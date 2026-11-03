5 Amazon finds to clear your fall garden for less — starting from only $15
Blitz the leaves in your yard on a budget
As I look out onto my backyard, fall is in full swing. My lawn is covered in leaves, and my trees are starting to look bare. While I don’t mind the golden and russet colors scattered on my lawn, I know I need to clear the leaves to keep my grass healthy.
That’s why I’ve been looking for the best deals on yard tools to remove leaves, and I’ve spotted some excellent discounts on Amazon. Whether you want to blast through the mess with a leaf blower or get the kids involved with a fun leaf-scoop set, I've rounded up the best Amazon finds to get the job done.
Quick links
- shop all Amazon deals
- GardenHome Store: Leaf Picker Upper: was $22 now $15
- Workpro Small Rake: was $29 now $19
- Gardynex Heavy Duty Reusable Lawn and Leaf Bags, 3 pack: was $39 now $31
- Yeelor Leaf Grabber Rake: was $39 now $32
- Cordless 24V Leaf Blower, 320 CFM, 2.0 Ah battery and charger: was $79 now $59
Editor's Choice
These large leaf grabbers make grabbing leaves a cinch. The oversized claws measure 15 x 12 inches and allow you to grab large quantities of leaves, grass clippings or even mulch in one swoop. For ease of use, the handle can be adjusted to suit the user.
Read moreRead less▼
This narrow metal leaf rake has 25 steel tines and is designed to clear leaves and debris without clogging. It has an adjustable handle with four length settings (36 to 73 inches), making it easy for the whole family to use. Made of high-strength steel with a rust-resistant construction, it's heavy-duty yet lightweight to use and store.
Read moreRead less▼
These three reusable lawn and leaf bags are ideal for collecting leaves and lawn clippings. Each bag includes a removable support hoop to keep it upright in use, plus top and bottom handles for easy maneuvering. What’s more, with a 132-gallon capacity, each bag can hold a stack of leaves or other yard debris.
Read moreRead less▼
Be kind to your back when raking leaves with this long-handled leaf grabber. With a 17-inch leaf grabber, you can grab more leaves at once. Its dense metal tines provide a strong grip, making cleanup easy. At just 3.4 lbs, it’s ultra-light and easy to handle.
Read moreRead less▼
Clearing up just got more fun with this leaf blower, now that it's $20 off. This lightweight leaf blower weighs only 4.2 lbs and has two power settings, reaching up to 90 MPH, to clear debris fast. The 2.0 Ah battery recharges in 60 minutes.
Read moreRead less▼
Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Make sure to click the Follow button!
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Camilla is the Homes Staff Writer and covers everything to do with homes and gardens. She has a wealth of editorial experience, mounting over 30 years, and covers news and features, tests products for reviews and compiles buying guides.
Her work has appeared in business and consumer titles, including Ideal Home, Real Homes, House Beautiful, Homebuilding & Renovation, and Kitchen & Bathroom Business. She’s even appeared on the cover of Your Home, writing about her own house renovation.
Although she’s obsessed with decorating her home, she also enjoys baking and trying out the latest kitchen appliances. But when she’s not inside, you’ll find her pottering about in her yard, tending to her vegetable patch or taking in her prized hydrangeas.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.