Best Sony a6000 accessories in 2020

Sony makes some of the best mirrorless cameras, but to get the most out of them, you’ll also need some of the best Sony a6000 accessories. These include everything from lenses to filters to tripods to camera bags, and can help you take advantage of all the features your camera offers.

Starting with the a6000 in 2014, Sony has built an armada of leading-edge mirrorless cameras suited for beginners, intermediate photographers and even entry-level pros. Despite some differences in capabilities, the a6000 , a6100, a6300 , a6400 , a6500 , and a6600 share a basic industrial design that accommodates a wide range of accessories.

You can improve the quality of photos and videos considerably with a few key upgrades, like better lenses, a flash or an external microphone. Other extras, like a spare battery, camera bag, or even a screen protector, can also provide a better overall experience, and help protect your camera so it lasts even longer.

What are the best Sony a6000 accessories?

There's no one "best" Sony a6000 accessory, as this category spans everything from lenses to bags to tripods.

If we had to start with anything, though, it would be the PNY 64GB memory card. Sony's mirrorless cameras lack onboard storage, so you'll need a good SD card for all of your photos and videos. the PNY Elite-X SDXC memory card is fast, so it can keep up with your camera as you shoot bursts of RAW images, or record 4K video at the highest framerate possible.

Another must-have, especially if you're taking your camera out and about, is a spare battery. With the exception of the Sony a6600, which is rated for up to 810 shots, most other Sony mirrorless cameras will conk out after around 450 shots, and sometimes less. The Sony NP-FW50 rechargeable battery will keep your camera up and running for much longer, and at around $50, isn't all that expensive. And, of course, you'll want the Sun Room NP-FW50 dual battery charger, so you can top off both batteries when you're not using your camera.

Some of the best Sony a6000 accessories we recommend are also some of the cheapest: They include such things as ultraviolet filters to protect your lenses, a plastic cap to cover your camera's hot shoe, and a screen protector, so the touchscreen on your camera doesn't get dinged up.

If you're able to spend more, we'd also recommend purchasing a prime lens, such as the Sony E-Mount 35mm f/1.8 prime fixed lens. While the kit lens that comes with your camera is fine for many circumstances, this lens will let you take much sharper photos, as well as capture images in dimmer settings.

The best Sony a6000 accessories you can buy today

1. PNY 64GB Elite-X Class 10 U3 V30 SDXC memory card

A requisite for any camera is a good SD card to store all your photos and videos. PNY's card provides plenty of storage and speed for capturing photos and movies. Its 100MB/s write speed can easily handle the 4K/UHD video that all but the original a6000 are equipped to record (and this provides future proofing for a6000 owners when they get their next camera).

Note that you need at least a card with at least 64GB of capacity to shoot in Sony's highest-quality XAVC S video format (even for just HD video), because the required file system needs that much capacity.

2. Sony NP-FW50 rechargeable battery

The one real weakness of most Sony mirrorless cameras is battery life. The a6600 comes with a double-capacity battery capable of up to 810 shots per charge. But all the other models in the a6000 series are rated to take, at best, around 400 photos before the battery drains. (The a6500 is rated for just 310.)

And the number can be far less if you leave the screen on between shots or make more use of the built-in flash. For a long day of shooting, and especially for travel, the Sony NP-FW50 rechargeable battery is an essential upgrade for most models. It will save you lots of headache and heartache.

3. Sun Room NP-FW50 dual battery charger

If you purchase a second battery for your camera (which we recommend, given how power-hungry the a6000-series is), the Sun Room NP-FW50 Dual Battery Charger keeps them both topped off.

It comes with cables for both wall and car outlets and includes a 5-V, 2,100-mAh USB port for fast charging of smartphones, tablets and other devices. It also has a digital display that shows the charge status of each battery. Some other dual chargers include budget generic batteries, but we recommend using the Sony models, which are known for their long life.

4. JJC FA-SHC1M hot shoe cover cap protector

Given how important the hot shoe is for attaching peripherals (like flashes and microphones), it's silly that Sony doesn't provide a protective cover for when the hot shoe is not in use. The JJC FA-SHC1M Black Hot Shoe Cover Cap Protector does that job, and should fit all of Sony's A6000-series cameras. Because these little items are easy to lose, we recommend purchasing a two-pack of these protectors.

5. PCTC screen protector

Sony's tilting camera LCDs scratch quite easily, so extra protection is essential. PCTC offers nice tempered-glass covers that won't degrade image quality or impede touchscreen functions on models with the capability. Note: This model is not recommended for the a6500. PCTC makes a different version for that camera.

6. Tiffen 405UVP 40.5mm UV protection filter

If you are prone to dropping things or you're shooting in dusty or otherwise-harsh environments, a UV filter is a good way to protect your lens. Tiffen's 405UVP 40.5mm UV Protection Filter fits the kit zoom lens for all models of the Sony A6000 series. For other lenses, see the filter sizes specified on their respective product pages.

