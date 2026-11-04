The Good Guys Black Friday sale 2026: best early deals from big brands including Apple, Breville and Garmin
We've rounded up the best early bargains on televisions, smart home appliances and more
Black Friday 2026 is almost here, and with it comes an array of great deals and discounts at one of Australia's biggest appliance retailers, The Good Guys.
The retailer is a major player in the deals game, especially during peak sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day.
This year, The Good Guys has started its Black Friday deals early, with prices slashed on televisions, coffee machines, home appliances and more.
In the lead-up to Black Friday on November 27, I'll be updating this page every week with the best current deals at The Good Guys. There are hot offers available right now, but I'd suggest checking back often to see what else might drop as the month progresses.
It's also worth noting that The Good Guys has a price-beat guarantee — not just a price match. So if you find a product that appeals, it's always worth clicking the 'Price Beat' button on the listing page to see if it unlocks a bigger discount. Happy shopping!
The Good Guys: Category Quicklinks
- Televisions: find a new home cinema screen for less
- Audio: shop for headphones, portable speakers and soundbars
- Mobile phones: score big savings on phones from Apple, Samsung and more
- Small appliances: discounted air fryers, coffee machines and appliances
- Home security: save big on cameras, video doorbells and more
The Good Guys: Best early Black Friday 2026 deals
If your living room can fit a TV this large, then you're in for a treat with this 98-inch panel from TCL. It features Quantum Dot (QD) mini-LED technology and Dolby Vision IQ to enhance colour and contrast for vivid scenes, and its 144Hz refresh rate also makes it fantastic for gamers. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.
Wall-mounted TVs take up a lot of space and when they're not being used, the panels can look like eyesores for some. Samsung's The Frame resolves that by displaying curated artwork or personal photos during standby mode to add some extra style points to your living room. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.
LG is best known for its OLED TVs, but its more affordable mini-LED panels are also no slouches, either. This model supports Dolby Atmos sound and its 120Hz refresh rate (which gets bumped to 144Hz VRR) makes it great for gaming. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.
While it's not the biggest saving, you can still knock AU$200 off a new TCL C7L TV with Google Gemini compatibility. With a crisp SQD Mini-LED panel with quantum dot tech, you can enjoy 4K Ultra HD viewings of your favourite movies from your couch.
This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and remains one of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction. Make sure to click the 'Price Beat' button before checking out. This 'Sea Salt' colour rarely gets this steep a discount, but if it's not quite your style, the 'Salted Liquorice' colour is available for the same price.
The Breville Barista Pro coffee machine not only impresses with its sleek brushed stainless steel design but also delivers exceptional cafe-quality coffee. It features a built-in conical burr grinder, 9 bars of pressure, and a 2L water tank. The intuitive LCD interface makes it easy to adjust grind size and cup volume, allowing you to customise your drinks, and it comes with a steam wand for frothing milk. Make sure you click the 'Price Beat' button to get the full discount.
Breville's compact blender boasts a powerful 1300W motor that helps pulverise leafy greens like spinach and fibrous fruit like pineapple with ease, and it has no problem crushing ice. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.
Garmin's watches are mostly known for being fitness- and sports-forward, but the Venu line more closely competes with Apple's and Samsung's smartwatches thanks to its built-in microphone and speaker. The Venu 3 is no different, and its 14-day battery life will be perfect for those who don't want to charge every night. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.
The Garmin Vivoactive 6 takes the 11-day battery life, AMOLED screen and button-touchscreen of its predecessor, but adds more comprehensive running metrics, a silent Smart Wake alarm linked to your sleep tracking to rouse you at the lightest stage of sleep, basic route navigation features using Garmin's excellent Create a Course functionality, and an Evening Report as well as a Morning Report. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.
FAQs
Is Black Friday a good time to shop at The Good Guys?
Black Friday / Cyber Monday is the best time of year to make any major purchase. Whether you're looking to buy a new TV or replace your whitegoods, Australia's retailers will always save their best discounts and deals until the end of the year.
The Good Guys has some stellar deals on the latest televisions, smart home devices, appliances like fridges, and more. It also has some great bargains across the hottest and newest tech products, too.
When does The Good Guys Black Friday sale start?
Black Friday 2026 is officially on November 27, followed by Cyber Monday on November 30. Much like previous sales, The Good Guys' deals kicked off early, with plenty of deals on its website starting in early November. That said, in-store shopping has to wait until Cyber Weekend itself.
When will The Good Guys Black Friday sale end?
Typically, Black Friday sales end on the following Monday — a.k.a. Cyber Monday — on November 30. That said, The Good Guys' past sales have lasted longer than some of Australia's other electronics retailers', so we expect them to keep rolling out discounts well into December.
Note that discounted items are only available while supplies last, so if you spot a great deal, we recommend you jump on it while you can.
What can we expect from The Good Guys Black Friday sale this year?
The Good Guys specialises in electronics, appliances and white goods, so we can reasonably anticipate significant discounts on these types of items during Cyber Monday sales.
In the past, we've seen The Good Guys slice 20% off a range of Dell, Lenovo, Acer, HP and Microsoft laptops. And we've seen even bigger discounts on high-end TVs from brands like LG and Samsung.
Typically, the most significant savings are reserved for more expensive items, such as fridges, TVs and other home appliances. In other words, the higher the RRP, the more of a discount we expect to see.
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Lucy Scotting is a staff writer for Tom’s Guide Australia, primarily covering lifestyle, streaming and internet-related news. Lucy started her career writing for HR and staffing industry publications, covering emerging tech, business and finance. In her spare time, Lucy can be found watching sci-fi movies, working on her dystopian fiction novel or hanging out with her dog, Fletcher.
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