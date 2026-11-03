The ultimate GTA 6 setup starts with one of these epic Mini-LED and OLED TV deals
Save up to 50% on these top-rated TVs
We're just days away from the highly anticipated release of Rockstar's GTA 6. If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, few devices can improve your gameplay experience like a new TV.
I've been tracking TV deals for over 10 years and November is hands-down the best time of year to buy a new TV. Not only is this the month when we see the most TV sales, it's also the month when we see the best TV deals.
For example, right now you can get the LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV for just $999 at Best Buy or Amazon. That's 50% off a TV we called a no brainer for console and PC gamers. It's also one of our favorite OLED TVs of 2026. Below I've found five epic TV upgrades for GTA 6 fans. Scroll down to see my picks.
Quick Links
- 4K OLED TVs: from $599 @ Best Buy
- 4K OLED TVs: from $899 @ Amazon
- Hisense 65" QD7 Mini-LED 4K TV: was $599 now $509 @ Best Buy
- TCL 65" QM6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $598 @ Amazon
- Hisense 65" U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $599 @ Best Buy
- LG 55" B6E 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $799 @ Best Buy
- LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $999 @ Best Buy
Best TV Deals for GTA 6
The Hisense QD7 is our current pick for the best budget TV. We gave it a 4-star rating in our Hisense QD7 TV review, praising its colorful picture, excellent sound and sharp upscaling. Note — this is a 2025 TV and stock is hard to find these days, but if you see it on sale — it's a tremendous value.
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This is a TV that my colleague — and fellow gamer — Nikita Achanta can personally vouch for. The TCL QM6K boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for consoles, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for instant response times, an on-screen overlay for adjusting settings, Dolby Vision gaming, Dolby Vision IQ, and simply stunning colors and visuals. She calls it the best TV she's ever owned.
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The Hisense U6 Pro packs a ton of value behind a relatively reasonable price tag. It's an affordable Mini-LED TV that sits somewhere between an entry-level and mid-range model. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz) and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish. We called it one of the best budget TVs of 2026, especially for sports fans.
Price check: $647 @ Amazon
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The LG B6E is a more affordable version of the award-winning B6. The main difference is that the latter sports a few extra features to make the most of standard def content as well as LG's Smart Remote, whereas the B6E does not. (It includes a standard remote). Otherwise, you get the same great panel and performance. The B6E supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price.
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The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay enhancing features including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. It's predecessor, the C5, is still a great TV and cheaper, but if you want the latest and greatest — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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As deals editor-in-chief at Tom’s Guide, Louis is constantly looking for ways to avoid paying full price for the latest gadgets, appliances, and apparel. With over 10 years of deals-hunting experience, Louis price checks against multiple retailers and searches high and low for the best deals to bring readers. He's also always on the look out for the best coupon codes to use when shopping. A born-and-bred New Yorker, Louis is also an avid swimmer and marathoner. His work has appeared on Gizmodo, CNET, and Time Out New York.
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