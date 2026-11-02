Fall is in full swing — and if your outdoor space could use a cozy seasonal refresh, now’s the perfect time to make it happen before colder weather sets in. Luckily, Amazon is rolling out major fall savings ahead of Black Friday.

From gardening essentials and cozy fire pits to outdoor lighting and stylish patio furniture, the retailer is offering major discounts on everything you need to enjoy your outdoor space for as long as possible. Even better? These must-have outdoor essentials start at just $21.

If you're ready to make the most of your outdoor space this fall, keep scrolling to check out my favorite patio and garden deals to shop on Amazon. I've rounded up the deals that are actually worth shopping ahead of Black Friday.

Editor's Choice

Brightech Outdoor String Lights: was $47 now $21 at Amazon Nothing adds outdoor ambiance like a killer playlist and the very best solar lights. This outdoor-rated pack is built with shatterproof plastic bulbs that are currently 54% off at Amazon. Plug them in when the sun sets and enjoy 27 feet-worth and up to six full hours of a soft, white glow. Read more Read less ▼

Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $27 now $22 at Amazon These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 1/2-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands. Read more Read less ▼

Ring Solar Pathlight: was $34 now $24 at Amazon This solar powered pathlight from Ring is a breeze to install, but even better at lightning up paths all around your home. They stay lit when it's dark out, but get brighter when their motion sensor is triggered. Read more Read less ▼

DUMOS Outdoor Firewood Rack: was $29 now $26 at Amazon Perfect to hold logs for those fall bonfires, this metal rack offers plenty of storage for firewood. You can use it indoors and outdoors and it matches just about any style decor. Read more Read less ▼

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $39 now $28 at Amazon This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions. Read more Read less ▼

MIXC Plant Covers : was $32 now $29 at Amazon If you're hoping to keep your plants warm and cozy while temperatures drop, you need these plant covers. They're made of high quality, non-woven fabric that allows air and moisture to reach your plants, while still allowing them to breathe. They protect plants from snow, hail and frost in the winter, as well as insects and birds during the growing season. Read more Read less ▼

Summsun Store Outdoor Chair Cushions (Set of 4): was $39 now $33 at Amazon These outdoor chair cushions are a set of four, and made from a polyester fabric with a double-layer waterproof coating. With a dimension of 8.5 x 16 x 2 H, these are suitable for most standard size chairs, and are easy to clean. They are available in 7 different colors. Read more Read less ▼

VIVOHOME Bird Bath: was $39 now $36 at Amazon This adorable bird bath will look great in your garden. Made of high-quality plastic with a vintage bronze coating, this bird bath will last all year round as it resists sun, rain and freezing temperatures. It's also perfectly suited for birds to drink and bathe comfortably. Read more Read less ▼

50 Gallon Outdoor Deck Box: was $79 now $36 at Amazon This deal is an affordable way to add storage to your patio or garden, and keep tools and other bits and bobs out of sight. The neutral design and color means it'll easily blend in, too. Read more Read less ▼

AmazStove Tabletop Fire Pit: was $45 now $37 at Amazon Similar to the popular Solo Stove, this table top fire pit has an extensive wood fuel capacity and you can enjoy a burning time of 50 to 60 minutes. It's perfect to bring along on camping trips or roast marshmallows over. Read more Read less ▼

Grandpa's Weeder Stand Up Weed Puller: was $44 now $39 at Amazon This weeding tool isn't cheap, but it saves you from having to bend down to dig up weeds from your yard. The 4-claw design can get rid of weeds easily on soft soil. Our U.S. Editor-in-Chief, Mike Prospero, wrote: "It worked very well in my testing, saving me from unnecessary back pain." Read more Read less ▼

Best Choice Raised Oval Garden Bed: was $79 now $49 at Amazon Grow your favorite herbs, flowers, succulents, or veggies in this garden bed that will help you embrace your green thumb. The planter features an open base, which supports soil drainage, prevents leaching, and helps maintain soil health and balance. Read more Read less ▼

Patio Furniture Cover: was $59 now $53 at Amazon Buying a new sectional for your outdoor space? It's a good idea to keep it under cover. You can currently grab this 4-piece furniture cover set on sale for $53 to keep your furniture protected from the elements! Read more Read less ▼

Birdfy Smart Bird Feeder Rookie: was $109 now $89 at Amazon This Birdfy is a great smart bird feeder for birding enthusiasts on a budget. Its AI features identify birds for you and and notifies you of movement, even in low-light conditions. With 1080p video quality, you can watch your favorite birds feast from a safe distance. Read more Read less ▼

MUCHENGHY Folding Adirondack Chair: was $109 now $99 at Amazon Amazon is only taking $10 off this folding Adirondack Chair, a durable piece of patio furniture that doesn't come cheap. But for just $99, this foldable, weather-proof design (it's constructed from high-density polyethylene lumber) is a steal. Read more Read less ▼

NEWBULIG Patio Heater 48,000 BTU Propane Heater: was $139 now $119 at Amazon For those chilly days and nights spent outdoors, you need this standing propane gas heater that combines exceptional functionality with sleek design. It's easy to use and will bring you ultimate warmth, not to mention it will create a unique and warm atmosphere that all your friends and family will love. Read more Read less ▼

Shintenchi 42 Inch Gas Fire Pit Table: was $229 now $179 at Amazon With a fire pit table, you can extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space long into the evening, even when temperatures start to drop. This one has a 60,000 BTU Propane Burner and space to store snacks and drinks. Read more Read less ▼

Greenvines Outdoor Rocking Chairs: was $329 now $229 at Amazon Relax and unwind in this set of comfortable wooden rocking chairs. Their ergonomic armrests and backrest add extra comfort and can even help release spinal pressure. The cozy rocking chairs will be the perfect addition to your front porch, pool area, balcony and so on. Read more Read less ▼

Greenworks Cordless Leaf Blower : was $349 now $249 at Amazon This Greenworks leaf blower delivers 770cfm/180mph of power with a runtime of 60 minutes, and a rapid recharge of one hour. It offers a variable-speed trigger, as well as cruise control for precision cleaning, so you can swap between heavy and light cleanups. Read more Read less ▼

(Image credit: Future)

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