Samsung TV lineup 2025: new OLED, Neo QLED and 8K TVs announced at CES

Samsung's got a lot in store for CES 2025 attendees with a range of stellar new TV models, lifestyle designs and loads of software improvements that, like last year, put AI at the forefront of the conversation.

Called Vision AI, the brand's focus on AI is just one portion of a six-pillar strategy for 2025 that features sustainability efforts, improved design, enhanced smart home functionalities and more.

Innovation rings true with the announcement of its new S95F OLED TV, successor to last year's S95D OLED TV, now pushing out 165Hz in tandem with Samsung's second generation anti-glare screen. It's also debuting not one but two 8K Neo QLED TVs in the QN990F and QN900F built on Samsung's new 8K NQ8 processor.

In the face of several TV-based data breaches in 2024, Samsung has an eye for improved security through a more robust Knox matrix that will use connected devices, like your smartphone, as external authenticators. You can also expect to see Samsung's Art Store, typically relegated to The Frame TV, now available on other models across the lineup.

And Samsung isn't putting the kibosh on the big-screen fervor, offering a far wider range in sizes across its lineup. This includes 98-inch models for the QN90F and QN990F, plus its first official 100-inch TV, the QN85F.

Samsung's The Frame bleeds into the design ethos on select models, like the QN900F, which features a new metal frame-like bezel that makes it look like it belongs in an art store.

Check out the full Samsung 2025 lineup below and keep your eye on Tom's Guide as this page will be updated in the coming weeks and months as release dates and pricing gets revealed.

Samsung 2025 TVs: OLED lineup

(Image credit: Samsung)

S95F

Following the S95D OLED TV is no easy feat, but the S95F surely aims for the stratosphere. The S95F leverages a 165Hz refresh rate with an upgraded third-generation EL panel and the NQ4 AI gen3 processor.

Samsung claims the S95F can hit a peak brightness of 2,000 nits, but we'll have to get this display in for testing to confirm. It sports a whole new coat of paint (literally) in Samsung's second-generation, glare-free OLED panel and comes with several AI enhancements. For instance, the S95F's AI gamma feature uses a light sensor for far better expressiveness in darker scenes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 55-inch S95F TBA TBA 65-inch S95F TBA TBA 77-inch S95F TBA TBA

S90F and S85F

As of right now, there's very little we know about the S90F or its more affordable offshoot, the S85F, but it will feature higher brightness. Samsung claims it will sport six times more depth with improved upscaling and analyzation, as well as enhanced noise reduction capabilities, making grains of sand and snowflakes appear more lifelike and realistic.

You can expect the S85F to be aggressively priced for an OLED TV. We don't have a full run-down of what Samsung's 2025 TV lineup might look like in terms of its MSRP, but given the true value in last year's S85D, this new model should be the perfect foil to LG's forthcoming B5 OLED TV.

Samsung 2024 TVs: Neo QLED (8K and 4K Mini-LED TVs)

(Image credit: Samsung)

QN900F

While 8K TVs have yet to hit the mainstream market with keen interest, Samsung is taking a heavy focus on the resolution for 2025. The best example of this is the new QN900F QLED, Samsung's top-of-the-line 8K TV that it claims mirrors the S95F with a peak luminance of 2,000 nits.

The QN900F is also getting anti-glare coating like several across Samsung's 2025 TV lineup, and its new NQ8 8K processor is sure to play a major role in enhanced upscaling and picture quality.

Giving it that The Frame-feel, Samsung has also gifted its QN900F with a metal bezel that makes it look like a framed art piece. A few other models in Samsung's 2025 lineup sport similar metal frame bezels, which Samsung says its testing to bridge lifestyle designs within its more mass-market products.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 65-inch QN900F TBA TBA 75-inch QN900F TBA TBA 85-inch QN900F TBA TBA

QN990F

The One Connect box now extends across the range, with the QN990F taking it up for a fully wireless experience. Samsung claims the wireless One Connect box can extend as far as 10 meters away, "even with obstacles in its path," transmitting a wireless 8K signal at up to 120Hz via so-called Omni-Directional Technology and Wi-Fi 7.

