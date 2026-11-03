Black Friday is just a few weeks away. If you're buying a console for the holidays, it's about to be the best time of year to do so. But if you want to beat the rush, a bunch of excellent early Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are already popping up.

Looking for some early gifts? I'd definitely grab Just Dance 2026 Edition for $14. A newer game in the series, Just Dance Decades of Hits, is already out, but the 2026 version is a steal at $14 — and it's a great game to play with family and friends at holiday parties.

Keep scrolling for all my favorite Nintendo Switch deals!

Nintendo Switch console bundles

Nintendo Switch 2 + Mario Kart World: $549 at Amazon This bundle gets you a Nintendo Switch 2 console, a copy of Mario Kart World, and a 3-month Nintendo Switch online membership for $549. Compared to buying everything separately, you're saving $37. Before the Nintendo Switch 2's price hike, you could get this bundle for $499 — but at least savings are being offered again for shoppers who missed out before. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch accessories

Jsaux Game Card Case: was $19 now $15 at Amazon The cases Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 game cards come in are larger than they strictly need to be. If you don't want to deal with all that, just pick up this Jsaux case and pop your games inside. There's space for 40 game cards and MicroSD cards too! Read more Read less ▼

8BitDo Ultimate 2 Bluetooth Controller: was $69 now $59 at Amazon We love 8BitDo controllers at Tom's Guide. The Ultimate 2 is compatible with the Switch, Switch 2 and PC. You also get hall effect triggers and an integrated charging dock. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch games

Just Dance 2026 Edition : was $19 now $14 at Amazon Forty tracks spanning current hits to classics, up to 6-player local multiplayer, and a new Party mode for unpredictable dance showdowns. Just Dance 2026 is perfect for gatherings where you need everyone entertained. Read more Read less ▼

Sonic Superstars: was $29 now $21 at Amazon A terrific return to form for the medium's most famous hedgehog. Sonic Superstars must rank as one of the finest series entries in the iconic franchise over the past 15 years. It wisely takes Sonic and chums back to their 16-bit platforming roots, delivering old school speedster thrills that will any gamer who ever owned a Sega Mega Drive will love. Superstars is a carefully-crafted love letter to classic Sonic, and longtime fans will love it. Read more Read less ▼

Luigi's Mansion 2 HD: was $59 now $44 at Amazon Luigi's Mansion 2 is back better than ever with a remastered version for your Nintendo Switch. Venture into some haunted mansions as you retrieve pieces of the Dark Moon to restore peace in the afterlife. Solve challenges, explore creepy mansions, and suck up pesky ghosts with your Poltergust 5000. Read more Read less ▼

Nintendo Switch 2 games

Raidou Remastered — The Mystery of the Soulless Army Launch: was $49 now $36 at Amazon Action RPG fans will definitely want to give Raidou a try. In this spinoff to the Shin Megami Tensei series, you'll work as a detective by day and fight demons by night — and you can even tame the monsters of the underworld to make use of their special abilities in your detective work. While this remade PS2 title does show the original game's age a little, it's been nicely polished up for this Nintendo Switch 2 release. Read more Read less ▼

NBA 2K27: was $69 now $51 at Amazon If you want to stay up to date with 2K's NBA action, you can get the 2027 version of the game on sale right now. This edition of the game brings the option to play at 60fps in performance mode, which is a nice upgrade. Playing on Switch 2, the graphics don't look as good as on the other consoles, but you're sacrificing fidelity for the option to play on the go. Read more Read less ▼

Resident Evil Requiem: was $69 now $59 at Amazon The latest chapter in the Resident Evil series might just be the best yet, and that's really saying something. In Resident Evil Requiem, you play as both Leon S. Kennedy and newcomer Grace Ashcroft, and the whole game can be played in first- or third-person mode. It's chilling and exciting in equal measure, and an absolute must-play for action-horror fans. Read more Read less ▼