We're just days away from the highly anticipated release of Rockstar's GTA 6. If you're looking to upgrade your gaming setup, few devices can improve your gameplay experience like a new TV.

I've been tracking TV deals for over 10 years and November is hands-down the best time of year to buy a new TV. Not only is this the month when we see the most TV sales, it's also the month when we see the best TV deals.

For example, right now you can get the LG 55-inch C6 4K OLED TV for just $999 at Best Buy or Amazon. That's 50% off a TV we called a no brainer for console and PC gamers. It's also one of our favorite OLED TVs of 2026. Below I've found five epic TV upgrades for GTA 6 fans. Scroll down to see my picks.

Best TV Deals for GTA 6

TCL 65" QM6K Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $598 at Amazon This is a TV that my colleague — and fellow gamer — Nikita Achanta can personally vouch for. The TCL QM6K boasts a 120Hz refresh rate for consoles, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) for instant response times, an on-screen overlay for adjusting settings, Dolby Vision gaming, Dolby Vision IQ, and simply stunning colors and visuals. She calls it the best TV she's ever owned. Read more Read less ▼

LG 55" B6E 4K OLED TV: was $1,399 now $799 at Best Buy The LG B6E is a more affordable version of the award-winning B6. The main difference is that the latter sports a few extra features to make the most of standard def content as well as LG's Smart Remote, whereas the B6E does not. (It includes a standard remote). Otherwise, you get the same great panel and performance. The B6E supports 4K games at up to 120Hz and can kick it up to 144Hz with VRR enabled (a benefit for gamers). The TV also supports Dolby Vision, the most popular enhanced HDR format on the market. In our LG B6 OLED review, we said the Editor's Choice TV is nearly as good as the pricier C6, but for a fraction of the price. Read more Read less ▼