We're already in the the thick of fall — which means boots season (a.k.a. the most wonderful time of the year) is officially here. If you're looking to grab a brand new pair, you're in luck. Early Black Friday sales are slashing the prices on fall boots from some of our favorite brands, including Hunter, Timberland, Ugg and more.

Whether you need a new pair of boots for combatting inclement weather, climbing some mountains or just looking stylish this fall, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite boot deals starting at just $47.

Best Fall Boot Deals

Nortiv 8 Paladin-Steel Non-Slip Steel-Toe Work Boots (Men's): was $56 now $47 at Amazon These reliable non-slip work boots are now on sale for just $47. They're also water resistant and designed to be flexible and comfortable for long work days. One reviewer raves about these shoes, saying they're "One of the most durable and comfortable pairs of work boots I've ever worn." Read more Read less ▼

Save 49% Timberland Davis Square Chukka Shoe (Men's): was $95 now $48 at Amazon Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $109 now $49 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

Save 60% KEEN Zionic Mid Waterproof Boot : was $169 now $67 at Amazon Save $100 on these best-selling Keen boots right now! The shoe is on sale in several colorways, but the best price is on this steel grey version, which is practical and won’t immediately look dirty if you head out in them this fall. Read more Read less ▼

Hunter Play Tall Waterproof Rain Boot (Women's): was $100 now $79 at Nordstrom Rack If the classic Hunter boot design is what you're after, these are the boots for you. Comfort and quality come together in this waterproof boot that has a removable insole and ground-gripping sole. You'll feel extra sturdy and dry in the rain, puddles and slush. Read more Read less ▼

Hunter Brookey Waterproof Rain Bootie (Women's): was $115 now $89 at Nordstrom Rack There's nothing like slipping these booties on during a cold, wet day and heading outdoors. Available in five stylish colors, the shoe is designed with a chunky lug sole and pull-tabs at the shaft for easy entry. Its flexible collar and durable construction help you stay dry and comfortable on the wettest days. Read more Read less ▼

Timberland Rowan Way Pull-on (Women's): was $130 now $98 at Amazon These boots remind me a bit of Uggs, without the fur lining. They have an easy pull-on design with tabs at each side, a premium leather upper and comfortable OrthoLite insoles. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Boots (Women's): was $110 now $99 at Amazon The Columbia Newton Ridge hiking boots are super-grippy, with a rubber sole and shock-absorbing midsole. Thanks to the leather and mesh upper, your feet will be able to breathe and also be protected against rain and snow. Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Timberland Premium 6-Inch Waterproof Boot (Women's): was $180 now $104 at Timberland These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today! Read more Read less ▼

Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boot (Women's): was $159 now $115 at Amazon If you like the look of boots but don't like covering your whole ankle, the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots are the perfect pair. These have a soft sheepskin lining and come in a bunch of fun colors. The short length makes them easy to take on and off, too. Read more Read less ▼