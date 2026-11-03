Netflix just added AI Discovery as 'test kitchen' for discovering content — here's how to find and use it

Netflix announced today (Nov. 3) that the streaming giant is rolling out a new "AI Discover" tab as an experimental way for you to discover new shows and movies. The first version of the new feature will give you recommendations based on your mood.

Netflix describes the first experience as "built around themes." You can pick from a range of themes like "Scare Me," "Family Movie Night," or "Quick Watches" that come coupled with a clip from a show or movie. Other somewhat more generic ones include what's trending or based on what you've been watching.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Selecting a theme brings up recommendations. Or you can choose "Something Different" for a new set of themes.

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There's also a "Tune Your Recommendations" button that you can use to keep a recommendation or remove the selected show or movie from your recommendations.

"Think of AI Discover as our test kitchen: we’re trying out new recipes for discovery, and your use and feedback help us decide which ones to keep, improve, or serve up next. Some may even make their way into the main Netflix experience."

Netflix and AI

(Image credit: Future / Netflix)

This isn't Netflix's first foray into AI. Earlier this year Netflix released a research model, dubbed VOID, that acts like a super version of "Magic Eraser." It's something you can try right now if you use Hugging Face and you have at least 40GB of VRAM.

In 2025, Netflix played around with generative AI-powered ads that were supposed to launch this year. These ads are meant to be more personalized and less disruptive. However, those ads don't appear to have launched yet.

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Meanwhile, Variety reported in July that more 300 Netflix titles used generative AI this year.

Availability

Netflix is rolling out the AI Discover tab to English-language Netflix profiles in the United States on supported TVs. The company says it will open up to more people in the coming weeks.

If you have it, you should see a red gem with "Discover" in the top menu next to My Netflix.

It's not clear how long the rollout will take. I checked on an older Sony Bravia set and a Roku stick on a dumb TV but neither version showed the new tab. Keep an eye out for it.

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