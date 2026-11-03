DuckDuckGo fires back at Google: Schools don't need AI to search the web

Google says it's giving schools more control over AI, but there's a meaningful catch that parents can't ignore. Schools that want to keep AI out of the classroom will also have to give up Google Search through student accounts.

In a Tuesday announcement, Google said it will disable access to several products, including Gemini and Google Search, for K–12 student accounts unless school administrators turn them on.

But there's one thing schools won't be able to do: Keep Google Search while blocking its built-in AI features.

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"If a school is not comfortable with that and simply wants AI off, then they have the choice to not have Search on at all," Chris Phillips, Google's vice president of education, told Chalkbeat.

The changes, expected to roll out in early 2027, could leave school districts choosing between allowing AI-generated answers in Search or finding another way for students to research their homework.

Why Google Search is part of the deal

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Google has spent years integrating AI into its search engine, most visibly through AI Overviews, which provide generated summaries above traditional search results.

Now, those features are becoming a sticking point for schools that want students to research independently without relying on AI-generated answers.

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"Search and AI are deeply integrated," Chris Phillips, Google's vice president for education, told The New York Times.

According to Phillips, students in schools that prohibit AI entirely will not have access to Google Search through their school accounts. Instead, they'll see a message indicating that the service is unavailable.

The restriction applies to school-managed accounts under the new controls,

Google has also made it clear that administrators can enable individual products, including Gemini and Google Search, rather than accepting every AI service as a package. But the problem is much greater because schools still cannot offer an entirely AI-free version of Google Search.

DuckDuckGo says schools don't have to choose

Not everyone agrees with Google's explanation for keeping AI in Search.

In a statement to Tom's Guide, DuckDuckGo pushed back on the idea that schools must accept AI-generated answers to keep using a search engine.

"There is no technical reason why Google can't turn AI off," the company said, arguing that AI Overviews is a search feature similar to maps, flights or weather that Google can choose when to display.

DuckDuckGo points to its own search engine as an alternative. Unlike Google, it allows users to adjust how often AI-generated answers appear or turn them off completely.

The company also offers noai.duckduckgo.com, a version of its search engine that automatically disables AI features and filters AI-generated images from results without requiring users to change any settings.

Schools looking to avoid Google's restrictions can also make DuckDuckGo their default search engine, according to the company.

Google is also bringing AI tutoring to Search

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Alongside the changes to school controls, Google is expanding Guided Learning, an AI-powered feature designed to help students understand subjects rather than simply giving them answers.

Guided Learning is already available in Gemini, and Google announced that the feature is now available globally in Google Classroom.

The company is also bringing similar capabilities to Google Search, beginning with a pilot in selected U.S. schools later this month.

For example, a student who searches for help with a physics problem might receive questions and explanations that guide them through the solution rather than an immediate final answer.

Someone researching a book report could receive prompts encouraging them to think through the material. Google calls this approach "productive struggle," the idea that students learn more when they work through challenges rather than immediately receiving solutions.

In Google Classroom, teachers can assign Guided Learning activities based on class materials and receive feedback about where students might need additional support.

Google says its research shows that Guided Learning can improve learning outcomes. However, the effectiveness of these tools in everyday classrooms will depend on how students use them and how well the AI avoids simply completing assignments for them.

There are already questions about those safeguards. In testing reported by The New York Times, the consumer version of Guided Learning produced a detailed essay when given an Advanced Placement history prompt. Google says the school version includes additional restrictions.

Many schools are pushing back on AI

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The changes come amid growing concerns about how AI tools affect children and teenagers.

AI can be useful for explaining difficult concepts, brainstorming ideas and helping students study. But educators also worry that students may become too dependent on chatbots, use them to complete assignments or trust answers that aren't always accurate.

In September, New York City and Los Angeles, two of the country's largest school districts, introduced restrictions on student access to generative AI tools on school devices.

Some school officials have specifically wanted the ability to disable Google's AI Overviews while preserving conventional web searches.

Google's new policy does not provide that option. The company is reversing an earlier decision to enable certain AI features by default in Google Classroom for schools that had already permitted Gemini access.

That reversal gives administrators more control over which Google AI products students can use. But it stops short of letting schools completely separate Google Search from its built-in AI features.

What this means for parents and students

For families, the most important thing to understand is that these changes are not taking effect immediately. Google says that it will share more details with schools in the coming months, with the new controls expected to arrive in early 2027.

Whether a student loses access to Google Search through their school account will depend on the choices made by their district or school administrators.

Schools can enable specific Google products individually, but those that want to keep AI entirely out of Google Search may need to consider alternative search engines or research tools.

Parents concerned about AI in their children's classrooms can ask their schools which Google services are currently enabled, whether students can access Gemini, and how the district plans to handle the upcoming changes.

It's also worth asking whether students will be using Guided Learning and what oversight teachers will have over those interactions.

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