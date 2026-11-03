Le Creuset's new Harvest cookware collection is pure autumn vibes — here are 12 items worth your money
Get into the fall spirit with these gorgeous new pieces from Le Creuset
Le Creuset is arguably the world's most desirable cookware brand. The company has made its name with superb-quality cast iron pieces that, if cared for properly, will last a lifetime.
We may be coming to the end of the fall season, but there's still time to pick up some of the brand's gorgeous new Harvest line. These autumnal items reflect the shapes and colors of the season, with pumpkin-shaped mugs and serving bowls, as well as sturdy stock pots and a traditional whistling kettle.
Yes, Le Creuset's products are a touch pricey and you can certainly find cheaper alternatives out there. Still, the quality here is exceptional and there's no denying how stylish your kitchen will look with a few of these added to it.
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Will Salmon is Tom's Guide's Collections Editor, curating advice on the best products to spend your money on. Will has been writing about tech and entertainment for almost 20 years, including stints as GamesRadar+'s Streaming Editor, editing comics website Newsarama, and writing for lots and lots of magazines. You can read his work in SFX magazine, GamesRadar+, and right here on Tom's Guide.
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