Although Black Friday is still weeks away, Amazon is making it easier than ever to score impressive deals on top brands. The retailer is already offering Black Friday-worthy prices on must-haves from YETI, Apple, Asics, Ninja and more.

One of my personal favorite sales is on Amazon devices, which are currently up to 60% off. You can shop Blink security cameras, Ring Video Doorbells and Fire TV Sticks from $16.

Apple also unveiled several new products for preorder this week, including the iPad mini 8. Meanwhile, shoppers can score savings on previous-generation devices, such as the 13-inch MacBook Air (M5), which is currently boasting a $200 discount.

If you're ready to indulge in a little retail therapy this weekend, keep scrolling to find the rest of my favorite Amazon deals worth shopping before Black Friday.

My Favorite Deals

YETI sale: up to 30% off @ Amazon

If you're a fan of YETI, you know that a sale doesn't come around often enough. That's why now is the perfect opportunity to save big on drinkware and cooler deals starting at just $15. So don't wait — snag a new cooler or water bottle before these discounts disappear! Read more Read less ▼

Lego advent calendars: deals from $30 @ Amazon

It's no secret that the best Lego deals are typically found closer to the holidays. However, Amazon has multiple Lego Advent Calendars on sale right now. Save on Lego calendars from Star Wars, Marvel, Disney, and more. For example, you can get the Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 for just $25 (pictured, was $30). Read more Read less ▼

Skechers shoes/apparel: from $24 @ Amazon

Not only are Skechers super comfortable, they're also affordable thanks to Amazon's sale. The sale includes sneakers and apparel for men, women, and children, so you can find the perfect style for just about anyone. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Shop: up to 50% off @ Amazon

Today is your last day to shop for Halloween! Stock up on cozy essentials and Halloween decor now. Amazon has everything you need to satisfy all your fall cravings with deals up to 50% off. We're talking Halloween lights, candy, costumes, decor and more starting at just $9. Read more Read less ▼

Save 59% Amazon Blink Mini 2K+: was $39 now $16 at Amazon Don't let the size fool you. The Blink Mini 2K+ works indoors and out, holds up in any weather, and comes with color night vision and person detection that you wouldn't expect at just $16. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Blast Max: was $99 now $59 at Amazon The Ninja Blast Max is capable of taking on any challenge you throw at it, including crushing ice and blitzing berries to make yummy smoothies. It comes with multiple blend settings to make sure your blender is using the right level of power for the task at hand, and the compact size means it’s a great option for anyone with a small kitchen. Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirPods Pro 3: was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 3 are the headphones to buy for Apple owners. They're incredibly popular, but that's for good reason — they offer 10 hours of battery life, improved sound, and superior active noise canceling. In our AirPods Pro 3 review we could only knock them for the fact that they don't come with a charging cable, and the fact that you need an iPhone with Apple Intelligence to use the new Live Translate feature. Read more Read less ▼

iPad mini 8: from $699 @ Amazon

iPad mini 8 pre-orders are live at Amazon! The perfect powerful tablet in a portable package. The latest iPad mini is powered by the Apple A20 Pro chip (the same chip that's in the iPhone 18 Pro,) and features an 8.5-inch Super Retina XDR display. The base model has 128GB storage. Grab your tablet while you can. Read more Read less ▼

Amazon Devices

Amazon Fire TV Alexa Voice Remote Pro: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This Fire TV remote has Alexa built in, letting you search, launch apps, and control playback by voice. Backlit buttons make night viewing easier, while the remote finder and custom shortcut keys add convenience when things go missing. Read more Read less ▼

Save 62% Blink Arc w/ 2 Cameras: was $89 now $34 at Amazon The Blink Arc is powered by a single source and mounted from a single point to provide a 180-degree panoramic view. With a nearly 6-megapixel resolution, it’s perfect for capturing wide views both indoors and outdoors. However, to use it outside, you’ll also need Blink’s Weather Resistant Power Adapter. Additionally, to get seamless, 180-degree video feeds that utilize both of the Blink Arc’s cameras, you’ll need a Blink Subscription Plus Plan for $119/year. This bundle includes the Blink Arc and two Blink Mini 2K+ cameras. Read more Read less ▼

Save 56% Ring Battery Doorbell (2-pack): was $99 now $44 at Amazon The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) now comes in a slimmer shell, and new colorways — this one has a speckled gray finish. You get Retinal 2K video, 6x zoom and two-way talk. This deal gets you two video doorbells. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Amazon Fire HD 10 (4GB version): was $154 now $72 at Amazon Amazon's large-screen, affordable tablet comes with 4GB RAM to handle browsing the web, watching videos and playing games. With 53% off, it's an easy way to get access to your favorite content in a portable package. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Spotlight Cam Plus Solar: was $209 now $179 at Amazon This Ring camera offers protection for your home night and day with its 1080p video feed, Color Night vision, and a spotlight that can illuminate its surroundings. This one comes bundled with a solar panel, so you can set it up and charge it with the power of the sun. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Deals

