Get up to 50% off with these 7 early Black Friday TV deals, including our favorite LG OLED

There's not long to go until Black Friday. But if you don't want to wait, the TV deals are surprisingly good right now. I have five years of experience tracking TV deals, so I'm here to share the best discounts this October.

The deal I'd recommend the most is the LG 55" B6 4K OLED TV on sale for $699 at Best Buy. We rank the LG B6 as the best TV you can buy right now, and it's currently $500 off (a 42% discount, matching October Prime Day.) With this set, you get the gorgeous colors and contrast of an OLED TV at a shockingly good price.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite TV deals right now!

Best Best TV Deals

Roku 32" Select Series 1080p TV: was $179 now $129 at Amazon It won't win any awards for picture quality, but this is one of the easiest room upgrades you could make. The 32-inch Roku smart TV comes with a bright, clear 1080p display and the same simple interface as their streaming devices. It’s compact, quick to set up, and gets you straight into Netflix, Disney+ and live TV without any fuss. Read more Read less ▼

Pioneer 43" 4K Roku TV: was $209 now $139 at Best Buy This is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals I was able to find ahead of Black Friday. Despite its affordable price, you get a 43-inch display and super-easy streaming with the Roku TV OS. It also comes with HDR 10 support, a 60Hz refresh rate and four HDMI inputs. It doesn't offer the bucket list of features you'll find in other 4K TVs, but it's solid if you're on a tight budget. Read more Read less ▼

Save $500 LG 48" B6 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $699 at Best Buy The LG B6 is the best entry-level OLED TV of 2026. It supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for PC gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. This 48-inch model is a Best Buy exclusive. Read more Read less ▼

Lowest price! TCL 65" QM9K Mini LED TV: was $1,197 now $999 at Amazon The flagship TCL QM9K boasts some of the highest brightness numbers we've ever seen, earning it a spot on our list of the best TVs. If you have a room with way too much ambient light, the QM9K cuts through it with ease and, thanks to its Halo Control system that includes 5,000 contrast control zones, black levels look exactly how they should. The 65-inch model is on sale for its lowest price ever at $999. Read more Read less ▼

Save 50% TCL 75" QM8L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,999 now $1,497 at Amazon The QM8L is a 2026 TV from TCL. It's a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4-star rating in our TCL QM8L review for its sensational contrast, its thorough collection of features and, of course, its eye-popping color, the latter of which is made possible by TCL's intriguing new display technology. Read more Read less ▼