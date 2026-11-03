5 Amazon finds to clear your fall garden for less — starting from only $15

As I look out onto my backyard, fall is in full swing. My lawn is covered in leaves, and my trees are starting to look bare. While I don’t mind the golden and russet colors scattered on my lawn, I know I need to clear the leaves to keep my grass healthy.

That’s why I’ve been looking for the best deals on yard tools to remove leaves, and I’ve spotted some excellent discounts on Amazon. Whether you want to blast through the mess with a leaf blower or get the kids involved with a fun leaf-scoop set, I've rounded up the best Amazon finds to get the job done.

Editor's Choice

GardenHome Store Leaf Picker Upper: was $22 now $15 at Amazon These large leaf grabbers make grabbing leaves a cinch. The oversized claws measure 15 x 12 inches and allow you to grab large quantities of leaves, grass clippings or even mulch in one swoop. For ease of use, the handle can be adjusted to suit the user. Read more Read less ▼

WORKPRO Small Rake: was $29 now $19 at Amazon This narrow metal leaf rake has 25 steel tines and is designed to clear leaves and debris without clogging. It has an adjustable handle with four length settings (36 to 73 inches), making it easy for the whole family to use. Made of high-strength steel with a rust-resistant construction, it's heavy-duty yet lightweight to use and store. Read more Read less ▼

Gardynex Heavy Duty Reusable Lawn and Leaf Bags, 3 pack: was $39 now $31 at Amazon These three reusable lawn and leaf bags are ideal for collecting leaves and lawn clippings. Each bag includes a removable support hoop to keep it upright in use, plus top and bottom handles for easy maneuvering. What’s more, with a 132-gallon capacity, each bag can hold a stack of leaves or other yard debris. Read more Read less ▼

Yeelor Leaf Grabber Rake: was $39 now $32 at Amazon Be kind to your back when raking leaves with this long-handled leaf grabber. With a 17-inch leaf grabber, you can grab more leaves at once. Its dense metal tines provide a strong grip, making cleanup easy. At just 3.4 lbs, it’s ultra-light and easy to handle. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!