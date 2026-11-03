Apple TV just added 20 classic movies — here are the 3 I'm watching first

The start of another month brings a wave of new movies and TV shows to the top streaming services, and Apple TV is no exception, with a lineup of fresh titles in November 2026. But all of that new can be overwhelming, and sometimes it's comforting to, instead, revisit an old favorite; those dopamine-boosting movies that you've watched approximately 1,000 times but still get such joy and sweet nostalgia from.

Thankfully, along with the new, the Apple platform is also welcoming plenty of golden oldies to the streamer this month, with 20 classic titles joining its digital archive, from sci-fi stunners like "Minority Report" and "Interstellar" to iconic comedies like "Anchorman" and Oscar winners like "Forrest Gump."

Those are all great options, but if there were just three of these recent Apple TV additions that we're clicking Play on next, it would be the spirited trio found below. Here are the three new-to-Apple TV classic movies that I'm watching first.

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'Clueless' (1995)

Clueless (1995) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

One of the best '90s movies, Amy Heckerling's coming-of-age comedy is a whip-smart, modern retelling of Jane Austen's 1815 novel "Emma." Alicia Silverstone iconically portrays Cher Horowitz, a Beverly Hills teen socialite with a heart of gold who makes it her mission to help those less fortunate around her. That includes playing matchmaker for a pair of lowly single teachers (Wallace Shawn and Twink Caplan) and making over a naive new student (Brittany Murphy) that Cher takes under her stylish wing.

However, for all of her improvement efforts, Cher soon realizes that when it comes to her own heart, she's actually totally clueless — and maybe in love with her hunky ex-stepbrother Josh (Paul Rudd). We promise, it's way less creepy than it sounds.

Stream "Clueless" on Apple TV now

'Big' (1988)

Big (1988) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Directed by the late, great Penny Marshall, this 1988 fantasy-comedy is one of the most beloved Tom Hanks movies in the actor's extensive filmography and for good reason: It's a warm and funny watch that offered a sweetly thoughtful take on the classic body-swap comedy, with a stellar, star-making performance by Hanks, who earned his first Academy Award nomination for the role.

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When 12-year-old Josh Baskin (David Moscow) makes a wish at a mysterious carnival machine, he shockingly wakes up in the body of a 30-year-old man (Tom Hanks). Soon after, he heads to New York City and gets a low-level job at a toy company, all while navigating the stress, responsibilities, and emotional chaos of adult life, including a confusing connection to his new co-worker Susan Lawrence (played by Elizabeth Perkins).

Stream "Big" on Apple TV now

'Dead Poets Society' (1989)

Dead Poets Society (1989) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Some movies simply feel like autumn, and "Dead Poets Society" is one such enduring fall favorite, a big-hearted back-to-school classic that will rouse you on top of the nearest desk.

An Oscar-nominated Robin Williams stars as John Keating, the new, unconventional English teacher at Welton Academy, a rigid all-male prep school in 1950s Vermont. Through Keating's teachings, the young students — portrayed by an iconic young cast that includes Robert Sean Leonard, Ethan Hawke, and Josh Charles, among others — learn not only the merits of English literature but also that life is short, fragile, and exceptionally beautiful. If you needed a reminder to "seize the day," this one's it.

Stream "Dead Poets Society" on Apple TV now

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