The Good Guys Black Friday sale 2026: best early deals from big brands including Apple, Breville and Garmin

Black Friday 2026 is almost here, and with it comes an array of great deals and discounts at one of Australia's biggest appliance retailers, The Good Guys.

The retailer is a major player in the deals game, especially during peak sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Boxing Day.

This year, The Good Guys has started its Black Friday deals early, with prices slashed on televisions, coffee machines, home appliances and more.

In the lead-up to Black Friday on November 27, I'll be updating this page every week with the best current deals at The Good Guys. There are hot offers available right now, but I'd suggest checking back often to see what else might drop as the month progresses.

It's also worth noting that The Good Guys has a price-beat guarantee — not just a price match. So if you find a product that appeals, it's always worth clicking the 'Price Beat' button on the listing page to see if it unlocks a bigger discount. Happy shopping!

The Good Guys: Best early Black Friday 2026 deals

Save 26% (AU$1,310) TCL 98-inch P8LS QD-MINI LED TV: was AU$4,995 now AU$3,685 at The Good Guys If your living room can fit a TV this large, then you're in for a treat with this 98-inch panel from TCL. It features Quantum Dot (QD) mini-LED technology and Dolby Vision IQ to enhance colour and contrast for vivid scenes, and its 144Hz refresh rate also makes it fantastic for gamers. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.

Save 40% (AU$1,210) Samsung 75-inch LS03H The Frame QLED TV: was AU$2,995 now AU$1,785 at The Good Guys Wall-mounted TVs take up a lot of space and when they're not being used, the panels can look like eyesores for some. Samsung's The Frame resolves that by displaying curated artwork or personal photos during standby mode to add some extra style points to your living room. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.

Save 24% (AU$528) LG QNED90B 65-inch mini-LED TV: was AU$2,195 now AU$1,667 at The Good Guys LG is best known for its OLED TVs, but its more affordable mini-LED panels are also no slouches, either. This model supports Dolby Atmos sound and its 120Hz refresh rate (which gets bumped to 144Hz VRR) makes it great for gaming. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.

Save 23% (AU$171) Breville The Barista Express (Sea Salt): was AU$749 now AU$578 at The Good Guys This at-home espresso machine is perfect for hobbyist baristas and coffee connoisseurs alike and remains one of the best espresso machines for good reason. This manual coffee machine streamlines the brewing process from beans to latte with its integrated conical burr grinder, steam wand and precise espresso extraction. Make sure to click the 'Price Beat' button before checking out. This 'Sea Salt' colour rarely gets this steep a discount, but if it's not quite your style, the 'Salted Liquorice' colour is available for the same price.

Save 29% (AU$410) Breville The Barista Pro Coffee Machine (Sea Salt Brass): was AU$1,399 now AU$989 at The Good Guys The Breville Barista Pro coffee machine not only impresses with its sleek brushed stainless steel design but also delivers exceptional cafe-quality coffee. It features a built-in conical burr grinder, 9 bars of pressure, and a 2L water tank. The intuitive LCD interface makes it easy to adjust grind size and cup volume, allowing you to customise your drinks, and it comes with a steam wand for frothing milk. Make sure you click the 'Price Beat' button to get the full discount.

Save 28% (AU$212) Garmin Venu 3: was AU$749 now AU$537 at The Good Guys Garmin's watches are mostly known for being fitness- and sports-forward, but the Venu line more closely competes with Apple's and Samsung's smartwatches thanks to its built-in microphone and speaker. The Venu 3 is no different, and its 14-day battery life will be perfect for those who don't want to charge every night. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.

Save 30% (AU$162) Garmin Vivoactive 6: was AU$549 now AU$387 at The Good Guys The Garmin Vivoactive 6 takes the 11-day battery life, AMOLED screen and button-touchscreen of its predecessor, but adds more comprehensive running metrics, a silent Smart Wake alarm linked to your sleep tracking to rouse you at the lightest stage of sleep, basic route navigation features using Garmin's excellent Create a Course functionality, and an Evening Report as well as a Morning Report. Click the 'Price Beat' button before adding to your cart to get this price.

FAQs

Is Black Friday a good time to shop at The Good Guys? Black Friday / Cyber Monday is the best time of year to make any major purchase. Whether you're looking to buy a new TV or replace your whitegoods, Australia's retailers will always save their best discounts and deals until the end of the year. The Good Guys has some stellar deals on the latest televisions, smart home devices, appliances like fridges, and more. It also has some great bargains across the hottest and newest tech products, too.

When does The Good Guys Black Friday sale start? Black Friday 2026 is officially on November 27, followed by Cyber Monday on November 30. Much like previous sales, The Good Guys' deals kicked off early, with plenty of deals on its website starting in early November. That said, in-store shopping has to wait until Cyber Weekend itself.

When will The Good Guys Black Friday sale end? Typically, Black Friday sales end on the following Monday — a.k.a. Cyber Monday — on November 30. That said, The Good Guys' past sales have lasted longer than some of Australia's other electronics retailers', so we expect them to keep rolling out discounts well into December. Note that discounted items are only available while supplies last, so if you spot a great deal, we recommend you jump on it while you can.