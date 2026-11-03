The 17 best fall boot deals to shop from Hunter, Ugg, Timberland and more — starting at $47
These fall boot deals are too good to walk away from
We're already in the the thick of fall — which means boots season (a.k.a. the most wonderful time of the year) is officially here. If you're looking to grab a brand new pair, you're in luck. Early Black Friday sales are slashing the prices on fall boots from some of our favorite brands, including Hunter, Timberland, Ugg and more.
Whether you need a new pair of boots for combatting inclement weather, climbing some mountains or just looking stylish this fall, you've come to the right place. Keep scrolling to check out my favorite boot deals starting at just $47.
Quick Links
- Timberland Davis Square Chukka Shoe (Men's): was $95 now $48
- Project Cloud Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $109 now $49
- Hunter Brookey Waterproof Rain Bootie (Women's): was $115 now $89
- Columbia Newton Ridge Hiking Boots (Women's): was $110 now $99
- Timberland Stone Street Mid Lace Up Boot (Women's): was $170 now $99
- Timberland Redwood Falls Waterproof Boot (Men's): was $140 now $104
- Ugg Classic Ultra Mini New Heights (Women's): was $169 now $119
Best Fall Boot Deals
These reliable non-slip work boots are now on sale for just $47. They're also water resistant and designed to be flexible and comfortable for long work days. One reviewer raves about these shoes, saying they're "One of the most durable and comfortable pairs of work boots I've ever worn."
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Classic, stylish and comfortable. It doesn't get better than the Davis Square Chukka Shoe — especially when you can get a pair for almost half off. These are made of premium Timberland leather and have comfortable OrthoLite insoles.
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Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg Mini Platform Boots, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boots are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too.
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Save $100 on these best-selling Keen boots right now! The shoe is on sale in several colorways, but the best price is on this steel grey version, which is practical and won’t immediately look dirty if you head out in them this fall.
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These classic boots can stand up to the elements. Wind and rain have nothing on this Chelsea-cut version of Hunter's original rubber boot. They are sure to be your go-to on drizzly days.
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If the classic Hunter boot design is what you're after, these are the boots for you. Comfort and quality come together in this waterproof boot that has a removable insole and ground-gripping sole. You'll feel extra sturdy and dry in the rain, puddles and slush.
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There's nothing like slipping these booties on during a cold, wet day and heading outdoors. Available in five stylish colors, the shoe is designed with a chunky lug sole and pull-tabs at the shaft for easy entry. Its flexible collar and durable construction help you stay dry and comfortable on the wettest days.
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These boots remind me a bit of Uggs, without the fur lining. They have an easy pull-on design with tabs at each side, a premium leather upper and comfortable OrthoLite insoles.
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Whether you're walking through the city or trekking through the mountains, this versatile shoe is up for the journey. The boot features thermal-reflective lining, light insulation and unbeatable traction.
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The Columbia Newton Ridge hiking boots are super-grippy, with a rubber sole and shock-absorbing midsole. Thanks to the leather and mesh upper, your feet will be able to breathe and also be protected against rain and snow.
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These Timberland boots have a classic look that's super stylish. They have a leather upper and an OrthoLite Impressions memory foam footbed that'll feel like you're walking on a cloud.
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These bold boots can stand up to the challenge of a rainy day thanks to their waterproof seam-sealed construction. The boot is available in a variety of colors, although this light beige hue is one of the only options on sale. They feature a 4.6 rating with nearly 2,000 positive reviews, so I would grab a pair today!
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These ankle boots offer versatility, function — and protection for the elements. Not only are they stylish, but they also have rubber lug outsoles for excellent traction and grip on slippery surfaces.
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These Timberland Pro boot are perfect for tough workdays. They're equipped with Timberland's PRO 24/7 tech, which supports your feet and reduces fatigue. Steel toe caps and electrical hazard protection are on board, too.
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If you like the look of boots but don't like covering your whole ankle, the Ugg Classic Ultra Mini Boots are the perfect pair. These have a soft sheepskin lining and come in a bunch of fun colors. The short length makes them easy to take on and off, too.
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Ugg boots with stylish platform soles! These are a nice twist on the classic Uggs, without losing what made the originals so great. With a suede upper and a wool lining, there's not much better to keep your feet warm this fall and beyond.
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A no-brainer for your next outdoor adventure, this hiking boot is built with waterproof premium leather and features seam-sealed construction to protect against the elements. Plus, they have a rubber lug outsole for traction on the trails.
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Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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