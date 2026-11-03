21 home and kitchen appliances to shop before Black Friday — up to 50% off Ninja, Shark, KitchenAid and more
Blender, air fryer and vacuum deals from $39
With Black Friday still a few weeks away, you might think it’s too early to start shopping for deals — but that’s far from the case. Retailers are already rolling out impressive discounts ahead of the big event, and one sale that’s particularly worth your attention is on kitchen and home appliances.
In fact, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50% on everything from toaster ovens and blenders to air purifiers and vacuums. Even better, many of the deals are on products from brands we know, love and have personally tested, including Ninja, Shark, KitchenAid and more.
If you're ready to upgrade your home appliances, I've rounded up the best deals from Amazon that you can ahead of Black Friday. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.
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- shop all Amazon home and kitchen appliance deals
- Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $39
- Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $44
- Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $79
- Ninja Air Fryer XL: was $179 now $99
- Shark Never Change Air Purifier: was $179 now $139
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart: was $499 now $349
- Breville Barista Express: was $689 now $499
Best Kitchen Appliance Deals
Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel.
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This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner.
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The KitchenAid Go Cordless Citrus Juicer makes it so simple to have fresh juice every morning with minimal mess. If you hate pulp in your juice, this won’t be for you. But if you’re looking for the fastest way to juice your citrus, this is the answer. It’s simple to clean too, since the top half of the appliance is dishwasher-friendly.
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The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream.
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An extra large digital air fryer, this CHEFMAN model has 17 presets and an easy-to-use touch screen so you can get cooking immediately. It's big enough for family-sized meals, party-sized appetizers and has a window so you can check your cooking without opening it.
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The Ninja Pro XL 6-in-1 air fryer does everything you need an air fryer to. It cooks, it crisps, it bakes. It's the ideal first air fryer because it does utterly everything you could want. As someone who's used a lot of Ninja tech, I can also say with confidence that it's intuitive and easy to use. Ninja never lets you down.
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This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous choice of colorways, including Sage Green, and is now on sale for $40 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother! The only problem you'll have is deciding which color to choose.
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This sleek electric Kettle heats and boils your brews quickly. With six preset heating profiles to choose from, it can extract the most flavor out of your tea or morning coffee. We rank it as one of the best electric kettles.
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Ninja's NeverClog Cold Press Juicer removes the hassle of juicing fruits and vegetables. The special filter pushes pulp through without clogging and lets you customize the amount of pulp in your juice with two interchangeable pulp filters. It comes with a 24-oz juice jug and a 36-oz pulp container, allowing you to make large batches of juice, rather than single servings.
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Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes.
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This ultra-capable Keurig machine is now just $129 ahead of Black Friday, thanks to a $90 saving. When we tested the K-Duo Hot & Iced, it got top marks for versatility thanks to its three brewing options, but it also features MultiStream technology which guarantees a tastier brew from every K-Cup.
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The Crispi is one of the most interesting air fryers I've ever tested, but its performance genuinely surprised me. This thing may be super compact, but it cooks better than an oven and will still cut precious minutes off your frying time. I gave it 4.5 stars in my review, praising its versatility and modular attachment system.
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This versatile countertop oven air fry combo allows you to roast, air fry and dehydrate using the power of convection to reduce cooking time by up to 30%. It offers 13 cooking functions and its has the capacity to fit a 14-pound turkey, a 5-quart Dutch oven, a 12 muffin tray or 9 slices of toast. It's a great appliance and worth snapping up at this discount price.
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If you’re looking for a KitchenAid stand mixer, I'd recommend the 5-quart Artisan model as a go-to buy. It’s a real workhorse, mixing quickly and efficiently, and it has a decent-sized bowl for family baking. We were so impressed during the testing that our Homes Editor recommends it as the best overall stand mixer in our buying guide. It has 10 speed settings and comes with three attachments.
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The Breville Barista Express is one of the most iconic and respected bean-to-cup espresso machines ever made. Although it's been out for around 6 years at this point, the Barista Express shows no signs of slowing down. Right now it's just $499, which is the same price as Breville's compact Bambino Plus. You basically get a free grinder.
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Best Home Appliance Deals
If you’re after a small yet powerful purifier that can handle mid-large spaces, this Levoit Core smart model is ideal. It comes with a three-stage filtration, and has an auto feature that scans the air for particles and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. Plus, it sends back real-time reports to your phone, for added convenience.
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The Shark StainStriker is just as tough as the name suggests, removing stains without needing a premix. It's ideal for furniture, rugs, carpets, or just about anything else, making them all look new again — even the inside of your car.
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Named the best air purifier for small spaces in our guide, this Shark air purifier suits rooms up to 250 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air.
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This lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner can handle just about any task. Equipped with powerful suction, it comes with a multiflex wand that can tackle hard-to-reach places, DuoClean PowerFins, and a self-cleaning brushroll (great for pet hair). It also has a 40-minute runtime on a single charge.
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The Shark HydroVac MessMaster is one of the easiest wet and dry vacuums to use. It's so much lighter and easier than lugging around a mop, and the self-cleaning roller means it won't dispense mess back onto your floors.
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With a 49% discount, this makes this Shark robot vacuum a steal. With impressive suction power, this can easily pick up dirt, debris and pet hair on all floor types. It also has tons of features like Matrix Clean, precision mapping, AI voice control and a 60-day self-emptying capacity.
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Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
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