As someone who witnessed the new One Connect box in action several months ago, albeit on the Frame TV, I must admit it's quite spectacular. Samsung even placed the box inside a small end table several meters away from the TV to show it in action and it worked pretty flawlessly, though we will have to test it out for ourselves in the coming few months.

As mentioned previously, the QN990F, QN900F and several other TVs across the range will also be granted access to the Samsung Art Store. Samsung will be providing 8K works of art in addition to the already extensive 3,000-plus archive of artistry spanning the Musée d'Orsay to the MoMA.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Price Availability 65-inch QN990F TBA TBA 75-inch QN990F TBA TBA 85-inch QN990F TBA TBA NEW 98-inch QN990F TBA TBA

QN90F, QN85F, QN80F and QN70F

Samsung's premium 4K QLED in the QN90F is getting some major upgrades starting first with the anti-glare treatment. It's also set to get a new 115-inch configuration alongside the QN990F. It leverages the NQ4 AI Gen3 processor with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate, just like the S95F.

There's little else we know about Samsung's more value-oriented range of QLED TVs, but we do know that the QN85F will be Samsung's very first 100-inch TV. Both the QN80F and QN70F are purported to have 144Hz refresh rates with Samsung labeling them as affordable Mini-LED models. All of the QLEDs this year will take up an AirSlim design, making them easier to manage.

Samsung 2024 TVs: Lifestyle lineup

(Image credit: Samsung)

The Frame and Frame Pro

Meet The Frame Pro, the pinnacle of Samsung's lifestyle design efforts. It's built around an elegant QLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate. Utilizing Samsung's One Connect box, the Frame Pro is almost entirely wireless aside from its power cord. The new design also follows in the footsteps of last year's S95D OLED TV with similar anti-glare coating.

The base Frame TV will also return alongside the Premiere 8K, which offers screen sizes ranging from 120-inch to 150-inch on an 8K resolution. It uses the gen3 chipset with a triple laser that Samsung claims can hit up to 4,000 ISO lumens, which should do particularly nicely against ambient lighting. An 8.2.2-channel speaker system with a 100W output allows the Premiere 8K to turn your living room into a movie theater.

The Premiere 8K will also leverage Samsung's wireless One Connect box with HDMI 2.1 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Wi-Fi 7 capabilities. Don't expect the Premiere 8K to come cheap, though. Rounding out Samsung's lifestyle lineup is the Premiere 5 projector, which offers touch screen functionality in a range of 20-inch to 100-inch.

Samsung 2024 TVs: Outlook

There's no question that Samsung is betting big on AI this CES. It's 2025 TVs are set to be some of the most advanced yet with more AI features than you can count on both fingers. New features include generative AI wallpapers, a touch to discover button on your remote, live translate functions, even an AI-based, Large Language Model (LLM) companion, among more.

And that's not even getting into the picture enhancements that AI will bring, with features like AI Gamma and Auto HDR Remastering Pro, alongside improved ways of interacting with your Samsung TVs. For instance, a new Quick Remote function lets you use your Samsung smart watch as a TV remote. It's these subtle yet remarkably innovative changes that will make or break Samsung's 2025 lineup.

But there are some roadblocks. For starters, the QLED TVs have little to no improvements on dimming zones, which remain about the same as last year's. The same is true for the speaker systems on the entire lineup, which is a major bummer in the face of the Panasonic Z95A and its 160W speaker system.

Although there are several improvements here, with a wider range in sizes, more anti-glare screens across the lineup and interesting design changes, Samsung has an uphill battle it's facing. Competition out of Hisense and LG will prove interesting in 2025, and Samsung's bet might pay off in the long run.