Apple EarPods (Lightning): was $19 now $15 at Amazon If you like listening to your music the old-fashioned way, this pair of wired EarPods has a Lightning connector, allowing them to be used with older Apple devices. For this price, you might as well grab a pair! Read more Read less ▼

Apple AirTag (2nd Gen): was $29 now $23 at Amazon Apple's second generation AirTag offers better range, precision finding, a louder speaking and a bunch of extra improvements to help you track your lost keys and bags. Read more Read less ▼

Apple Watch Series 12: was $399 now $389 at Amazon $10 off! Apple's latest flagship watch is officially available for purchase at Amazon. Apple Watch Series 12 will deliver "the most accurate heart rate sensing in a wearable," alongside a suite of advanced health and fitness features. It's powered by Apple's new S11 chip, which enables new Audio Intelligence features set to arrive later this year. Read more Read less ▼

Apple 11" iPad (Wi-Fi/128GB): was $449 now $399 at Amazon The 2025 iPad features a larger 11-inch (2360 x 1640) screen, A16 CPU, 12MP rear/front cameras, USB-C connectivity, and Magic Keyboard Folio ($249) support. The base model features 128GB of storage, which is double the capacity of its predecessor. It's available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB capacities. Note: Apple increased its price to $449 in June. Read more Read less ▼

Save $200 Apple 13" MacBook Air (M5): was $1,299 now $1,099 at Amazon The MacBook Air has been upgraded with Apple's newest M5 chipset. The new laptop features a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) display, Apple M5 chipset, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and support for WiFi 7 and Bluetooth 6. Although it sports a $100 price increase, the base model now comes with a 512GB SSD instead of 256GB. In our MacBook Air M5 review we said it's the laptop to get for most people and users with an M3 or older chipset will notice a major performance boost. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor Deals

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently only $19 at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $23 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $37 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Rookie: was $109 now $79 at Amazon This Birdfy is a great smart bird feeder for birding enthusiasts on a budget. Its AI features identify birds for you and and notifies you of movement, even in low-light conditions. With 1080p video quality, you can watch your favorite birds feast from a safe distance. Read more Read less ▼

MUCHENGHY Folding Adirondack Chair: was $109 now $99 at Amazon Amazon is taking $20 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $89, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Read more Read less ▼

Running Sneakers

Nike Uplift Sc Shoes (Women's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon These casual Nike sneakers have a super-soft textile upper and plush foam cushioning that'll support your feet through their toughest journeys. They're well-loved by Amazon shoppers, too, earning a 4.5-star rating based on over 500 reviews. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Asics Sonicblast (Men's): was $180 now $94 at Amazon Suited for both fast runs and everyday training, the Asics Sonicblast are super lightweight and propulsive. There's an Astroplate mechanism to help you shoot forward as well as FF Blast Max and FF Turbo cushioning for a bouncy feel underfoot. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Brooks Hyperion Max 3 (Men's): was $199 now $111 at Amazon The Brooks Hyperion Max 3 is a plated training shoe with a mega-stack of cushioning in its midsole, the top layer of which is made from a particularly springy PEBA material. It's a speedier option than shoes like the Glycerin and Ghost, and still comfortable for easy runs as well. Read more Read less ▼

Apparel Deals

Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette (Women's): was $79 now $24 at Amazon This is a huge discount available in limited sizes and colors, so it's sure to sell out fast. Make sure to grab it if it's available in your size. The Skechers Flex Adapt Juliette have a super-simple and sweet look that's very easy to style, and even easier to wear. The stretch knit upper feels just like a comfy pair of socks. Read more Read less ▼

Save 55% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $45 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $49 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Project Cloud 100% Genuine Suede Leather Ankle Boots (Women's): was $99 now $54 at Amazon Although these may look identical to the popular Ugg slippers, their price tag says otherwise. These platform boot slippers are warm, fuzzy and perfect for wearing around the house on a chilly fall or winter day. If you're wondering if you can wear them outdoors, the answer is yes! They just so happen to be water and stain resistant, too. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket is now on sale from $74. It's perfect to take on wind and rain, while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology. Read more Read less ▼

Appliances

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $35 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Ninja Flip Toaster Oven & Air Fryer: was $249 now $139 at Amazon The Ninja Flip stainless steel model is also on sale. It has 8 functions in one convenient and versatile machine: air fry, roast, bake, toast, and more. When you're not using it, you can flip it up and away, which will give you 50% more counter space back. Read more Read less ▼