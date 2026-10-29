15 best Birkenstock deals to shop for fall — save up to 59% on cozy clogs and sandals
Luxury fall footwear for less
In my opinion, Birkenstocks are the epitome of fall footwear. From cozy clogs to fur-lined sandals, these stylish staples offer the perfect blend of comfort and luxury. The only downside? They come with a pretty hefty price tag.
Fortunately, Nordstrom Rack is currently hosting a huge fall sale with up to 59% off Birkenstock footwear. Whether you're looking to keep your toes toasty as temperatures drop or invest in a versatile pair you'll wear season after season, there are plenty of options to choose from.
Even better, select styles start at just $49, which you know is a total steal if you're familiar with the brand. Ready to upgrade your footwear game for fall? Keep scrolling to check out all these rare discounted Birkenstock styles now.
Quick Links
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Amazon
- shop all Birkenstock deals at Nordstrom Rack
- Birkenstock Boston Clog (Men's): was $59 now $49
- Birkenstock Arizona Sandal (Women's): was $115 now $69
- Birkenstock Papilio Florida Platform Flex (Women's): was $144 now $74
- Birkenstock Oita Slide Sandal (Women's): was $124 now $94
- Birkenstock Buckley Genuine Shearling Mule (Women's): was $170 now $99
- Birkenstock Milano Big Buckle (Women's): was $170 now $134
Best Birkenstock Deals
The Birkenstock Boston Clogs make a statement! Available in a khaki and black colors, they are the perfect complement to any fall outfit. These are made with waterproof material and have a cork footbed.
Read moreRead less▼
With two strap colors to choose from, these platform sandals are simple and super easy to style. They have a contoured footbed to support your feet, too.
Read moreRead less▼
The iconic sandal is set on a softer-than-ever, shock-absorbing footbed with an extra layer of plush foam cushioning that mimics the shape of the foot. It's made of a shiny leather material and silver buckles for an extra touch of style.
Read moreRead less▼
These classic canvas Birkenstocks just got a glamorous update! Glossy oversized buckles add a fun twist of style while the slide sandal's cushy footbed is as comfortable as ever. This version of the sandal is made from nubuck leather that boasts a natural, rustic appearance. The sandal comes in a few different colors, although, prices may vary.
Read moreRead less▼
The class Arizona gets a makeover with this chunky sandal that is a must-shop — especially now with $50 off. They feature a springy EVA sole with deep flex grooves combined with a cork footbed to create unparalleled comfort.
Read moreRead less▼
These Papilio by Birkenstock sandals feature a platform and three straps for extra support. Reviewers love their iconic design and comfortable, adjustable fit.
Read moreRead less▼
If you're not a fan of buckles, these Birkenstock sandals have suede straps that are easy to operate. These also have a comfortable and durable design, with a contoured cork footbed.
Read moreRead less▼
This rustic slide with a unique criss-cross design is made with high-quality oiled leather. You'll never want to take these comfy slides off thanks to their deep heel cup that promotes correct weight distribution and foot alignment, along with a contoured footbed that adapts to the unique shape of your foot.
Read moreRead less▼
While several of the men's Birkenstocks are already sold out in this sale, these slides are boasting nearly 35% off and are still available in most sizes. Made of richly textured leather, a sturdy EVA sole and a signature cork footbed, you'll want to sport these all fall long (and beyond).
Read moreRead less▼
Clogs are so in this fall — which is why these classy and comfy Birkenstock clogs deserve a spot in your cart. This genuine shearling clog features Birkenstock's cork footbed that mimics the contours of your foot for excellent walking support.
Read moreRead less▼
These supportive sandals are extra cozy thanks to their genuine shearling lining. Featuring two oversized, adjustable buckles, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.
Read moreRead less▼
For ultimate slip-on comfort, pick up a pair of these Boston Chunky Platform Clogs. They're made of soft suede and feature a chunky platform and contoured footbed for exceptional support. These are great for casual wear and even relaxing at home.
Read moreRead less▼
This classic leather clog is super comfortable and mimics the contours of your foot. It also features a deep heel cup that cradles the foot and keeps it properly positioned.
Read moreRead less▼
Birkenstock sandals + fuzzy comfort? Perfection! These sandals are ideal as the weather cools down. You'll also love wearing these cozy slides when relaxing at home.
Read moreRead less▼
If you need a little extra support from your sandals, this pair is the way to go. Featuring three oversized, adjustable buckles and a slingback strap, you'll get an enhanced fit with targeted contouring and cushioning in the footbed.
Read moreRead less▼
Our deals editors search over 10,000 sites in order to find the best deals. Sign up to our newsletter to be the first to know about the biggest savings on the hottest deals.
Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.