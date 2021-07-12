Best website builder for small businesses in 2021

Selecting the best website builder for small business will make it very easy for your company to get online in a fast, efficient manner. However, there are numerous options on the market, which can make it very difficult to narrow down your choices.

In general, the best website builder for small business users will be one that comes with built-in business features. It should enable you to create a professional-looking business site complete with ecommerce, booking, subscription, or any other functionality you require.

In this guide, we take a closer look at some of the best options for small business users who want to build a strong online presence. We’ve reviewed as many site-building platforms as we could find to develop the following list, and we’re confident that you’ll find something that meets your needs.

Remember, there’s no such thing as the best website builder for all users. Different businesses have different requirements, which means that the right option for you won’t necessarily be the right one for others. Read our guides to the best website builder with ecommerce and our list of the 10 best cheap website builders if you need more help with your search.

The top 3 best website builders for small business

1. Wix: best all-round builder for small businesses

Wix has hundreds of templates, a suite of business tools, a flexible editor, and a beginner-friendly drag-and-drop interface, all packaged within fairly-priced plans offered with a 14-day money-back guarantee: making it ideal for small businesses starting out online. You get the full builder included with the free package, and upgrades provide an ad-free experience plus a raft of extra features.

3. GoDaddy: ease-of-use and high security

GoDaddy's website builder is packaged with its web hosting services, and as well as being simple and easy to use, it offers compatibility and improved security as part of the package. Other features include excellent support and powerful analytics, and its drag-and-drop interface allows for personalization.

What's the best website builder for small business?

After a thorough analysis, we can confidently say that Wix is the all-round best website builder for small businesses. It's a little expensive when lined up against some of its main competitors, but it comes with a suite of business tools that help you maximize your site’s performance. On top of this, the Wix Editor is arguably the most powerful website building interface in the world. It enables pixel-perfect drag-and-drop editing, and there are more than 500 templates that you can use to get your site started. Second is Squarespace, the best option for professional templates and native tools, while third and fourth are GoDaddy and Strikingly, offering brilliant website builders for those looking to get a simple site online quickly while not offering the most powerful builders. Weebly is a great option for those who want to add ecommerce functionality, using Square, one of the world’s leading payment processors. 1&1 IONOS’s MyWebsite platform is an excellent choice for scalable sites, while HostGator's Gator Builder is a decent budget option, and it offers comparable design flexibility to Wix. Consider Constant Contact if you’re planning to use email marketing to promote your business. Zyro is another beginner-friendly option, and finally, although WordPress isn’t a website builder in the technical sense of the term, it offers excellent design flexibility, but expect to spend time building your site.

The best website builders for small business

Wix is arguably the world’s most powerful website builder (Image credit: Wix)

Wix is a regular feature at the top of lists of the best website builder, and for our guide to the best website builder for small business users, it's top for a good reason. Take advantage of the Wix ADI (artificial design intelligence) tool to get online fast, or use the more powerful Wix Editor to harness the full power of the platform.

One thing that stands out about Wix is the template library, which contains more than 500 attractive designs that you can base your site on. There’s also a great selection of add-ons available via the Wix App Market, and the free forever plan is up there with the best we’ve seen.

Wix is a little confusing to get started with, though, so expect to spend some time familiarizing yourself with the platform. It’s also at the expensive end of the spectrum, so it’s not a great choice for those on a tight budget.

Check out our full Wix review to learn more about the website builder.

Squarespace is one of the world’s most popular website builders (Image credit: Squarespace)

If you’ve heard of website builders, the chances are that you’ve heard of Squarespace. It’s one of the most popular site creation platforms in the world, and it’s easy to see why.

For one, Squarespace offers a neat selection of modern templates that you can use to start your small business site. All plans come with unmetered bandwidth and storage, and there’s a range of great ecommerce tools.

The editor is relatively powerful, but it doesn’t offer the pixel-perfect design flexibility that some of the other options on this list do. It’s also a little confusing, so you should expect to spend some time familiarizing yourself with it when you’re getting started.

For more information about the website builder, make sure to read our full Squarespace review .

GoDaddy is one of the most beginner-friendly builders in the world (Image credit: GoDaddy)

If your main priority is getting a basic site online as fast and efficiently as possible, the GoDaddy website builder could be your best option. Although it’s quite basic, the editor is simple and intuitive.

In addition, GoDaddy boasts a selection of basic ecommerce tools, a full analytics portal, and excellent support resources. There’s also a great free plan that you can use to test the platform.

On the downside, design flexibility is very limited. You won’t have access to any advanced tools whatsoever, which can make it hard to personalize your site. The templates are also quite basic, which can make it hard to build a business site with any sort of size or complexity.

Check out our full GoDaddy review to learn more about the company's website builder.

Strikingly is an excellent option for one-page sites (Image credit: Strikingly)

With its powerful yet intuitive editor and selection of beginner-friendly site creation tools, Strikingly is another great option for website building newbies. It’s designed specifically for landing pages and one-page sites, and it comes with a suite of unique features.

