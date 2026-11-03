Early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals: Best savings on console bundles, games and accessories
November is here — these are the best Nintendo Switch deals you can shop before Black Friday
Black Friday is just a few weeks away. If you're buying a console for the holidays, it's about to be the best time of year to do so. But if you want to beat the rush, a bunch of excellent early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are already popping up.
Looking for some early gifts? I'd definitely grab Just Dance 2026 Edition for $14. A newer game in the series, Just Dance Decades of Hits, is already out, but the 2026 version is a steal at $14 — and it's a great game to play with family and friends at holiday parties.
Keep scrolling for all my favorite Nintendo Switch deals!
Quick Links
- shop Nintendo Switch game deals at Amazon
- Just Dance 2026 Edition: was $19 now $14
- Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $21
- Cronos The New Dawn: was $39 now $23
- Batman Arkham Trilogy: was $29 now $26
- Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army: was $49 now $36
- Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $44
- Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $59
- Switch 2 + Switch Sports Resort: now $529 [save $27!]
- Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: now $549 [save $37!]
Nintendo Switch console bundles
This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $529. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $27.
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This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before.
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Nintendo Switch accessories
The cases Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game cards come in are larger than they strictly need to be. If you don't want to deal with all that, just pick up this Jsaux case and pop your games inside. There's space for 40 game cards and MicroSD cards too!
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We love 8BitDo controllers at Tom's Guide. The Ultimate 2 is compatible with the Switch, Switch 2 and PC. You also get hall effect triggers and an integrated charging dock.
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Boost your storage with a 128GB microSD Express Card. This one works with the Nintendo Switch 2, so it's perfect to add more space for digital games.
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Nintendo Switch games
Forty tracks spanning current hits to classics, up to 6-player local multiplayer, and a new Party mode for unpredictable dance showdowns. Just Dance 2026 is perfect for gatherings where you need everyone entertained.
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A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it.
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Shin Megami Tensei V Vengeance's difficult turn-based combat, gorgeous visuals and engaging Demon Negotiation system make it a great buy for JRPG fans. We loved the original Shin Megami Tensei V, and this Vengeance edition adds new story content, more sidequests and quality-of-life upgrades, making it the definitive way to experience the game.
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Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000.
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Nintendo Switch 2 games
Cronos: The New Dawn is a tense and atmospheric survival-horror that's perfect for Spooky Season. You play as an intergalactic time traveler exploring a ruined version of Poland, fending off all sorts of deformed creatures as you search for the secrets that could save your present.
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Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade is an exceptional port of a truly show-stopping remake. Taking the Midgar portion of Final Fantasy VII and giving it a full revamp, you play Cloud Strife on a quest to stop the sinister Shinra Electric Power Company from sucking the life out of the planet.
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Action RPG fans will definitely want to give Raidou a try. In this spinoff to the Shin Megami Tensei series, you'll work as a detective by day and fight demons by night — and you can even tame the monsters of the underworld to make use of their special abilities in your detective work. While this remade PS2 title does show the original game's age a little, it's been nicely polished up for this Nintendo Switch 2 release.
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If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go.
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Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection is the newest entry in Monster Hunter's creature-collecting spin-off series. Featuring gorgeous graphics, tough battles and dozens of monsters to add to your team, it's a must-have for RPG fans playing on Switch 2.
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The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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