive content in seconds without too much buffering.

IPVanish also comes with a bonus 250GB of SugarSync secure cloud storage with every plan (worth $9.99/mo), which adds huge value – if you're looking for cloud storage, that is.

On the whole, IPVanish is a powerful India VPN that can do just about everything you need at a great price.

Get 49% off plus 3 free months of the best India VPN

If you want the cheapest India VPN on the market, Surfshark could be the one for you. With premium performance at a fraction of the price of some of its rivals, we really rate the service and highly recommend it.

While it doesn't have the highest server count (around 1,700), Surfshark has three locations in India – Mumbai, Chennai, and Indore. That means that wherever you are in India, you'll be able to get connected to a server that's fairly close and will deliver excellent speeds.

Surfshark is also great for streaming, and has the power to unblock Netflix, iPlayer, Hulu and more within India, and can access Hotstar and other Indian networks from elsewhere.

While the apps aren't quite as in-depth as ExpressVPN or IPVanish's, there's still a lot to like about Surfshark, especially the fact that it delivers a functional kill switch, split tunneling and a good selection protocols over a wide range of operating systems.

For the price, Surfshark is huge value, and is definitely worth considering.

Sign up now on the Surfshark website

You've probably heard of NordVPN before. As the most famous and one of the most secure VPN services on the market, it delivers an excellent privacy-focused experience, and is excellent in India as well as pretty much everywhere else.

With double 2048-bit encryption, interesting speciality servers including Onion over VPN and Double VPN, and a useful kill switch, you can browse and stream safe in the knowledge that your personal data is safe.

However, if you're a mobile user and you're going to switching locations a lot, be aware that Nord's apps can be a bit awkward on smaller screens. They use a map-based interface which is great on a PC but is tricky on mobile.

Otherwise, though, there's very little we can complain about with Nord – it's only at 4th because the competition is so strong!

Sign up now on the NordVPN website

Closing off this list is CyberGhost, and with over 10 million users it must be doing something right. As a torrenting and streaming VPN specialist, it's great for getting you access to pretty all the media you could want or need.

There is a 'but' here, though – CyberGhost's single Indian VPN server location doesn't support P2P, so if you're going to be torrenting you'll have to use servers located elsewhere. This might affect download speeds, and all the VPNs above support P2P on their servers in India.

However, for streaming CyberGhost is seriously good. With a really useful filtering system to help you find a server that can access a certain service (US Netflix or iPlayer, for example), it's very easy to get up and running.

As a great value VPN service, CyberGhost is worth considering – but those above may provide a better experience for those looking for a dedicated India VPN.

Sign up now on the CyberGhost website