Standout among these are the simple store and blog modules, which you can use to add ecommerce and blogging functionality to your one-page site. The template library is a little limited, and the free account comes with a one-page restriction, but overall, there’s a lot to like here.

To learn more about Strikingly and its website builder, make sure to check out our full Strikingly review.

Weebly offers great ecommerce features (Image credit: Weebly)

Weebly is a great choice for small businesses that want to add an online store to their website. It features an excellent range of ecommerce features, and its online store tools are controlled by Square, one of the world’s most popular payment gateways.

On top of this, Weebly boasts a selection of templates for sites of all shapes and sizes. Its free forever plan is a neat option for those who want to try the platform before purchasing a subscription, and the premium plans are very competitively priced.

Note, though, that the builder is a little limited. You will be restricted to predefined element positions, and it can be hard to achieve the design that you want.

Check out our full Weebly review to see how we rated the company's website builder on features, security, pricing, and more.

1&1 IONOS MyWebsite offers streamlined site creation options (Image credit: 1&1 IONOS)

1&1 IONOS MyWebsite is a beginner-friendly website builder that’s very competitively priced and backed by a selection of great features. Every plan comes with a free domain, unlimited storage, and unmetered bandwidth. There isn’t any free forever plan, but the introductory prices are very competitive.

One standout feature of the MyWebsite website builder is its excellent multilingual site tools. There’s a built-in translator, which can be used to translate your content into 62 different languages. Individual sites support up to 25 different languages at a time, which makes this a great option for small businesses targeting different language groups.

Check out our full 1&1 IONOS MyWebsite review and find out more about the web host's website builder.

HostGator’s Gator Website Builder is a neat option for small businesses (Image credit: Hostgator)

Although it’s a relative newcomer to the website building world, HostGator’s Gator Website Builder stands out as excellent. All plans come with unmetered storage and bandwidth, as well as a free domain for the first year.

The builder is arguably the most powerful after Wix, and this is largely due to the advanced drag-and-drop interface. Unfortunately, there isn’t a free forever plan or a free trial, but prices are low and there is a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Check out our full HostGator review , which covers the company's web hosting as well as the Gator Website Builder in more detail.

Constant Contact is an excellent option for beginners (Image credit: Constant Contact)

Although it’s better known for its excellent email marketing tools, Constant Contact offers an intuitive, beginner-friendly website builder that’s great for small businesses. For starters, the builder is very easy to use, enabling even those with very minimal website building experience to get online fast and efficiently.

All plans come with unlimited storage and bandwidth, basic e-commerce features, and a nifty little SEO toolkit to help you optimize your search engine rankings. On top of this, you will benefit from the platform’s excellent email marketing tools if required, making this a leading choice for businesses that plan to use this marketing stream extensively.

There are a few downsides, though, including a notable lack of advanced blogging tools. You will also have to pay for a premium plan before you can publish your site. In saying that, the free version does let you test the builder.

To find out more about the company, the builder, and what we made of it, read our Constant Contact review .

Zyro is a beginner-friendly website builder (Image credit: Zyro)

Zyro is one of the most intuitive website builders in the world. The designer is a little on the simple side, but it’s still more than good enough for those looking to get a simple site online with a minimum amount of fuss.

One standout feature is the company’s excellent customer service, which includes online live chat and email ticketing. There’s also a neat set of AI tools, including an AI writer, logo builder, and blog title generator. Benefit from simple e-commerce tools if you want to add an online store, and select a design from the template library base your site on.

On the downside, Zyro has no free forever plan. Prices are quite deceptive, and you can expect to pay significantly more than the advertised price when it comes time to renew your subscription.

Check out our full Zyro review to learn more about the service.

WordPress.org is the world’s most popular CMS (Image credit: Wordpress.org)

10. WordPress.org Best for design flexibility Specifications Free version: Yes Free domain: N/A Storage: N/A Bandwidth: N/A TODAY'S BEST DEALS VISIT SITE Reasons to buy + Industry-leading design flexibility + Thousands of templates and plugins Reasons to avoid - Quite confusing for beginners - Hosting and technical management aren’t included

Now, WordPress.org isn’t technically a website builder. But it’s such a powerful option for building small business websites that we just couldn’t leave it off this list.

At its simplest, WordPress is a content management system (CMS) that provides the dashboard and tools for you to create and manage your website. The design flexibility on offer is unrivalled, and you will have access to thousands of templates and plugins through the official WordPress stores.

In addition, you will have full code access and complete control over every aspect of your site, enabling you to build exactly what you want. Note, though, that WordPress.org can be a little confusing to get started with, and it will take you some time to get your site online.

Discover how to build a website with WordPress , and read our WordPress review to see what we made of the service in more detail.

How to choose the best small business website builder for you