A free, built-in VPN is coming to Firefox – and you won't even need an extension
News
By Aleksandar Stevanović Contributions from George Phillips published
Firefox's new privacy feature offers 50 GB of free browsing protection.
Join the Tom's Guide Club for quick access. Enter your email below and we'll send confirmation, and sign you up to our newsletter.
By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.
Your membership journey starts here.
Keep exploring and earning more as a member.
Explore your membership benefits.
Member Rewards
Unlock and manage exclusive Tom’s Guide member rewards.
Firefox's new privacy feature offers 50 GB of free browsing protection.