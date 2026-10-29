In my opinion, Birkenstocks are the epitome of fall footwear. From cozy clogs to fur-lined sandals, these stylish staples offer the perfect blend of comfort and luxury. The only downside? They come with a pretty hefty price tag.

Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is currently hosting a huge fall sale with up to 59% off Birkenstock footwear. Whether you're looking to keep your toes toasty as temperatures drop or invest in a versatile pair you'll wear season after season, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Even better, select styles start at just $49, which you know is a total steal if you're familiar with the brand. Ready to upgrade your footwear game for fall? Keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles now.

Best Birkenstock Deals

Birkenstock Boston Clog (Men's): was $59 now $49 at Nordstrom Rack The Birkenstock Boston Clogs make a statement! Available in a khaki and black colors, they are the perfect complement to any fall outfit. These are made with waterproof material and have a cork footbed. Read more Read less ▼

Save 40% Birkenstock Arizona Sandal (Women's): was $115 now $69 at Nordstrom Rack The iconic sandal is set on a softer-than-ever, shock-absorbing footbed with an extra layer of plush foam cushioning that mimics the shape of the foot. It's made of a shiny leather material and silver buckles for an extra touch of style. Read more Read less ▼

Save 59% Birkenstock Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Leather (Women's): was $170 now $69 at Nordstrom Rack These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. This version of the sandal is made from nubuck leather that boasts a natural, rustic appearance. The sandal comes in a few different colors, although, prices may vary. Read more Read less ▼

Save 41% Papillio by Birkenstock Arizona Chunky Platform Sandal: was $123 now $73 at Nordstrom Rack The class Arizona gets a makeover with this chunky sandal that is a must-shop — especially now with $50 off. They feature a springy EVA sole with deep flex grooves combined with a cork footbed to create unparalleled comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Lugano Slide Sandal (Men's): was $145 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack This rustic slide with a unique criss-cross design is made with high-quality oiled leather. You'll never want to take these comfy slides off thanks to their deep heel cup that promotes correct weight distribution and foot alignment, along with a contoured footbed that adapts to the unique shape of your foot. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Kyoto Desert Slide Sandal (Men's): was $150 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 35% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond). Read more Read less ▼

Save 42% Birkenstock Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule (Women's): was $170 now $99 at Nordstrom Rack Clogs are so in this fall — which is why these classy and comfy Birkenstock clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This genuine shearling clog features Birkenstock's cork footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support. Read more Read less ▼

Birkenstock Boston Chunky Platform Clog (Women's): was $154 now $119 at Nordstrom Rack For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of these Boston Chunky Platform Clogs. They're made of soft suede and feature a chunky platform and contoured footbed for exceptional support. These are great for casual wear and even relaxing at home. Read more Read less ▼