Early Labor Day TV Deals Live — Save Right Now on QLEDs, OLED and Mini-LED TV

Now is the time to get yourself that brand new TV you've been craving. With Labor Day TV sales just around the corner and the NFL season not too far behind, you're going to want a serious upgrade for your entertainment setup.
Luckily, there's all kinds of deals to find across retailers right now, even before the Labor Day and Fall sales really hit. I've been testing TVs now for nearly five years and know just what to look for when diving into TV sales season, and price is one of the most important factors to consider.
You have to ask yourself, do you want a budget set for the bedroom? A big-screen value? An OLED TV sporting tons of features that's not too expensive? Whether it's the 75-inch W95A Mini-LED TV that's just $747 or a 65-inch LG C5 OLED for just $1,496, you'll find a wide swath of options to choose from below.
If TVs aren't the only thing on your mind this Labor Day, there are tons of other deals to sink your teeth into. Check out our ongoing Home Depot hauls and Amazon discounts available right now.
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- Roku 50" Select QLED 4K TV: was $299 now $258 @ Amazon
- Sony 55" Bravia 3 LED 4K TV: was $699 now $549 @ Best Buy
- LG 48" B5 OLED 4K TV: was $1,299 now $699 @ Best Buy
- Panasonic 75" W95A Mini-LED 4K TV: was $797 now $747 @ Amazon
- Hisense 65" U7QQ Mini-LED TV: was $1,098 now $897 @ Amazon
- TCL 65" QM7K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $899 @ Best Buy
- Amazon Fire TV 65" Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,089 now $959 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" S90D OLED 4K TV: was $1,697 now $1,197 @ Amazon
- LG 65" C5 OLED 4K TV: was $2,696 now $1,496 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" S90F OLED 4K TV: was $2,697 now $1,597 @ Amazon
- Samsung 65" The Frame Pro Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,197 now $1,797 @ Amazon
- Hisense 100" U7QG QLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy
- Sony 65" Bravia 8 II OLED 4K TV: was $3,499 now $2,998 @ Amazon
Best early Fall TV deals
