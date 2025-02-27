Best appliance deals in February 2025 — here’s the sales I recommend on Ninja, Dyson, Roomba and more

Appliance deals are easy to find if you know where to look, but there’s a lot of options out there. If you’re struggling to decide which appliances to spend your money on, I’m here to help.

At Tom’s Guide we review hundreds of appliances per year, including everything from the best air fryers to the best vacuum cleaners. I’m a Deals Editor for Tom’s Guide dedicated to finding price drops on our top-rated appliances to help you get the items you want without breaking your budget.

In terms of deals, Amazon’s Ninja sale takes up to 30% off a range of the brand’s most popular products. Meanwhile, you can get up to $100 off Shark vacuums, air purifiers and more at Walmart.

Keep scrolling to see the best appliance deals from across the web. Or, if you’re looking to save on refrigerators, check out our refrigerator deals coverage.

Best appliance deals — Air fryers

DASH Tasti-Crisp Electric Air Fryer: was $47.50 now $44 at Amazon With a smaller 2.6 quart capacity, this air fryer suits those cooking for two or a small family. Its compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in a variety of colors so you can go all out and match your team's theme. DASH couldn't have made this fryer any more intuitive to use. Two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400F). At just under $50, good air fryers won’t come much cheaper.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.

Cuisinart Air Fryer + Convection Toaster Oven: was $249 now $179 at Amazon This combined toaster oven and air fryer is exceptionally versatile, so you won't have to rely on your full size oven as much, to roast a whole chicken or broil burgers. It's large capacity means you can air fry up to 3 lbs, toast 6 bagel halves, or make a 12-inch pizza.

Best appliance deals — Coffee makers

Best appliance deals — Vacuums

Best appliance deals — Robot vacuums

Eufy Boost 11S Max: was $249 now $149 at Amazon At almost half price, this is great value for money. Despite its slim design, the Eufy Boost 11S Max uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. It comes with a decent 2,000 Pa suction power, which is adequate to deep clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop: was $799 now $599 at Amazon If you’re after a robovac that can sweep and wash your hard floors, this Eufy X10 Pro is a great deal. With a powerful 8,000 Pa suction, it comes with dual mops to remove stubborn stains and handy 12 mm auto-lift and carpet detection. Customize your settings and cleaning schedules through app control. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.

Best appliance deals — Blenders

Nutribullet Pro 900W Blender: was $109 now $99 at Amazon As you'll see in our Nutribullet Pro 900W review, this model is compact, comes in loads of gorgeous colors — including metallic finishes — and its blending power is excellent. On paper, the blending speed isn’t the most powerful in Nutribullet’s range but there’s no way you’d be able to tell while using it for everyday drinks and sauces. This is the perfect blender for a single-person or two-person household.

Ninja Professional Plus Blender: was $119 now $99 at Amazon Featured on our list of the best blenders, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for a large household or making batches.