With Black Friday still a few weeks away, you might think it’s too early to start shopping for deals — but that’s far from the case. Retailers are already rolling out impressive discounts ahead of the big event, and one sale that’s particularly worth your attention is on kitchen and home appliances.

In fact, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 50% on everything from toaster ovens and blenders to air purifiers and vacuums. Even better, many of the deals are on products from brands we know, love and have personally tested, including Ninja, Shark, KitchenAid and more.

If you're ready to upgrade your home appliances, I've rounded up the best deals from Amazon that you can ahead of Black Friday. Plus, don't miss our Amazon promo codes page for more ways to save.

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

Save 43% Ninja Blast Personal Blender: was $69 now $39 at Amazon Available in several different colors, this Ninja portable bender allows you to make perfectly smooth drinks anywhere you go. This is an especially great deal for athletes because you can make up to 18 ounces of shakes and smoothies on the go. It features an easy-open sip lid that lets you blend and drink in the same vessel. Read more Read less ▼

Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker: was $59 now $44 at Amazon This 7-quart slow cooker is the perfect size to house a big batch of chili or queso to snack on all day. Or you can plan ahead and slow cook a melt-in-your-mouth roast with some carrots and potatoes for an easy dinner. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Cordless Citrus Juicer: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The KitchenAid Go Cordless Citrus Juicer makes it so simple to have fresh juice every morning with minimal mess. If you hate pulp in your juice, this won’t be for you. But if you’re looking for the fastest way to juice your citrus, this is the answer. It’s simple to clean too, since the top half of the appliance is dishwasher-friendly. Read more Read less ▼

Keurig K-Express: was $89 now $79 at Amazon The Keurig Express offers three cup sizes — 8, 10 and 12 oz and has a 42 oz detachable water reservoir, making it easy to remove, fill or clean. By removing the drip tray you can position a travel mug up to 7.4 inches tall under the brew stream. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% CHEFMAN Multifunctional Digital Air Fryer: was $139 now $84 at Amazon An extra large digital air fryer, this CHEFMAN model has 17 presets and an easy-to-use touch screen so you can get cooking immediately. It's big enough for family-sized meals, party-sized appetizers and has a window so you can check your cooking without opening it. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Ninja Air Fryer XL: was $179 now $99 at Amazon The Ninja Pro XL 6-in-1 air fryer does everything you need an air fryer to. It cooks, it crisps, it bakes. It's the ideal first air fryer because it does utterly everything you could want. As someone who's used a lot of Ninja tech, I can also say with confidence that it's intuitive and easy to use. Ninja never lets you down. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja Single Serve Coffee Maker with Pods and Grounds: was $129 now $89 at Amazon This stylish Ninja coffee maker comes in a gorgeous choice of colorways, including Sage Green, and is now on sale for $40 off. Whether you prefer pods or grounds, this device makes tasty brews in 7 sizes (6-oz. to 24-oz) and has a built-in, fold-away milk frother! The only problem you'll have is deciding which color to choose. Read more Read less ▼

Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer: was $149 now $119 at Amazon Ninja's NeverClog Cold Press Juicer removes the hassle of juicing fruits and vegetables. The special filter pushes pulp through without clogging and lets you customize the amount of pulp in your juice with two interchangeable pulp filters. It comes with a 24-oz juice jug and a 36-oz pulp container, allowing you to make large batches of juice, rather than single servings. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Ninja Mega Kitchen System: was $219 now $129 at Amazon Leave all the multi-tasking in the kitchen to one appliance with this Ninja blender. With four functions for smoothies, processing, dough, drinks and more it will quickly become your go-to kitchen appliance. With this ultimate appliance, you’ll be enjoying fresh, healthy drinks, homemade bread and sweet bakes. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Smart Oven Air Fryer Pro: was $399 now $319 at Amazon This versatile countertop oven air fry combo allows you to roast, air fry and dehydrate using the power of convection to reduce cooking time by up to 30%. It offers 13 cooking functions and its has the capacity to fit a 14-pound turkey, a 5-quart Dutch oven, a 12 muffin tray or 9 slices of toast. It's a great appliance and worth snapping up at this discount price. Read more Read less ▼

KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart Tilt Head Stand Mixer: was $499 now $349 at Amazon If you’re looking for a KitchenAid stand mixer, I'd recommend the 5-quart Artisan model as a go-to buy. It’s a real workhorse, mixing quickly and efficiently, and it has a decent-sized bowl for family baking. We were so impressed during the testing that our Homes Editor recommends it as the best overall stand mixer in our buying guide. It has 10 speed settings and comes with three attachments. Read more Read less ▼

Breville Barista Express: was $689 now $499 at Amazon The Breville Barista Express is one of the most iconic and respected bean-to-cup espresso machines ever made. Although it's been out for around 6 years at this point, the Barista Express shows no signs of slowing down. Right now it's just $499, which is the same price as Breville's compact Bambino Plus. You basically get a free grinder. Read more Read less ▼

Best Home Appliance Deals

Levoit Core Smart Air Purifier 200S-P: was $89 now $69 at Amazon If you’re after a small yet powerful purifier that can handle mid-large spaces, this Levoit Core smart model is ideal. It comes with a three-stage filtration, and has an auto feature that scans the air for particles and adjusts the fan speed accordingly. Plus, it sends back real-time reports to your phone, for added convenience. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Carpet Cleaner Machine: was $149 now $119 at Amazon The Shark StainStriker is just as tough as the name suggests, removing stains without needing a premix. It's ideal for furniture, rugs, carpets, or just about anything else, making them all look new again — even the inside of your car. Read more Read less ▼

Shark Never Change Air Purifier: was $179 now $139 at Amazon Named the best air purifier for small spaces in our guide, this Shark air purifier suits rooms up to 250 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology, that releases a fresh scent in the air. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Shark Cordless Vertex Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum (Red): was $299 now $179 at Amazon This lightweight cordless vacuum cleaner can handle just about any task. Equipped with powerful suction, it comes with a multiflex wand that can tackle hard-to-reach places, DuoClean PowerFins, and a self-cleaning brushroll (great for pet hair). It also has a 40-minute runtime on a single charge. Read more Read less ▼

Shark HydroVac MessMaster Wet and Dry Vacuum: was $319 now $199 at Amazon The Shark HydroVac MessMaster is one of the easiest wet and dry vacuums to use. It's so much lighter and easier than lugging around a mop, and the self-cleaning roller means it won't dispense mess back onto your floors. Read more Read less ▼