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Amazon’s fall patio and garden deals starts at just $21 — shop my 19 favorite finds

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Extend patio season with these affordable outdoor deals

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Fall is in full swing — and if your outdoor space could use a cozy seasonal refresh, now’s the perfect time to make it happen before colder weather sets in. Luckily, Amazon is rolling out major fall savings ahead of Black Friday.

From gardening essentials and cozy fire pits to outdoor lighting and stylish patio furniture, the retailer is offering major discounts on everything you need to enjoy your outdoor space for as long as possible. Even better? These must-have outdoor essentials start at just $21.

If you're ready to make the most of your outdoor space this fall, keep scrolling to check out my favorite patio and garden deals to shop on Amazon. I've rounded up the deals that are actually worth shopping ahead of Black Friday.

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Editor's Choice

Brightech Outdoor String Lights
Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon

Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow.

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Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner
Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $27 now $22 at Amazon

These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands.

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Ring Solar Pathlight
Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon

This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered.

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DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack
DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $26 at Amazon

Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. 

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Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose
Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $28 at Amazon

This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.

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MIXC Plant Covers
MIXC Plant Covers : was $32 now $29 at Amazon

If you're hoping to keep your plants warm and cozy while temperatures drop, you need these plant covers. They're made of high quality, non-woven fabric that allows air and moisture to reach your plants, while still allowing them to breathe. They protect plants from snow, hail and frost in the winter, as well as insects and birds during the growing season.

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Summsun Store Outdoor Chair Cushions (Set of 4)
Summsun Store Outdoor Chair Cushions (Set of 4): was $39 now $33 at Amazon

These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from a polyester fabric with a double-layer waterproof coating. With a dimension of  8.5 x 16 x 2 H, these are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. They are available in 7 different colors.

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VIVOHOME Bird Bath
VIVOHOME Bird Bath: was $39 now $36 at Amazon

This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably.

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50 Gallon Outdoor Deck Box
50 Gallon Outdoor Deck Box: was $79 now $36 at Amazon

This deal is an affordable way to add storage to your patio or garden, and keep tools and other bits and bobs out of sight. The neutral design and color means it'll easily blend in, too.

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AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit
AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $37 at Amazon

Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over.

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Grandpa's Weeder Stand Up Weed Puller
Grandpa's Weeder Stand Up Weed Puller: was $44 now $39 at Amazon

This weeding tool isn't cheap, but it saves you from having to bend down to dig up weeds from your yard. The 4-claw design can get rid of weeds easily on soft soil. Our U.S. Editor-in-Chief, Mike Prospero, wrote: "It worked very well in my testing, saving me from unnecessary back pain."

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Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed
Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $79 now $49 at Amazon

Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance.

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Patio Furniture Cover
Patio Furniture Cover: was $59 now $53 at Amazon

Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 4-piece furniture cover set on sale for $53 to keep your furniture protected from the elements!

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Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Rookie
Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Rookie: was $109 now $89 at Amazon

This Birdfy is a great smart bird feeder for birding enthusiasts on a budget. Its AI features identify birds for you and and notifies you of movement, even in low-light conditions. With 1080p video quality, you can watch your favorite birds feast from a safe distance.

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MUCHENGHY Folding Adirondack Chair
MUCHENGHY Folding Adirondack Chair: was $109 now $99 at Amazon

Amazon is only taking $10 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. 

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NEWBULIG Patio Heater 48,000 BTU Propane Heater
NEWBULIG Patio Heater 48,000 BTU Propane Heater: was $139 now $119 at Amazon

For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love.

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Shintenchi 42 Inch Gas Fire Pit Table
Shintenchi 42 Inch Gas Fire Pit Table: was $229 now $179 at Amazon

With a fire pit table, you can extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space long into the evening, even when temperatures start to drop. This one has a 60,000 BTU Propane Burner and space to store snacks and drinks.

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Greenvines Outdoor Rocking Chairs
Greenvines Outdoor Rocking Chairs: was $329 now $229 at Amazon

Relax and unwind in this set of comfortable wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help release spinal pressure. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on.

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Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower
Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower : was $349 now $249 at Amazon

This Greenworks leaf blower delivers 770cfm/180mph of power with a runtime of 60 minutes, and a rapid recharge of one hour. It offers a variable-speed trigger, as well as cruise control for precision cleaning, so you can swap between heavy and light cleanups.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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