7. Sony E-Mount 35mm f/1.8 prime fixed lens

It's not cheap, but the Sony E-Mount 35mm f/1.8 Prime fixed lens is perhaps the first one you should buy If you want to get the most out of your Sony mirrorless camera. On a camera this size, 35mm is a "normal" lens that captures the world roughly the way we see it, producing natural-looking shots. It's an improvement over the kit lens, thanks to its sharper quality and especially the giant f/1.8 aperture, with its great light gathering and ability to render lovely soft backgrounds. (Works with 49mm filters.)

8. Altura Photo Professional Cleaning Kit

No matter how careful you are, you will get some schmutz on your lenses, as well as on the camera's LCD screen and OLED viewfinder. Altura's Photo Professional Cleaning Kit includes an air blower and lens brush to safely remove dust. Alcohol-free cleaning solution, lens tissue paper and microfiber cloths remove the rest. Altura's kit even has cleaning swabs for the delicate image sensor, in case dust sticks to this sensor during lens changes.

9. Mcoplus Diffuser flash bounce cards

Sony's built-in flash is good in a pinch, but it points straight ahead, casting harsh light on your subjects. The Mcoplus Diffuser Flash Bounce Cards are handy add-ons that tilt the Sony camera's flash up to produce softer lighting—mimicking what add-on flashes can do. The kit includes three options, allowing you to control the intensity and color of the light.

10. Tiffen 405CP 40.5mm circular polarizing filter

A polarizing filter cuts the glare from bright sunlight, enhances contrast and produces richer colors. Not bad for 20-some bucks. The Tiffen 405CP 40.5mm Circular Polarizing Filter model fits the kit zoom lens for all models of the Sony A6000-series cameras. For other Sony camera lenses, see the filter sizes specified in our recommendations.

11. EasyCover ECSA6300B silicone protection cover

Keep your camera looking new and get a sturdier grip with the EasyCover ECSA6300B Silicone Protection Cover, available in black and camo designs. Though labeled for the a6000 and a6300, model ECSA6300B also fits the newer a6100 and a6400. There are separate covers for the a6500 ( ECSA6500B ) and a6600 ( ECSA6600B ).

12. JJC TM-F2 Wire Multi-Function LCD Timer Remote

Sony finally added time-lapse video with the a6400, and the subsequent a6100 and a6600. But if you have any of the older models and really want to capture those sped-up movies of sunrises, clouds streaming by, the night sky or flowers opening, you now have a workaround.

Start with the JJC TM-F2, which plugs into the camera's USB port and can be set to capture a photo, ranging from once per second to once per 100 hours. If you have a Mac, you can simply import the images into iMovie to create a quick time-lapse film. Windows users can purchase an application like the $69 Time-Lapse Tool to do the same. (There is also a free version, limited to 480p resolution.)

13. Sony RMTDSLR2 wireless remote

The a6000 line of cameras can be controlled remotely from Sony's Android and iOS apps, but if you want something simpler, try the Sony RMTDSLR2 wireless infrared remote. It allows you to trigger the shutter (immediately or after a 2-second delay) as well as start and stop video recording. This remote supports the a6000, a6300, a6400, a6500, and a6600. Owners of the a6100 will need Sony's pricier Bluetooth remote, the RMT-P1BT, which also works with the a6400 and a6600.

14. Lowepro Passport Sling III camera bag

The Lowepro Passport Sling III is one of the slimmest options for carrying both your camera and extra gear. It wraps around your torso, and its adjustable, padded compartments provide plenty of room for your camera, multiple lenses and/or an external flash or mic, plus smaller items like an extra battery or memory card. Adjustable foam inserts let you customize the interior of the bag to your gear, and an expandable compartment unzips to provide up to 30 percent more storage. The Lowepro Passport Sling III is available in all black or gray with orange trim.

15. LowePro Tahoe BP 150 compact camera backpack

As your gear collection grows, you'll need to upgrade to roomier bags. LowePro's backpack-style Tahoe BP 150 bag has room for several lenses, chargers, external flashes and microphones, along with other kit items. Moveable dividers allow you to create snug nooks for your camera and accessories, and the bag is nicely padded to protect the gear from moderate bumps and drops.

The internal dimensions of the bag measure 10.04 x 5.04 x 14.17 inches, and the laptop compartment is 9.45 x 0.79 x 10.43 inches. The Tahoe BP 150 is available in black with a gray interior, blue, camo, and red.

16. Roxant Pro video camera stabilizer

While Sony's mirrorless cameras shoot great video — and some models have image stabilization— their form factor makes the difficult process of handheld video even more awkward. The Roxant Pro video camera stabilizer provides a more suitable grip, plus adjustable weights that help hold the camera steady.

The Roxant Pro supports cameras up to 2.1 pounds; while it's not an active gimbal mount, it's a low-cost alternative for those who want to shoot motion-stabilized video.

17. Sony ECMXYST1M stereo microphone

Sony's A6000-series mirrorless cameras capture such good video that it would be a shame to spoil the footage with faint voices or the overpowering whoosh from even light breezes. The Sony ECMXYST1M Stereo Microphone attaches to the camera via Sony's multi-interface shoe. A pair of rotating microphones can be either set wide apart to record a broad soundstage or directed forward to focus on sounds directly in front of the camera. As a bonus, it also comes with a wind guard.

18. Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 OSS zoom lens

If you want to capture distant subjects, the Sony E-Mount 55-210mm F4.5-6.3 OSS lens is the perfect upgrade from the 16-50mm kit lens. This lens has a very sturdy, reassuring construction and smooth movement. The f/4.5 (wide) to 6.3 (tele) max aperture is a bit limiting for low light, but you'd have to pay far more to get a comparable lens with larger apertures (works with 49mm filters).

19. Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB 100 tripod

No matter how steady you stand, you can't hold a camera perfectly still for long exposure in low light or at night. Nor can you remain immobile while shooting a video. For that, you need a tripod. The Vanguard Alta Pro 263AB 100 is constructed of sturdy but lightweight aluminum and includes a ball head that rotates 360 degrees and holds cameras of up to 15 pounds' worth of camera kit up to about 5.7 feet high. To get the best stability at different heights, the three legs lock at angles of 25, 50 and 80 degrees.

20. Sigma 60mm F2.8 EX DN Art Portrait Lens

A portrait lens has two important attributes: A telephoto focal length (anything over 35mm on this camera) avoids the fun-house-mirror facial distortion of wider lenses, and a large aperture enables shallow depth of field for blurring anything behind your subject. The Sigma 60mm F2.8 EX DN Art Portrait Lens is exceptionally sharp, especially at this price. Don't worry if it rattles a bit when you take it out of the box. That's just the way the motor is built. It won't be a problem when the lens is in use.

21. Sony SEL30M35 30mm f/3.5 e-Mount macro lens

Macro lenses open the world of the very small to your photography. Jewelry, flowers, insects and more all come to life with a lense like this. The Sony SEL30M35 30mm f/3.5 e-Mount Macro lens can focus when held as close as four inches to your subject, and with a fairly wide focal length, you'll have to get pretty close. This lens lacks image stabilization — not a problem with the a6500 and a6600, which have in-body stabilization. But it will require lots of light, a steady hand or a tripod when used with other a6000 series models (works with 49mm filters).

22. Sony HVL-F32M MI flash

Like all built-in flashes, those on the a6000 series are great for brightening up shadows. But otherwise, they lend a cold look to nighttime photos, and you have a good chance of getting shots of people with red eye. The Sony Sony HVL-F32M flash is far more powerful, and the flash head can be angled upwards 90 degrees to bounce light for a softer effect, and 180 degrees to the right and 90 degrees to the left.

The flash has a respectable guide number of 105 feet at ISO 100 and 105mm as well as an auto zoom range of 24-105mm on full-frame cameras, expandable to 15mm with the built-in wide-angle panel. It's dust and water resistance, has a recharge time of 0.1 to 5 seconds, and runs on two AA batteries, good for 120-150 flashes.

23. Sony E-Mount 20mm F2.8 prime lens

This "pancake-style" Sony E-Mount 20mm F2.8 Prime Lens adds virtually nothing to the thickness of the camera, meaning it can slip into a coat pocket or small purse. The wide, 20mm focal length is good for tight quarters, whether you're inside or taking candid street photos.

This is definitely not the sharpest Sony lens, but the slim profile might allow you to get shots that you couldn't get with Sony's other lenses, simply because it's so much easier to take the camera along. This lens is compatible with 49mm filters.

24. Sony SELP18105G E PZ 18-105mm F4 G OSS zoom lens

This 6X-zoom, good-for-almost-anything Sony SELP18105G E PZ 18-105mm F4 G OSS lens from Sony's top-quality "G" line covers everything from landscape and group photos to somewhat-distant wildlife. The f/4.0 aperture yields moderately shallow depth of field and admits enough light for many (though not the dimmest) indoor and evening settings. Smooth, silent electronic zoom is ideal for video.

One annoyance: The lens resets to full wide every time the camera shuts down. Although this lens's 1-pound weight and 4.3-inch length aren't excessive, it will dwarf your svelte camera. And, at more than $500, it's as expensive as some of Sony's a6000-series cameras, too. (Works with 72mm filters).

25. Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS zoom lens

If you want to go a little longer on your do-it-all zoom lens, the Sony E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS 7.5x zoom lens is an excellent alternative to Sony's 18-105mm option, for about the same price. Though not part of the esteemed G line of lenses (like the other zoom), this lens is still quite sharp. It's also considerably lighter (at 11.5 ounces) and shorter (at 2.75 inches), making it easier to pack on vacations or carry for a long photo walk. It's compatible with 55mm filters.

How to choose the best Sony a6000 accessories for you

Picking the best Sony a6000 accessories largely depends on your needs, but there are a few things we think are requisite. For starters, you'll want a good memory card, a spare battery (and charger) and an ultraviolet filter, so that your lenses and your camera are protected from the Sun's rays.

If you're planning to do a lot of portrait photography, you'll want to invest in a good lens for the task, as well as decent lighting and a tripod. If you're going to shoot a lot of outdoor wildlife, you'll want a telephoto or zoom lens that can get you up close and personal. Here too, a tripod or monopod will help stabilize your shots from long distance. And, you'll want a bag that can fit all your gear, especially if you have to trek to get to where you're going.