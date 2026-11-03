12 simple at-home coffee bar essentials that will make you look like a pro barista

If you're a coffee drinker then you'll know that instant grounds from a store-bought jar just don't cut it. At the same time, if you're regularly visiting your local barista then the costs will quickly add up. That's why transforming your kitchen into an at-home coffee bar is such a good idea.

For this article I've rounded up 12 items that will help you get delicious, barista-quality coffee in the comfort of your own home. I've picked out two great coffee machines, as well as a wide range of accessories that will keep your new coffee bar clean, tidy, and dishing out tasty drinks.

The best news is that most of these items are very affordable (though I've also included a slightly-more-bougie enamel utensil holder from Mackenzie-Childs simply because I like it so much). Add a few of these to your shopping cart now and you'll be well on your way to coffee heaven!

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