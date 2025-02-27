Best appliance deals in February 2025 — here’s the sales I recommend on Ninja, Dyson, Roomba and more
Appliance deals are easy to find if you know where to look, but there’s a lot of options out there. If you’re struggling to decide which appliances to spend your money on, I’m here to help.
At Tom’s Guide we review hundreds of appliances per year, including everything from the best air fryers to the best vacuum cleaners. I’m a Deals Editor for Tom’s Guide dedicated to finding price drops on our top-rated appliances to help you get the items you want without breaking your budget.
In terms of deals, Amazon’s Ninja sale takes up to 30% off a range of the brand’s most popular products. Meanwhile, you can get up to $100 off Shark vacuums, air purifiers and more at Walmart.
Keep scrolling to see the best appliance deals from across the web. Or, if you’re looking to save on refrigerators, check out our refrigerator deals coverage.
Best appliance deals — Air fryers
With a smaller 2.6 quart capacity, this air fryer suits those cooking for two or a small family. Its compact design measures just 8.7 x 10.8 x 11.3 inches and comes in a variety of colors so you can go all out and match your team's theme. DASH couldn't have made this fryer any more intuitive to use. Two single dials control the time and temperature (up to 30 minutes and up to 400F). At just under $50, good air fryers won’t come much cheaper.
Landing the number one spot on our list of best air fryers, the Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 will fit up to 5 pounds of French fries or 9 pounds of chicken wings. And despite its 6.5 quart capacity, it has a neat compact design that won’t overwhelm your countertop. With air crisp technology reaching 400°F you can enjoy crispy food cooked with little or no oil. Aside from providing crisp food, it can reheat pastries, roast and dehydrate, perfect for when you want to dry fruits and other foods. Cleaning up is a cinch with a nonstick basket and crisper plate.
This combined toaster oven and air fryer is exceptionally versatile, so you won't have to rely on your full size oven as much, to roast a whole chicken or broil burgers. It's large capacity means you can air fry up to 3 lbs, toast 6 bagel halves, or make a 12-inch pizza.
Best appliance deals — Coffee makers
This is the smaller version of the KitchenAid Semi-Automatic Espresso Machine with Burr Grinder, which we gave 4.5/5 stars in our review. But don’t be put off when I say ‘smaller’ version — the only difference is this one doesn’t have a built-in grinder.
We gave this device a perfect score of 5/5 stars in our Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima review and said "you'll struggle to do better." It looks stylish, is easy to use and clean and makes delicious drinks. After this discount, it has only gotten better.
In our 4-star De'Longhi La Specialista Maestro review, we noted that this device makes cold espresso incredibly well and has automatic and manual steaming. On top of that, it has 15-bar pressure, much higher than the recommended 9-bar. Not only does this machine have excellent pressure, it’s got a built-in grinder.
Best appliance deals — Vacuums
One of Shark's most practical designs — the main unit detaches to make stair cleaning easier. It has effective HEPA filtration and consistent suction on all floor types. The swivel steering helps navigate around furniture, and at 14% off its good value for a versatile cleaner.
If you’re looking for a powerful clean and fresh-smelling home, this Shark model is a great buy. Equipped with a Clean Sense IQ indicator, these infrared sensors detect the dirt you can’t see, and will automatically boost power. What’s more, it comes with a flexible wand, self-cleaning brushroll and odor neutralizer that removes bad odors from debris you pick up..
This Shark model is a powerful cordless vacuum with HEPA filter and 30% lighter than other models. As our choice for the best vacuum cleaner, the Shark Clean & Empty Cordless Vacuum scored high for powerful pickup across different size debris, and handy swivel steering to get into awkward spots. Its self-cleaning brush roll can quickly deep clean carpets and hardwood. And it comes with a handy self-emptying and charging base.
Best appliance deals — Robot vacuums
Our choice for the best robot vacuum is now on sale. Our Shark PowerDetect 2 in 1 Robot Vacuum and Mop review was hugely positive — while this model struggled to get loose debris on long carpets in our tests, it's otherwise a device that you can just set and forget. It automatically scans both dirt and obstacles, providing powerful cleaning performance for up to a month without you needing to refill it.
At almost half price, this is great value for money. Despite its slim design, the Eufy Boost 11S Max uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. It comes with a decent 2,000 Pa suction power, which is adequate to deep clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.
If you’re after a robovac that can sweep and wash your hard floors, this Eufy X10 Pro is a great deal. With a powerful 8,000 Pa suction, it comes with dual mops to remove stubborn stains and handy 12 mm auto-lift and carpet detection. Customize your settings and cleaning schedules through app control. What’s more, it’s self-emptying, so you don’t have to get your hands dirty.
Best appliance deals — Blenders
As you'll see in our Nutribullet Pro 900W review, this model is compact, comes in loads of gorgeous colors — including metallic finishes — and its blending power is excellent. On paper, the blending speed isn’t the most powerful in Nutribullet’s range but there’s no way you’d be able to tell while using it for everyday drinks and sauces. This is the perfect blender for a single-person or two-person household.
Featured on our list of the best blenders, this comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that creates smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time. What’s more, it has an XL (72-oz.) capacity jug which is ideal for a large household or making batches.
A commercial-grade blender at a domestic price, the Breville Super Q Blender is super quick and powerful, with 5 one-touch programs and 12-speed settings to ensure smooth and soft textures without ramping up the noise in the kitchen. With an 1800-watt motor and a 186mph blade tip speed guarantee a professional performance when blending fruit and vegetables. Plus, it includes a personal blender attachment to mix food and drinks directly into the personal blender, giving you the flexibility to mix and go. It earned 4.5/5 stars in our Breville Super Q Blender review.
